Alex Jones says CIA told him Obama was secret fan: "Obama likes you; he cares about you"
Infowars founder Alex Jones interacts with supporters at the Texas State Capital building on April 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones believes that former President Barack Obama secretly was a fan who liked and cared about him. During an interview with the Human Events...
Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report
Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
What happened to Lara Logan? How the journalist went from respected war correspondent to right-wing radical
Logan started speaking more openly about her personal politics around the same time that an inaccurate story brought down her career at CBS.
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Trump told long-time friend Tom Barrack 'get out of my office' when he tried to convince the president to do the 'elegant' thing and concede to Biden
"Confidence Man" by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, a new book on Donald Trump, was released Tuesday. Trump told his long-time friend Tom Barrack to "get out" after advising him to concede the 2020 election. Jared Kushner said he didn't press Trump to concede because he was the grandfather to his...
Newly released transcripts show Obama thought 8 years of Trump could be a catastrophe
According to transcripts released by the Justice Department, former President Barack Obama felt that should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president, it would be a "problem" for the country's democracy. The transcripts, obtained by Bloomberg, are reportedly from an off-the-record interview with Obama and reporters on several...
Kanye West calls ex-President Barack Obama a 'BLM office manager' in an interview with Tucker Carlson: 'Best one ever'
"You get a semi-influential Black person to become the face of a white company," Ye told Carlson in explaining the meaning of a "BLM office manager."
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
Torn-up Trump papers, missing Obama and Kim Jong Un letters detailed in new release on White House documents
The National Archives and Records Administration released a small fraction of communications related to government documents removed by former President Donald Trump and his reported destruction of some White House records. The communications related to NARA's efforts to recover those documents, which included letters to Trump from former President Barack...
REVEALED: Trump handed Kim Jong-Un letters that sparked FBI Mar-a-Lago raid to journalist Bob Woodward and said 'don't say I gave them to you' in new audio
Newly released recordings of conversations between journalist Bob Woodward and Donald Trump prove the former president knew his correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, which was among documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago, was classified. In December 2019, Trump showed Woodward the 'love letters' Kim had written to him, but seemed...
Ted Turner, Wolf Blitzer, Judy Woodruff Among Those Who Paid Tribute to the Late Bernard Shaw
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN formally paid tribute to the late Bernard Shaw Thursday evening at the National Press Club in Washington. Shaw, the network’s original...
Lawrence: There is an informer inside Donald Trump's home.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from The Washington Post that an employee of Donald Trump’s told federal investigators that they were ordered by the former president to move boxes containing government documents to Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump was subpoenaed by the Justice Department for those documents.Oct. 13, 2022.
Trump called a secret Oval Office bathroom the 'Monica Room' and claimed he had to have it remodeled because Obama used it: book
Trump dubbed his "secret bathroom" just off the Oval Office the "Monica Room," according to a new book. The book by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman said that Trump told guests he fully renovated his bathroom after Obama left. Officials later confirmed that the claim wasn't true, and only the toilets...
George HW Bush snubbed Trump at airport by hiding behind a newspaper: Report
Former President George H.W. Bush reportedly used a newspaper to hide from Donald Trump at an airport in the early 90s. Bush was just out of office when he stumbled upon Trump at an airport in the 1990s, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman recounted in an anecdote that didn't make it in her new book.
Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend
Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
A Trump employee told the FBI that the former president ordered staff to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago
One of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents the former president ordered boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago to be moved before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter. The source also told NBC News that the FBI obtained security video showing people moving boxes...
Mike Lindell, Noted Sane Person, Promises To Subpoena Obama's CIA Director For Stealing His Phone
Pillow fluffing CEO Mike Lindell has an active fantasy life. Just four weeks before the midterms, and he’s still out there promising that he’ll be restoring Trump to the Oval Office in one week’s time. “When I get back tomorrow, I’m going to be calling every single...
We already knew Trump's Secret Service grift was bad. We just didn't know how bad.
Throughout his White House tenure, President Donald Trump and his family repeatedly directed taxpayer funds toward his hospitality business. But until now, we didn’t know just how bad it really was. By repeatedly charging the Secret Service as much as five times the allowable government rate to protect his family at Trump properties, Trump twisted the Secret Service’s protective mission into a personal cash cow — all while apparently lying about it to taxpayers.
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
