New $80M Chick-fil-A supplier slated for Lexington County could create 165 new jobs

Lexington County and a supplier for Chick-fil-A are close to an $80 million deal to place a new distribution center in the county.

A fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement that Lexington County Council will vote on Tuesday will require an $80 million investment from Chick-fil-A Supply LLC and the creation of 165 new jobs in the county.

The company will pay the county a set fee for a period of 30 years for an exemption from local property taxes. The company must also meet its investment and job requirements within the investment time frame in order to receive the tax benefits.

A map attached to the proposal sets the site of the future distribution center on 12th Street Extension, which would put it in the county’s Saxe Gotha Industrial Park south of Cayce along with Nephron Pharmaceuticals and the Amazon Fulfillment Center. It would place the facility within a short drive of both Interstate 26 and Interstate 77.

The company would pay $3.5 million to the county for 68 acres of developable land plus 32 acres of undevelopable land.

Chick-fil-A Supply operates two other major supply distribution centers in the Southeast, serving locations of the popular restaurant chain across the region. One is in Cartersville, Georgia, that employs more than 220 people at a 216,000-square-foot facility. Its fleet of 55 trucks serves 225 regional restaurants, traveling more than 330,000 miles in a month, according to the company website.

A second center just opened this year in Mebane, N.C., employing more than 160 people at a 170,000-square-foot facility. Its fleet of more than 30 trucks serves 150 regional restaurants, the company website says.