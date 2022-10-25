Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Candy trail sends seven to jail
A trail of discarded candy wrappers led to the capture of seven people suspected of burglarizing homes and cars in the Welcome Road area between Oct. 4-7. "The offenders were burglarizing homes and entering autos in an area close by to where they lived,” said Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Georgia suspects caught trying to flush pounds of marijuana down toilet, police say
Officers say they found two suspects trying to flush pounds of marijuana down the toilet at a home near Atlanta, Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Repeat offender arrested again for large amount of drugs, stolen guns
ATLANTA — Police arrested a man with a long track record after they said he was found in possession of a large amount of drugs and guns. On Oct. 20, police searched the home of Dwayne Hanks. Officers say they found him in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, including scales, cookware and other devices.
Deputies searching for men who stole car, tried breaking into Fayette gun store
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Fayette County are trying to identify two men caught on surveillance camera trying to break into a gun store. Investigators say the pair of suspects pulled up to Autrey’s Armory in Fayetteville at 4.m. one morning last month and tried getting into the back of the store.
Father-son duo jumps into action to help Gwinnett officer violently attacked by robbery suspect
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two citizens who didn’t hesitate to help an officer in need were recognized Thursday by all the members of the Gwinnett County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 25, officers were called to the Stop and...
‘People are just so on edge:’ Man shot, killed by officer after road rage incident, police say
ATLANTA — A road rage incident ended with a man dead and a woman injured in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. An officer in plain clothes was working an assignment when he noticed around 8 p.m. an incident with a white Mercedes and a white Tesla at West Peachtree Street and the 16th Street intersection.
Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana found in Mercedes van in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Narcotic Units found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a Mercedes Benz 14 passenger van on Oct. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a Facebook post, police arrived to the 4000 block of Clark Howell...
Police: Georgia man charged with hitting, kicking and strangling girlfriend
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — LaGrange police issued an arrest warrant a man who is accused of hitting, kicking and strangling his ex-girlfriend. On Oct. 24, a woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, Shamiya Cameron, came to her residence, hit her with a closed fist, kicked her and strangled her.
61-year-old KFC employee shot outside restaurant, critically injured
ATLANTA — A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot outside of a Kentucky Fried Chicken in southwest Atlanta, police said. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, the man who was shot is an employee at the KFC located at 23 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Hunt said...
Police identify 17-year-old Norcross High student killed in shooting near school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police confirmed that a 17-year-old high school student who was shot has died. Police identified the teen as DeAndre Henderson. No arrest has been made. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson is speaking with the teen’s mother, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m....
Man shot at by 3 suspects during attempted robbery, APD says
ATLANTA — An attempted robbery quickly turned into a shooting Monday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police responded to a robbery call near the Cheshire Bridge Road and Woodland Avenue NE area. Once officers arrived, they met with a victim who told...
Teen suspect arrested after taunting police while making threats from inside DeKalb high school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager who made several social media threats to shoot Stephenson High School on Monday, including while officers were searching the school, is now in custody. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that while the high school was on lockdown and officers were searching for...
17-year-old student dies in shooting after leaving Norcross High
A 17-year-old student was fatally shot Wednesday after leaving Norcross High School, according to officials.
Police arrest 2 speed racers for driving over 130 mph while racing in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two drivers were arrested Oct. 20 in Powder Springs after police stopped them while they were racing. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, the radar caught the two drivers going 137 mph and 141 mph. “Excellent work getting...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man and woman shoplift multiple items from McDonough Home Depot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are on the lookout for two suspects wanted for shoplifting from a McDonough Home Depot. Officials say on Oct. 13, the man and woman stole multiple pieces of merchandise from the Home Depot. Police shared photos of the suspects taking by security cameras at...
Newnan Times-Herald
Man exonerated for 2018 pastor attack in Coweta
A man was found not guilty by a Coweta County jury for aggravated battery after a physical altercation with a pastor in 2018. Levi William Beyer was charged with aggravated assault in Nov. 2018 for an alleged attack on Pastor Tamarkus Cook near St. Smyrna Baptist Church. Beyer’s attorney, Matthew...
Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County nightclub
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are handling a shooting investigation outside a DeKalb County nightclub. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the active scene at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road. Caution tape is surrounding the building. LIVE coverage now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning...
henrycountytimes.com
Outback Steakhouse robber receives lifetime prison sentence
A robbery at the Outback Steakhouse in Stockbridge has resulted in a lifetime prison sentence for the perpetrator. Joseph Yarn was convicted Oct. 6 of six counts of armed robbery, 11 counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The jury deliberated for three days before reaching a verdict.
