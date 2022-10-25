ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Dream Team: Tommy Jeans Drops Throwback NBA Fashion

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13q7bZ_0ilyLGMT00

Tommy Hilfiger jeans and NBA jerseys—hallmarks of stylish teens in the ’90s and early aughts—are once again the blueprint for cool-kid fashion.

PVH Corp.-owned Tommy Hilfiger announced Tuesday the latest drop of the Tommy Jeans collection created in collaboration with the NBA. The gender-inclusive range nods to the brand’s longstanding roots in American street style and “celebrates the essence of basketball as an integral force in building local street culture and diverse communities.”

Inspired by the “energy at the heart of basketball,” the collection features laidback silhouettes layered with select NBA team logos, including the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and more.

Team logos are featured on sets of fleecy hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts that can be mix-and-matched or layered with on-trend varsity jackets and sweatpants. Color blocking, shiny fabrics and deconstruction added sartorial elements to the sporty pieces. The garments can also be styled with Tommy Jeans’ denim staples.

Streetwear fashion at its finest, the collection is designed for everyone who embraces the lifestyle and hustle that surrounds the game,” the brand said.

The collection is the center of focus of a global campaign called “Play to Progress,” which “celebrates the power of individual creativity to push the collective forward,” it added.

It’s available now on Tommy Hilfiger’s website, NBAStore.com and Fanatics.com, and retails for $35-$220.

Tommy Hilfiger’s affinity for the sport and street culture began in the ’90s, when his namesake brand captured the attention of A-list celebrities and influencers, many of whom had ties to the NBA and the wider basketball community, the company said. Sport, as well as styles from the ’90s , remains a popular source of inspiration for Hilfiger’s brand vision, with recent global collaborations including international tennis champion Rafael Nadal and Formula One World Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Meanwhile, the NBA and its trendsetting stars continue to be forces in fashion. Boss recently launched a range of men’s essentials and accessories featuring the NBA logo and team logos.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Kicks Crew Picks Damian Lillard as First ‘Crew Athlete’

Online sneaker and apparel seller Kicks Crew has selected a new face for its burgeoning brand. The digital marketplace, which works directly with verified retailers of the brands it carries and guarantees product authenticity for consumers, has brought on NBA All-Star Damian Lillard to be its equity investor and first Crew athlete. The partnership launched with a campaign that documents the duo’s first community initiative in Lillard’s hometown of Oakland, Calif. The campaign is accompanied by an app experience highlighting curated sneaker edits by the Portland Trailblazers star point guard, as well as limited sneaker drops and giveaways. “I invested in Kicks Crew...
OAKLAND, CA
Sourcing Journal

Lucky Brand and Wolverine Boot Up

It’s a lucky day for fans of heritage Americana fashion.  Wolverine, the 139-year-old boot and clothing company, and denim and lifestyle brand Lucky Brand, have joined to launch a men’s fall boot collection.  The collaborative effort offers four designs “inspired by Lucky Brand’s spirit of reinvention with iconic Wolverine silhouettes built for function and everyday wear.” The styles combine Lucky’s signature details like its clover logo and patches of denim with Wolverine’s emblem and work-to-weekend constructions. “Our goal with this collection was to blend the distinctive qualities Wolverine and Lucky Brand each possess,” said Tom Kennedy, Wolverine global brand president. “Based on two of...
Sourcing Journal

From Prep to Skate, Men’s Must-Have Trends for Spring

The runways around the world are quiet now, and buyers have had time to digest the myriad of looks from New York to Europe to Asia. And while so much of the fashion is focused on women’s wear, the men’s shows were bursting with fresh looks that experts have waded through to come up with the best for spring/summer 2023. “While hiking narratives remain the backbone of the outdoor trend, with technical clothing persisting, gardening themes refreshed the story with floral prints and pastel hues noted at Dior and even sprouting sneakers at Loewe,” says Edited’s Karis Munday, retail and runway...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Young Reveals Ice Cube’s BIG3 Didn’t Pay Him On Time

Nick Young has a few ideas on how to get the BIG3 back on track. Nick Young has played a lot of basketball throughout his career, so he knows what it takes for a league and an organization to be successful. Over the past couple of years, Young has played for Ice Cube’s BIG3 league, which consists of former NBA stars as well as some players who get in via tryout.
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Vibe

Nick Young Says Ice Cube‘s BIG3 League Missed Payments To Players

Former NBA player Nick Young says that Ice Cube’s BIG3 league failed in keeping up with its payment schedule for players during its most recent season. During an interview with DJ Vlad, the Cali native shared insight into his BIG3 experience, which the 37-year-old joined under the Gilbert Arenas-led Enemies franchise in 2021. “I think they need to get back to traveling to all different cities like they was,” the shooting guard said when asked of his time with the league. “‘Cause this past year, it felt like things weren’t ran well ’cause sometimes we ain’t get our money. Things...
GEORGIA STATE
Fortune

‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties

#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
Footwear News

Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition

Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Tiki Leaf” Drops Next Year: First Look

This Air Jordan 1 Mid has a unique concept. When Michael Jordans stepped into the NBA, he was able to get his very own signature shoe. Of course, this was none other than the Air Jordan 1. These days, the OG version of the Air Jordan 1 is referred to as the High OG. It is a shoe that fans still love, to this day, and that is certainly not going to change for a very long time.
Footwear News

Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers

Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown faces widespread criticism for response to Ye controversy

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was one of the first star athletes to sign with Ye (formerly Kanye) West’s Donda agency to represent his non-NBA interests, and in the wake of the antisemitic diatribe that embroiled West in scandal in recent weeks, he has also been among the first to feel the effects of what many are criticizing as his inadequate response to West’s comments.
BOSTON, MA
TMZ.com

Drake Celebrates 36th Birthday, Big Names Show Up to Party in Miami

Drake celebrated his 36th birthday in true Drake fashion ... bringin' a bunch of big names to the club to party -- and even raffling off some HUGE prizes to the crowd!. Drizzy's big shindig went down Monday night at Sexy Fish in Miami ... and the rapper was giving partygoers the chance at $5k gift cards, $10k in cash, Chanel bags, and even a Rolex!!!
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Jennifer Garner Goes Comfy-Chic in Mom Jeans & Retro-Inspired Loewe Sneakers With Son Samuel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Garner was spotted alongside her son Samuel on Oct. 19. The mother-son duo took a quick stroll hand in hand in Los Angeles. Garner wore casual clothing for her outing with family, styling classic jeans and funky sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Goes Chicly Vintage in Fall Colors with Blazer, Trousers & Loafers for Vogue’s ‘Forces Of Fashion’

Gigi Hadid looked like she was ready for fall while attending Vogue’s “Forces Of Fashion” event in New York today. The model styled layers upon layers, shrugging on oversized outerwear and unique oxfords. Hadid bundled up, styling a dark green and tan jacket overtop a checkered collared button-up. On bottom, she wore green high-waisted trousers with a bell bottom hem that offered the ensemble a sort of 70s vibe. Looking dapper, the Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador fastened a white striped tie to her neck, the star topping her look off with a tan jacket. Further accessorizing, Hadid sported chunky black sunglasses with...
TMZ.com

Kanye West's Donda Academy Kicked Out Of Major Basketball Tournament

The star players on Kanye West's Donda Academy basketball team will not be able to showcase their talents on one of H.S. hoops' biggest stages this year ... and it's all because of Ye's controversial antisemitic comments. The Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics announced Donda has been scrapped from this season's schedule...
KENTUCKY STATE
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy