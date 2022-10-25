Read full article on original website
watchers.news
Renewed activity at Anak Krakatau volcano, Indonesia
Eruptive activity at Anak Krakatau volcano, Indonesia increased again over the past two days, with several low-level eruptions. A total of 7 eruptions were recorded from 10:57 UTC on October 24 to 02:49 UTC today, bringing the total number of eruptions since the start of the year to 78. The...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Phys.org
Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the northern Philippines late Tuesday, the US Geological Service said, sending panicked residents out into the streets and causing substantial damage to a hospital. The quake, caused by a movement of the earth's crust, struck around 10:59 pm (1459 GMT) near the upland town of Dolores.
World has left Bangladesh to shelter 1m Rohingya refugees alone, says minister
Official criticises international community for doing ‘absolutely nothing’ to press Myanmar’s junta to guarantee a safe return
Thai doctor recounts Mali kidnap ordeal
A Thai plastic surgeon on Thursday described drinking pond water to survive during three weeks of captivity at the hands of gun-toting kidnappers in Mali. If there was no water, I needed to drink from the pond.
Spanish man trekking to World Cup believed arrested in Iran
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is believed to be under arrest in Iran where he went missing more than three weeks ago, his family said Wednesday. “We learned this morning from the (Spanish) foreign ministry that there’s...
Cyclone Sitrang hits Bangladesh, hundreds of thousands of people evacuated
Cyclone Sitrang slammed into densely-populated, low-lying Bangladesh late Monday, killing at least five people as authorities fearing heavy rain and storm surge rushed to move hundreds of thousands out of the system's path. The 1970 Bhola cyclone, one of the world's worst natural disasters, killed several hundred thousand people in Bangladesh -- then known as East Pakistan -- and India.
