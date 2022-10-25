ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

Union survives late rally, 4-3

By Anthony McConnaughey Sports Editor
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l24yL_0ilyIn7H00
Obie Suano runs to embrace Coach Everett Cruz after the victory.

At 7 p.m. on a crisp Monday, The whistle sounded and the Union Spartans faced off against the Neuse Charter Cougars to decide who would advance to round two of the Carolina 1A Conference tournament. It was the Spartans who held onto to their early lead to come away with this one, with a 4-3 victory to advance.

The match started with Union on a counter attack driving hard through the middle of the Cougar defense. The Spartans ran out of steam and Charter recovered. The high energy Spartans snagged a pass from Neuse Charter. Union’s midfield passing and speed brought them deep in Cougar territory. Spartan Obie Suano scored off a tight angle shot the goalie couldn’t reach. The Spartans were ahead with 29 minutes still on the clock.

It was only four minutes later when Suano would find space again and buried another goal deep in the net to make the score 2-0 at the 25 minute mark.

Chris Cruz nabbed an opportunity and sprinted down the pitch. He’d send the ball to Suano’s feet but the pass was off just a hair. However, Obie wasn’t done generating offense and sent a cross from the corner that descended right to the knee of Carlos Lopez and into the net. The goal gave Union in a comfortable lead, 3-0. The Spartan defense was on fire as they had shut down almost every passing lane and kept the ball moving forward.

Suano led another offensive advance and nabbed his third goal to give him a hat trick on the evening. This gave Union a commanding 4-0 lead over the Cougars.

Neuse Charter kept coming after them and their perseverance paid off. The Cougars found room on the wing and pressed up along the sideline. Neuse Charter sent a pass that popped up from a Jobany Pineda save. Union tried to retake possession but Cougar Philip Miller came in and finished it. Putting them on the board with five minutes left in the first. They would make another promising advance in the final seconds of the game that was foiled by the goalie Pineda.

The first half would come to a close with Union ahead 4-1.

Ten minutes into the second, it was high energy from both teams as they alternated possession in the midfield. Neuse Charter pulled off some nasty moves to put them in scoring range and the Spartans had used their speed for counter attack tactics and would run it deep into Cougar territory.

In the 24th minute, Neuse would find their way and charge straight to the net and take another goal, closing the gap at 4-2. The Cougars were clicking now and three minutes later they’d mount another assault that would result in another goal. Charter was only a point away from tying it up at 4-3.

The Union fans were on their feet, hoping for an insurance goal to ease their minds with 11 minutes still left in the half. The tension between these two teams became apparent after a comment from a Cougar player. A Union player came up to respond to the player’s complaint but the referee separated the two and play continued. Despite the Cougars’ well-crafted offensive plays, the Spartans had no intention of going home the losers in this match.

Union held firm for the remainder of the match and celebrated as they advanced to round two of the playoffs. Union was 3-8 in conference play and 4-12-1 overall with the win over Neuse.

Union was set to travel to Newton Grove to face conference host Hobbton Wildcats on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sampson Independent

Mintz ends season on a high note

On October 21, Mintz Christian Academy Cross Country team competed in the Christian Carolina Athletic Association (CCAA) conference championship at Sandhills Classical Christian School in Whispering Pines, NC. It was a close race for all five schools involved. The Mintz Lions came in second overall with two top five finishes...
WHISPERING PINES, NC
Sampson Independent

Hobbton falls short

The Hobbton Wildcats took on the Rosewood Eagles Thursday evening in the Carolina 1A soccer conference tournament championship. They lost a ha
High School Football PRO

Wilson, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fike High School football team will have a game with Hunt High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WILSON, NC
WRAL

Car crashes into power pole in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. — A crash late Wednesday night brought down a power pole in Johnston County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver went off Cornwallis Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 11 p.m. The car broke through a power pole and ended up in a...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
bccolonels.com

Mass Shooting in North Carolina Brings Attention to Small Town

There was a mass shooting that happened in Raleigh, North Carolina last Thursday, leaving 2 people injured and 5 dead. The shooter was a fifteen-year old boy. Witnesses say the boy was armed with a long gun. The shooting happened in the Hedingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove. Drive and Bay...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Oh deer! Rocky Mount police find a visitor in high school

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount High School had an unexpected visitor Friday morning. The Rocky Mount Police Department assisted North Carolina Wildlife in reference to a deer that was located in an office. N.C. Wildlife officers successfully removed the deer from inside the school. The deer broke...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Greenville man wins $100,000 on scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is celebrating after winning big on a scratch-off lottery ticket. Nelson Mercado II of Greenville tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K on Arlington...
GREENVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Semi driver falls asleep, crashes on North Carolina interstate

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A semi-truck crash closed part of I-885 in Durham early Wednesday, according to police. This happened just after midnight Wednesday on I-885 near US highway 70 and exit 10. Police said the semi driver fell asleep at the wheel, hit the guardrail, and multiple signs before the 18-wheeler went into a ditch. According […]
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro driver hits and kills cyclist, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A cyclist is dead after a vehicle hit him on Thursday afternoon in Goldsboro, police said. On Thursday at 3:52 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 1200 block of East Beech Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident where a car hit a cyclist.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - One person was killed after they were hit by a car while riding a bike in Goldsboro. According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Beech Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident. The cyclist was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Their name has not been released.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Highway patrol searching for Raleigh chase suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday. On Friday at 12:26 p.m., a State Highway Patrol member saw a white Toyota traveling recklessly on Wade Avenue onto Interstate 440 West in Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place

CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Fact check: Did this NC state Senate candidate fail to pay $300,000 in taxes?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Few issues tend to sway voters quite like taxes: Who has to pay them, who doesn’t — and how high they are. CBS 17 is fact-checking a campaign ad that accuses Republican North Carolina Senate candidate Mark Cavaliero of failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for his computer security business.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
RALEIGH, NC
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy