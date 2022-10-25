Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
An “erosion of expectations”: faculty and students react to firing of NYU professor
Last spring, more than 80 students at New York University signed a petition against organic chemistry professor Maitland Jones Jr. ’59 GRD ’63 with complaints about low grades and poor teaching. Months later, university administrators terminated Jones’ contract. The move has sparked discussion on campuses around the...
NYC pre-K official leaves during delayed payment crisis
A top education department official who oversaw payments to city-funded preschools is abruptly exiting the agency right as a crisis of delayed reimbursements comes to a head.Simone Hawkins, who served as executive director for operations in the education department’s early childhood division, left the agency Oct. 21, just two days after testifying at a City Council hearing focused on late payments to providers.In an email bulletin last Friday, Deputy Chancellor Kara...
The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languages
William James Sidis was an American child prodigy who got accepted into Harvard University when he was only 9 years old. However, the university asked him to wait till he was 11 years old to start his classes since he was too young when he first got accepted. 5 years later, he graduated from Harvard with distinction.
The Jewish Press
Parshas Noach
Sabbath Ends: 6:38 p.m. NYC E.D.T. Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 7:08 p.m. NYC E.D.T. Weekly Haftara: Roni Akara (Isaiah 54:1-55:5) Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 323:3-5 Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Ma’ash Ha’Korbanos chap. 13-15 Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:30 a.m. NYC E.D.T. Sunrise: 7:21 a.m. NYC...
The Jewish Press
Letters To The Editor
Thank you to Marc Gronich for his recent article on antisemitic crimes in Westchester County. As Elliot Forchheimer, CEO of the Westchester Jewish Council, explains, the minimal number of reported incidents tends to be symbolic (such as using swastikas) or online (as typified by rapper Kanye West’s recent hateful comments on social media). These incidents are hateful and should of course be minimized.
Elite NYC private schools make parents sign 'anti-racist' commitment, attend 'anti-racist training'
New York City private schools are requiring parents, in addition to students, to learn about "anti-racism" and "diversity, equity and inclusion."
cityandstateny.com
Wait – did Hochul just say she wants to lift the NYC charter school cap?
For apparently the first time since becoming governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul publicly said she was in favor of lifting the limit currently restricting the number of charter schools allowed in New York City during Tuesday night’s long-awaited NY1 gubernatorial debate. “Should the cap on charter schools in New York...
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Haters Attack Yeshiva Students in Midwood, Brooklyn
A gang of five antisemitic teenage boys attacked three teenage yeshiva students Monday evening in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Midwood. The attackers yelled “Free Palestine,” punched the boy in the face and hurled eggs at him before fleeing the scene. The attack took place at the corner of...
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis
In a now-familiar routine, City Hall abruptly announced the implementation of a new sanctuary shelter for asylum-seeking families — this time at Hell’s Kitchen’s Washington Jefferson Hotel. The move sent local social services into overdrive to manage the ongoing influx of new residents without advance notice, and the state’s gubernatorial candidates squared off over solutions. […] The post Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis appeared first on W42ST.
Facing acute housing shortage, Adams looks to a policy change
The mayor wants to eliminate costly and time-consuming environmental reviews for many rezonings.
New report shines spotlight on enduring stain of slavery in NY
The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, in Montgomery, Alabama, displays the history of slavery and racism in America. A new report and museum exhibit trains a spotlight on New York's leading role in the transatlantic slave trade. The study by the Equal Justice Initiative calls enslavement a "defining feature" of the Empire State. [ more › ]
As Election Day nears, candidates net endorsements from S.I. officials, unions and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island congressional candidates Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), New York State Assembly Mid-Island candidates Sam Pirozzolo and Vincent Argenziano, and New York City Civil Court candidate Mary Kavanagh have recently secured the support of unions, advocacy groups and Staten Island elected officials. Both...
arizonasuntimes.com
Chinese Donor, Fundraiser for NYC Mayor Eric Adams Worked Closely with Communist Party Influence Operation
A fundraiser and donor to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ election campaign heads a non-profit that houses a Chinese overseas police station and works closely with Communist Party influence operations, a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation found. Lu Jianshun supported fundraising efforts for Adams through his role as...
travelnoire.com
Largest Private Hasidic Jewish School In New York Admits To Federal Fraud
The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs. Operators of the Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn admitted in court Monday to the fraudulent wrongdoings. The all-boys school, which serves 2,000 youth in the area, admitted to illegally shifting funds...
brickunderground.com
Lying to get a rental, environmental racism, & more
Two renters edit their bank statements and pay stubs in order to qualify for a rental apartment (Curbed) The right-to-counsel program fails to provide much-needed legal representation to thousands of NYC tenants with cases in housing court (Hell Gate) Lower East Side and Chinatown residents cite environmental racism in their...
New York Gov. Hochul defends her record on crime, blames 'human emotion' for increased sense of fear
Gov. Kathy Hochul defended her track record on crime in New York on Monday as the issue has taken center stage ahead of the gubernatorial election in two weeks.
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.
NEW YORK -- New York City sanitation workers who were fired for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should be reinstated and given back pay, a state judge ruled in a decision released Tuesday.
brickunderground.com
More renters live with parents, Bed-Stuy landlord ignores judge, & more
More renters in the U.S. live with roommates or parents as demand for apartments falls to a 13-year low (Wall Street Journal) Tenants at 25 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy say their landlord is ignoring court orders to make critical repairs (Brooklyn Paper) New York City is the second-most unaffordable city...
Governor Hochul makes announcement regarding gun safety in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul, along with Attorney General Letitia James, made an announcement on Monday regarding gun safety. They said during a press conference that their main priority is to strengthen red flag laws as part of the large goal of keeping New York safe. Governor Hochul said she wants to continue the […]
