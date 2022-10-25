ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Fulton man arrested on suspicion of child enticement

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a Fulton man on suspicion of child enticement on Wednesday. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Cory Rickabaugh, 51, allegedly had several sexually explicit conversations with a child younger than 15 years old. CPD also claims photos were exchanged between Rickabaugh and the child.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia man charged with rape, assault

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault on Wednesday. Travis Birkhead, 37, was arrested by Columbia police Wednesday in the 2400 block of Broadway Bluffs Drive. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that a woman told police on Saturday that she was raped and assaulted.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Judge rejects bond for Columbia parolee who barricaded himself in house

Charges have been filed against the parolee who allegedly took a hostage Tuesday night before barricading himself inside a home near Douglass park for three hours. Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Christopher John Crane with two felonies: second degree kidnapping and resisting arrest. They’ve also charged him with violating an adult protection order. Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane has denied bond for the suspect.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Moberly man pleads guilty to shooting deputy in March

A Moberly man pleads guilty to shooting a deputy earlier this year. According to court documents, Jason Garner entered his plea yesterday during a hearing in Lincoln County. Garner’s case was transferred there on a change of venue. It was in March when Garner grabbed a Randolph County deputy’s...
MOBERLY, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Barricaded Columbia suspect was paroled from prison in 2021

Columbia Police have identified the parolee who allegedly took a hostage Tuesday night before barricading himself inside a home near Douglass park for two-and-a-half hours. The incident happened in the 600 block of Lyon in the central city. The standoff closed several streets near Douglass park. CPD investigators are seeking...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

One man arrested after nearly three-hour standoff in Columbia

One man is arrested following a two-and-a-half-hour police standoff at a home on Columbia’s north side. The Columbia Police Department says it was called to a home in the 600 block of Lyon Street Tuesday night for a possible hostage situation. Authorities say a woman at the home texted a friend that she didn’t feel free to leave.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Former Saline County deputy sentenced to probation

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Saline County Deputy Braiden Christy received two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault on Monday. Christy, 33, was sentenced to one year in jail. The sentence was suspended. Christy was accused of touching an inmate’s breasts and watching her shower while...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH THREE FELONIES FOR HARASSMENT

A 20-year-old Sedalia man has been charged with three felonies in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, on October 23, two female employees at the Comfort Inn in Sedalia reported Justin Rogers allegedly was outside the hotel touching himself. An employee of the Murphy Gas Station at Wal-Mart...
SEDALIA, MO
vandalialeader.com

Sheriff gives county officials tour of jail and K-9 demonstration

Last week Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller gave a group of county officials and citizens an extensive tour of the Sheriff’s department and jail. Included in the tour was a K-9 demonstration, where K-9 Apollo was tasked with finding one of five envelopes that contained narcotics. Before the tour began, Oller discussed his background and role as sheriff.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Suspect in Columbia Casey's shooting in custody

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man suspected of shooting at an employee of a Casey's General Store Saturday is in custody without bond. According to court documents, 38-year-old Quentin Darnell Gilmore was at Casey's convenience store on Clark Lane in Columbia Saturday morning shortly after 9:00 a.m. when he got into an argument with the store clerk.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TRYING TO LOCATE MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Brent Spellmeyer is wanted for possession of a controlled substance- cocaine. Spellmeyer is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. Anyone with information...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Cole Camp Man Arrested for Aggravated DWI

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Jeremiah J. Casdorph of Cole Camp at 2:35 p.m. Monday in Benton County. He was wanted on a felony Benton County warrant. Casdorph was taken to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $25,000. He faces charges of aggravated driving...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

CPD: there was no threat at Rock Bridge high school

Columbia Police say there was not an active threat at Rock Bridge high school on Tuesday. CPD says its officers responded to a report Tuesday afternoon that a Rock Bridge student was possibly armed, and that CPS school security was unaware of the student’s location. Columbia Police Sergeant Brady...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia’s Downtown Leadership Council votes in favor of CPD surveillance proposal

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia's Downtown Leadership Council voted in favor of the Columbia Police Department to use the Fusus software on Wednesday. The Fusus software would allow law enforcement to have access to both pubic and private surveillance cameras, body-worn cameras, drones and other feeds through the city. CPD would only use surveillance video on The post Columbia’s Downtown Leadership Council votes in favor of CPD surveillance proposal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop for Headlight Out

Two women were arrested by Sedalia Police Monday night after a traffic stop on a truck with a headlight out at 16th and Beacon. Investigation determined that the driver, 21-year-old Ashley Nicolle Bardin of Sedalia, was intoxicated by drugs. She also failed to register her motor vehicle and failed to maintain financial responsibility.
SEDALIA, MO
abc17news.com

Court case against Cole County Sheriff’s Office dismissed with prejudice

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A court case filed against the Cole County's Sheriff's Office was dismissed with prejudice on Monday. The Cole County Sheriff's Office and Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler were listed as defendants on Casenet. They appeared by counsel. The plaintiff, Brandon McNeese, did not appear. McNeese, of...
COLE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy