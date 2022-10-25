ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Candy trail sends seven to jail

A trail of discarded candy wrappers led to the capture of seven people suspected of burglarizing homes and cars in the Welcome Road area between Oct. 4-7. "The offenders were burglarizing homes and entering autos in an area close by to where they lived,” said Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘People are just so on edge:’ Man shot, killed by officer after road rage incident, police say

ATLANTA — A road rage incident ended with a man dead and a woman injured in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. An officer in plain clothes was working an assignment when he noticed around 8 p.m. an incident with a white Mercedes and a white Tesla at West Peachtree Street and the 16th Street intersection.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Officer fatally shoots driver in Midtown ‘road rage’ incident

A plain-clothes Atlanta Police officer shot and killed a driver during a “road rage” incident in Midtown on Tuesday night. According to the police report, Atlanta Police Zone Five Officers were working a plain clothes assignment in the area of West Peachtree and 16th streets when an officer observed what appeared to be a road […] The post Officer fatally shoots driver in Midtown ‘road rage’ incident appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Man exonerated for 2018 pastor attack in Coweta

A man was found not guilty by a Coweta County jury for aggravated battery after a physical altercation with a pastor in 2018. Levi William Beyer was charged with aggravated assault in Nov. 2018 for an alleged attack on Pastor Tamarkus Cook near St. Smyrna Baptist Church. Beyer’s attorney, Matthew...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County nightclub

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are handling a shooting investigation outside a DeKalb County nightclub. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the active scene at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road. Caution tape is surrounding the building. LIVE coverage now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning...
henrycountytimes.com

Outback Steakhouse robber receives lifetime prison sentence

A robbery at the Outback Steakhouse in Stockbridge has resulted in a lifetime prison sentence for the perpetrator. Joseph Yarn was convicted Oct. 6 of six counts of armed robbery, 11 counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The jury deliberated for three days before reaching a verdict.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

