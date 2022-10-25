ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

fox5dc.com

New Prince William County Executive making $350k a year

Prince William County has named a new executive and he is making a pretty penny. FOX 5's DMV Zone spoke with Tisha Lewis, a Prince William County resident herself, who is looking into this story today.
fox5dc.com

New nominee named for Montgomery County Chief Health Officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - After over a year of searching, Montgomery County leaders announced a nominee for the county’s Chief Health Officer position. Dr. Travis Gayles left the position in September 2021. Before departing, Gayles received serious threats over the strict posture he took on county health policy during...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data

New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. According to the 2022 State of the Schools Report, the school system’s on-time graduation rate fell, while college math readiness...
fox5dc.com

Thrive Montgomery 2050: What to know about the plan approved in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Council has unanimously approved a plan called Thrive Montgomery 2050. While supporters say it creates affordable housing, the county executive is blasting the plan as a "bait and switch." Thrive Montgomery 2050 is a new zoning plan for the next...
WUSA9

13 new voting locations added in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video was published on October 21, 2022. The general election is underway and if you are interested in voting early in Fairfax County, Virginia, more options will be available starting this week. The Fairfax Co. Government announced that starting Thursday, Oct. 27,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Lawsuit aims to stop Spotsylvania's new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Spotsylvania School Board member is looking to stop the hiring of the district's controversial superintendent, Mark Taylor. Board member Nicole Cole has filed an injunction against the school board, the district, and the Virginia Department of Education. She's seeking to prevent Mark Taylor from starting his new job on Nov. 1.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WTOP

A first for Prince William County school workers: Education association says union elections to be held in January

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Hours after the Prince William School Board passed collective bargaining rights for county schools employees, the Prince William Education Association announced that they’ll be holding union elections for thousands of school workers beginning Jan. 3.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WJLA

WATCH | Loudoun Co. school board Leesburg District candidates face-off in debate

WASHINGTON (7News) — It's Your Voice Your Vote! The November General Election is a few weeks away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News moderated a LIVE debate Tuesday night with Loudoun County School Board Leesburg District candidates Michael Rivera, Lauren Shernoff and Erika Ogedegbe. Ogedegbe declined to participate in the 7News debate due to a conflict after she originally agreed to participate. 7News reached back out to Ogedegbe Monday and she confirmed Tuesday that she was participating.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Look to Higher Tax Bills, New Deal with Schools

Loudoun residents are likely to see higher real estate tax bills next year, a slight break in personal property tax bills, and a new conversation around funding public schools. Supervisors have given the county budget staff preliminary guidance that, for now, appears headed toward a real estate tax bill increase,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?

Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

$700K in SNAP funds stolen this year in Prince George's County, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince George's County Police are issuing a warning about skimming devices after three devices were recovered at convenience stores in the county and around $700,000 in SNAP funds have been stolen this year in the county. Skimming devices allow criminals to steal...

