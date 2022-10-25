Read full article on original website
Eastbrook Homes hosting fall celebration on Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall is a favorite time of the year for so many people – from the changes in color to fall foods like cider & donuts! Eastbrook Homes is having a special fall celebration this Saturday with a fun fall theme!. It’s their Fall...
Grand Rapids Has a Great Newly Renovated Dog Park for You and Your Dog
If you're a dog owner you know they need lots of exercise. That may mean running, walking, playing, with your dog. You know the old saying, a tired dog is a happy dog. But, okay, now I'm tired just thinking about all of that. So, if you haven't been doing this already, how about taking your dog to a Dog Park? Now you're talking about a good workout!
‘World of Winter’ returns to GR in January
Downtown Grand Rapids is getting ready for another World of Winter.
Help support individuals experiencing homelessness
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are 8,000 individuals who are homeless in the Grand Rapids community and with winter approaching, it’s vital that Exodus Place has reliable and consistent heat for not only its members but for those who come to Exodus to warm up during cold winter days.
DTE to fund 7 tree planting projects in West Michigan
The DNR will administer the grant funds while nonprofit ReLeaf Michigan will lead the tree-planting efforts.
Make Halloween festive and healthy this year
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Milk Means More wants us to know that while we celebrate Halloween this year, we can still have fun and be healthy. They have displayed several different ways to make your Halloween party at school or at home healthy. One of the first ways is to take Mandarin oranges with a sharpie marker and decorate them like Jack O’ Lanterns by drawing fun faces. Another healthy and fun Halloween snack idea is to take cheese sticks with a sharpie marker and decorate ghost faces on them. These are fun and good ways for your kids to get their dairy requirements in as they should be getting 2 and half to 3 servings of dairy daily.
See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
This Dude Just Smashed An Entire 28″ Pizza In 24 Minutes In Kalamazoo
There is a guy who has been making a big name for himself doing some insane food challenges around the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area. Nathan Klein has taken down some of the most arduous food attempts in recent years. He most recently took the challenge at Ray Ray's where,...
Power restored to thousands in GR, Walker, Tallmadge Twp.
More than 5,000 Consumers Energy customers in Walker and Tallmadge Township are without power Wednesday morning.
Muskegon's Getty Drive In wraps up season with Halloween double features
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's Getty Drive In theater is closing for its 78th season with a Halloween event and double features. The Getty Drive In, at 920 E Summit Ave, will have its last day of the season on Saturday, Oct. 29. Going out in style, the outdoor theater...
Fire won’t wait plan your escape!
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety visited Muskegon Montessori Academy for Environmental change, which is part of the education service providers Choice Schools Associates, to talk about fire safety prevention. Fire prevention week happens every year and took place this year in October from the 9th to the 15th. When asked about the importance of hands-on learning about fire safety Principal Ashley Mullins said “Further collaboration on fire safety or any kind of emergency safety is essential at school more engaging activities instead of just drills.”
Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you want to go beach combing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the fall and winter is up to you. But if you want to go, it will require a little extra effort. The National Park Service announced over the weekend that the...
Have You Tried The Best Sandwich Shops in Grand Rapids?
As a self-proclaimed sandwich conisseour, I have been on a journey to find the best sandwich shops in Grand Rapids. I have been told by Grand Rapids native that these sandwich shops are the best in town. Better than Two Beards!?. Schnitz Deli. This was the most recommended spot for...
A look at what’s coming to Soaring Eagle Casino
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s not even Halloween yet but the staff at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort are making plans for New Year’s Eve! Their calendar continues to fill up with holiday happenings and great shows. For the party to ring in the new year, you can enjoy endless food choices, from prime rib to sinfully delicious desserts. Party with musical guests Liquid Blue, a DJ dance throwdown, plus a bubbly bar and complimentary champagne toast to welcome 2023! On Saturday, November 26th, right after Thanksgiving, it’s their Cocktails, Carvings and Candy Canes in the Entertainment Hall. There are also some great musical acts coming to the Entertainment Hall including Flo Rida on Tuesday, December 27th and Pam Tillis & Lorrie Morgan on Thursday, December 29th.
Removing the anxiety from going to the orthodontist
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Trying new things and meeting new people can make some people nervous and that can include scheduling that first appointment with a new orthodontist. Today we have our expert, Dr. Jeff Heinz, in studio with us to talk about how the team at Heinz Orthodontics helps new patients feel at ease. They also offer high technology and a convenient schedule. If you’re worried about cost, they do an insurance verification prior to your visit so you can be sure it’s covered and they also offer flexible payment options.
US Staffing Agency gives hiring tips for companies
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that many businesses today have unfilled job openings for critical positions. If you’ve been to a retail store or driven past a manufacturing plant, you’ve likely seen the “Help Wanted” signs. With us today is US Staffing Agency of West Michigan to talk about why those jobs are going unfilled and some actions business owners can take to help themselves.
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
Dear Grand Rapids: If You’re Eating Out Please Treat The Staff Better
Unless you've been living under a rock, the past three years have been a bit crazy. The Covid-19 pandemic set off a massive avalanche of chaos for the entire world. One of the biggest things I've noticed (and you probably have as well) is that restaurants and fast food establishments are short-staffed and sometimes out of certain things because of the Great Resignation and supply chain issues.
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan
Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
Meijer Employees Made Sandy The Pony Out Of Hay To Help A Local Food Pantry
Growing up as a kid I used to beg my mom to let me ride Sandy The Pony after we were done checking out with all of our groceries. The thing I loved about Meijer is that they always set out pennies so no child would miss out on the opportunity to get a ride.
