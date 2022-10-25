Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma, feds spar over inmate scheduled of execution in December
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The State of Oklahoma is suing the Bureau of Prisons over a man slated to be executed in Oklahoma later this year. John Hanson is scheduled to be executed in Oklahoma in December for the 1999 murders of Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman. Hanson is...
abc7amarillo.com
New safety policies in place in Texas schools in aftermath of Uvalde shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Uvalde mass school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead is now driving a renewed emphasis on implementing safeguards to help prevent another tragedy. Region 16 is conducting audits to make sure new and current safety policies are in place and districts...
abc7amarillo.com
Texas students' math scores saw a sharp decline during pandemic
Oct. 24, 2022 — Texas elementary and middle school students saw big drops in math scores during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a national report released Monday. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, an exam given to a sample of fourth and eighth grade public school students every other year, measures how states’ students are performing in reading and math over time compared with a national average. It also provides a national snapshot of the impact of the pandemic on student achievement.
abc7amarillo.com
Stitt joins 18 governors to oppose Biden's proposed project labor agreement mandate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Kevin Stitt joined 18 other governors in sending a letter to the Biden administration opposing the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council's proposed federal rule giving preference to union construction contracts. President Joe Biden signed an executive order earlier this month that requires Project Labor Agreements...
abc7amarillo.com
108 year daily rainfall record broken in Amarillo, Texas
Amarillo, Texas (KVII) - A potent storm system dumped a significant amount of rain across the Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico yesterday on October 24th. The National Weather Service in Amarillo recorded 1.35" of rain through the entire day which was good enough to set a new daily rainfall record. The previous daily record stood for more than a century but the 1.16" of rain that fell on October 24, 1914 no longer holds the number 1 spot. There was even a brief period where rain switched to snow for about an hour yesterday evening.
abc7amarillo.com
Michael 'Travis' Stevens: Candidate for the Texas State Board of Education
SAN ANTONIO - Michael ‘Travis’ Stevens is the Republican candidate for the Texas State Board of Education District 1. "Dr. Stevens grew up in a Military family and fell in love with San Antonio when his parents were stationed at Fort Sam Houston. Upon graduation from High School, Dr. Stevens moved back to San Antonio, to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio. While in college, he met and married his wife of 18 years and together, they are raising three amazing boys in the beautiful city of Helotes.
abc7amarillo.com
Producers optimistic for profitable wheat crops
WILDORADO, Texas (KVII) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates that 70% of Texas wheat acres are already planted with around 35% emerging. Despite the rain over the last two days, 97% of Texas Winter Wheat suffers from drought. Despite a bleak outlook, it’s not deterring production as Ag producers and farmers are scrambling to get wheat planted and take advantage of the moisture.
abc7amarillo.com
Dynamic storm system to impact Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A 2nd storm system is aimed to impact the Texas Panhandle just 3 days after record-setting rain fell on Monday. This next storm system does not look to be as potent as the one experienced earlier in the week and the track doesn't appear to be as favorable for widespread significant rainfall but heavy rain and strong to severe storms are still anticipated for at least the Southeastern Texas Panhandle.
Comments / 0