ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
CNBC

Torn-up Trump papers, missing Obama and Kim Jong Un letters detailed in new release on White House documents

The National Archives and Records Administration released a small fraction of communications related to government documents removed by former President Donald Trump and his reported destruction of some White House records. The communications related to NARA's efforts to recover those documents, which included letters to Trump from former President Barack...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Trump handed Kim Jong-Un letters that sparked FBI Mar-a-Lago raid to journalist Bob Woodward and said 'don't say I gave them to you' in new audio

Newly released recordings of conversations between journalist Bob Woodward and Donald Trump prove the former president knew his correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, which was among documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago, was classified. In December 2019, Trump showed Woodward the 'love letters' Kim had written to him, but seemed...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: There is an informer inside Donald Trump's home.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from The Washington Post that an employee of Donald Trump’s told federal investigators that they were ordered by the former president to move boxes containing government documents to Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump was subpoenaed by the Justice Department for those documents.Oct. 13, 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

George HW Bush snubbed Trump at airport by hiding behind a newspaper: Report

Former President George H.W. Bush reportedly used a newspaper to hide from Donald Trump at an airport in the early 90s. Bush was just out of office when he stumbled upon Trump at an airport in the 1990s, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman recounted in an anecdote that didn't make it in her new book.
Business Insider

Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend

Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
NBC News

We already knew Trump's Secret Service grift was bad. We just didn't know how bad.

Throughout his White House tenure, President Donald Trump and his family repeatedly directed taxpayer funds toward his hospitality business. But until now, we didn’t know just how bad it really was. By repeatedly charging the Secret Service as much as five times the allowable government rate to protect his family at Trump properties, Trump twisted the Secret Service’s protective mission into a personal cash cow — all while apparently lying about it to taxpayers.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy