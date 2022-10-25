Dream Team: Tommy Jeans Drops Throwback NBA Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger jeans and NBA jerseys—hallmarks of stylish teens in the ’90s and early aughts—are once again the blueprint for cool-kid fashion.

PVH Corp.-owned Tommy Hilfiger announced Tuesday the latest drop of the Tommy Jeans collection created in collaboration with the NBA. The gender-inclusive range nods to the brand’s longstanding roots in American street style and “celebrates the essence of basketball as an integral force in building local street culture and diverse communities.”

Inspired by the “energy at the heart of basketball,” the collection features laidback silhouettes layered with select NBA team logos, including the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and more.

Team logos are featured on sets of fleecy hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts that can be mix-and-matched or layered with on-trend varsity jackets and sweatpants. Color blocking, shiny fabrics and deconstruction added sartorial elements to the sporty pieces. The garments can also be styled with Tommy Jeans’ denim staples.

“ Streetwear fashion at its finest, the collection is designed for everyone who embraces the lifestyle and hustle that surrounds the game,” the brand said.

The collection is the center of focus of a global campaign called “Play to Progress,” which “celebrates the power of individual creativity to push the collective forward,” it added.

It’s available now on Tommy Hilfiger’s website, NBAStore.com and Fanatics.com, and retails for $35-$220.

Tommy Hilfiger’s affinity for the sport and street culture began in the ’90s, when his namesake brand captured the attention of A-list celebrities and influencers, many of whom had ties to the NBA and the wider basketball community, the company said. Sport, as well as styles from the ’90s , remains a popular source of inspiration for Hilfiger’s brand vision, with recent global collaborations including international tennis champion Rafael Nadal and Formula One World Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Meanwhile, the NBA and its trendsetting stars continue to be forces in fashion. Boss recently launched a range of men’s essentials and accessories featuring the NBA logo and team logos.