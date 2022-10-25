Just Scrap Radio Ep. 98 with Dustin Jacoby, Max Griffin, Chase Hooper, Jared Vanderaa, Joseph Holmes, and Josh Fremd

Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Rogan thinks Petr Yan beat Sean O'Malley at UFC 280, but asks: 'How much is the takedown worth?'
Joe Rogan thinks Petr Yan should have gotten the nod over Sean O'Malley at UFC 280, and he wonders about the significance of Yan’s takedowns in the wake of the close outcome. Yan (16-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) lost a controversial split decision to O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) this...
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed off’ Jimmy Smith blasts T.J. Dillashaw for UFC 280 ‘con job’ — ‘You lied your way into that fight’
UFC 280’s Bantamweight title fight co-main event didn’t go entirely as many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected. While the champion, Aljamain Sterling, retaining with a victory over T.J. Dillashaw wasn’t a huge surprise, the challenger’s apparent shoulder dislocation was. As soon as Sterling hit his first takedown less than one minute into the fight, Dillashaw was visibly in pain, wincing with each adjustment on the ground.
Henry Cejudo: Alexander Volkanovski needs 'a lot more than four months' to prep for Islam Makhachev
Henry Cejudo thinks Alexander Volkanovski needs a longer camp than he’s expected to have in order to prepare for Islam Makhachev. UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) is looking to move up a division to challenge newly crowned lightweight champ Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) at UFC 284 on Feb. 12, an idea Makhachev is on board with, as well.
Dana White confirms that Conor McGregor will require 6 months of USADA drug testing before returning to the Octagon
UFC President Dana White has confirmed that Conor McGregor will require 6 months of USADA drug testing before returning to the Octagon. McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not fought since July of 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) at UFC 264. The 34-year-old Irishman broke his leg during the fight and had to be operated on to repair fractures to both his tibia and fibula.
Former Kimbo Slice Bellator opponent, Dada 5000 set to make return in bare-knuckle boxing match on November 19th
The combat sports career of Dhafir Harris, also known as Dada 5000, lives on. One of the more colorful characters to appear in a cage, the Florida native is mostly known for his fight with Kimbo Slice. The two were previously friends and came up in the bare-knuckle fighting scene. For his part, Harris discussed the rivalry in the documentary Dawg Fight.
MMAWeekly.com
Sean O’Malley wants to renegotiate contract after UFC 280 win
Sean O’Malley jumped from being ranked No. 11 to the top contender in the bantamweight division after his win over former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. Already a star with a healthy social media following before Saturday, O’Malley’s stock rose considerably with the win. With his new bargaining power, O’Malley plans to renegotiation his current contract for a better one.
Daniel Cormier says Petr Yan is so upset with his split decision loss to Sean O’Malley that he may leave UFC
Daniel Cormier has suggested that Petr Yan is considering leaving the UFC following his recent string of bad luck in the Octagon. In addition to controversial back-to-back defeats against Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan has now dropped a split decision loss to Sean O’Malley. Their UFC 280 contest made for...
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
Dan Hardy calls Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev an “assassination attempt”
Dan Hardy continues to take shots at the UFC and Dana White, this time over their booking of Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC279. The booking was widely criticized as an attempt to send Diaz into free agency on a high profile loss. Bookies set the line at -1000 for Chimaev and +800 for Diaz, extremely wide odds that gave Nate a 9% chance of winning. Of course, the bout never happened. Chimaev came in 7.5 pounds over weight, and Diaz ended up fighting (and beating) Tony Ferguson instead.
MMAWeekly.com
Marlon Vera: Sean O’Malley got a ‘gift decision’
No. 4 ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Vera weighed in on Sean O’Malley’s UFC 280 split decision win over Petr Yan. It was a controversial decision. Some fighters had the bout scored 30-27 for Yan, including former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Of course, there are those the believe O’Malley did enough as well. Vera had the fight scored 29-28 for Yan and considers the split decision win for O’Malley a ‘gift decision.’
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley implores fans to tell everyone but him how they felt about Petr Yan win: ‘It’s not my f—king fault’
Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on his split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Suga” came through in what was undeniably his biggest test to date, defeating the former UFC Bantamweight champion in what many considered a surprisingly competitive affair (watch highlights). While all mixed martial arts (MMA) media scores turned into MMADecisions.com favored Yan, two of the three judges gave the nod to the back-end top 10 contender over the No. 1-ranked contender.
MMAWeekly.com
Petr Yan is so disappointed with loss to Sean O’Malley that’s he’s considering leaving the UFC
Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan lost a controversial split decision to Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 and is so upset that he’s thinking about leaving the organization. At least that’s what former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier is hearing. “Petr Yan is so disappointed in this decision,...
Cub Swanson explains why fighters choose to compete injured after TJ Dillashaw debacle at UFC 280
Cub Swanson has given his thoughts on why TJ Dillashaw decided to fight at UFC 280 despite his shoulder injury. While the record books may say that TJ Dillashaw lost via TKO to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280, that doesn’t tell the full story. What does, though, is that...
Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria reportedly added to UFC 282 on December 10th
Ranked featherweights have been added to UFC 282 in December. Bryce Mitchell has been out of action since his decision to win over Edson Barboza in March. The victory moved the Arkansas native to 16-0 in his professional career. He previously scored wins over names such as Andre Fili, and Charles Rosa.
Henry Cejudo slams Aljamain Sterling over last three wins, including “hate crime over handicapped fighter” at UFC 280
Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo is starting his verbal assault on Aljamain Sterling. ‘Funk Master’ returned to action against TJ Dillashaw last weekend at UFC 280. In the co-main event, the champion dominated his injured challenger. While Dillashaw showed toughness to survive with a dislocated shoulder, he was finished in round two.
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Alan Jouban breaks down everything UFC 280; Matt Brown previews Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
Following an action-packed weekend at UFC 280, Alan Jouban joins the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer to help break down everything that unfolded in Abu Dhabi. Jouban, who worked as an analyst on the broadcast team this past Saturday, looks back at Islam Makhachev’s dominant performance as he defeated Charles Oliveira to become UFC lightweight champion while also giving his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s win over T.J. Dillashaw.
Report | Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo targeted for UFC 284 in Australia
The UFC is reportedly targeting Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo for February in Australia. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his title defense against TJ Dillashaw last Saturday in Las Vegas. At UFC 280, Sterling dominated the former champion and won by second-round TKO. The victory came after Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder in the opening minutes of the contest.
Henry Cejudo says Alex Volkanovksi needs more time to prepare for Islam Makhachev: “I get the vibes of Israel Adesanya versus Jan”
Henry Cejudo believes Alex Volkanovski needs more time to prepare for Islam Makachev. Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) defeated Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) at UFC 280 last Saturday night to capture the lightweight title with a second-round submission. Speaking at the post fight press conference, Makhachev said:. “I have a new...
UFC Fight Night 213's Phil Hawes: 'I'm finally becoming what everyone expected me to be'
LAS VEGAS – High expectations were placed on Phil Hawes early in his career, and he hopes his journey will inspire other young fighters who are pinned to be the next big thing. The Dana White’s Contender Series veteran came out of the gates on fire in his UFC...
Anthony Smith says he’s disappointed in TJ Dillashaw as a person following UFC 280: “He sold wolf tickets”
Anthony Smith says he is disappointed in T.J. Dillashaw as a person following UFC 280. Last Saturday, October 22nd, saw T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) meet Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the co-main bantamweight fight in the Octagon. It was a second round TKO which saw Sterling successfully retain the title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In the process Sterling broke the UFC bantamweight record for the longest winning streak.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0