watchers.news

Renewed activity at Anak Krakatau volcano, Indonesia

Eruptive activity at Anak Krakatau volcano, Indonesia increased again over the past two days, with several low-level eruptions. A total of 7 eruptions were recorded from 10:57 UTC on October 24 to 02:49 UTC today, bringing the total number of eruptions since the start of the year to 78. The...
Phys.org

Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the northern Philippines late Tuesday, the US Geological Service said, sending panicked residents out into the streets and causing substantial damage to a hospital. The quake, caused by a movement of the earth's crust, struck around 10:59 pm (1459 GMT) near the upland town of Dolores.
AFP

Thai doctor recounts Mali kidnap ordeal

A Thai plastic surgeon on Thursday described drinking pond water to survive during three weeks of captivity at the hands of gun-toting kidnappers in Mali. If there was no water, I needed to drink from the pond.
AFP

Cyclone Sitrang hits Bangladesh, hundreds of thousands of people evacuated

Cyclone Sitrang slammed into densely-populated, low-lying Bangladesh late Monday, killing at least five people as authorities fearing heavy rain and storm surge rushed to move hundreds of thousands out of the system's path. The 1970 Bhola cyclone, one of the world's worst natural disasters, killed several hundred thousand people in Bangladesh -- then known as East Pakistan -- and India.

Comments / 0

