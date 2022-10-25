Belichick is leaving Mac Jones out to dry

Is Bill Belichick trying to ruin Mac Jones?

The Patriots’ head coach failed to quell his team’s burgeoning quarterback controversy heading into Monday night, keeping Jones’ status opaque. Belichick’s intentional ambiguity seemingly spurred a feeding frenzy at Gillette Stadium: fans started pelting Jones with boos following his second series.

When Jones threw a bad interception to end the Patriots’ next possession, more than 65,000 screaming fans were audibly clamoring for Bailey Zappe, and Belichick gave them their wish.

Zappe entered the game and the crowd went wild. The Patriots scored two touchdowns in seven plays.

Then Belichick’s Machiavellian plan blew up in his face. The Bears struck back with 17 unanswered points, while Zappe morphed back into an unheralded fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky. The undersized QB turned the ball over three times, including an interception that was tipped at the line of scrimmage.

Now, the Patriots are left with a flailing first-round pick and mid-round rookie who just got exposed on “Monday Night Football.” Oh, and they play their most important game of the season, a road game against the nascent Jets, in just five days.

These kinds of small-time shenanigans would be expected in an NFL abyss like Detroit or Jacksonville, but not here. Jones looks broken.

Belichick is an accomplice in his destruction. What a ridiculous way to treat a first-round quarterback, especially one who took the Patriots to the playoffs in his rookie season.

Jones doesn’t deserve infinite rope. But he deserves more than three series.

Belichick can obfuscate all he wants about his reason for pulling Jones. The fact is, Jones started the game, and was removed after three scoreless drives and a bad interception.

As Troy Aikman said on the broadcast, the Patriots didn’t have a QB controversy at 8:15 p.m. Monday. But they did at 9:15 p.m.

Belichick is using the lopsided final score as a cover. He told “The Greg Hill Show” Tuesday that he didn’t put Jones back in, because the game “got out of hand.”

He forgot to mention why it got “out of hand:” after two magical series, Zappe was awful.

Belichick kept dissing Jones Tuesday morning. Belichick refused to name a starting quarterback for Sunday, saying he doesn’t want to “deal in hypotheticals.”

Well, here’s something that’s not hypothetical: Jones is reeling, and getting no public support from his revered head coach.

Players on the Patriots say they were left in the dark about Belichick’s QB plans. “It’s tough to see somebody who works so hard get that kind of treatment,” said Jakobi Meyers.

He later called the scene at Gillette an “ugly situation.”

It was tough to watch. Jones was melting in real time.

One of Belichick’s greatest attributes is his willingness to abandon failed projects. He doesn’t conflate status with playing time.

But Jones is not a failed product. That is, unless Belichick is intent on making him one.