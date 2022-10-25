ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Eastbrook Homes hosting fall celebration on Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall is a favorite time of the year for so many people – from the changes in color to fall foods like cider & donuts! Eastbrook Homes is having a special fall celebration this Saturday with a fun fall theme!. It’s their Fall...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WOOD

Help support individuals experiencing homelessness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are 8,000 individuals who are homeless in the Grand Rapids community and with winter approaching, it’s vital that Exodus Place has reliable and consistent heat for not only its members but for those who come to Exodus to warm up during cold winter days.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Make Halloween festive and healthy this year

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Milk Means More wants us to know that while we celebrate Halloween this year, we can still have fun and be healthy. They have displayed several different ways to make your Halloween party at school or at home healthy. One of the first ways is to take Mandarin oranges with a sharpie marker and decorate them like Jack O’ Lanterns by drawing fun faces. Another healthy and fun Halloween snack idea is to take cheese sticks with a sharpie marker and decorate ghost faces on them. These are fun and good ways for your kids to get their dairy requirements in as they should be getting 2 and half to 3 servings of dairy daily.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Fire won’t wait plan your escape!

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety visited Muskegon Montessori Academy for Environmental change, which is part of the education service providers Choice Schools Associates, to talk about fire safety prevention. Fire prevention week happens every year and took place this year in October from the 9th to the 15th. When asked about the importance of hands-on learning about fire safety Principal Ashley Mullins said “Further collaboration on fire safety or any kind of emergency safety is essential at school more engaging activities instead of just drills.”
MUSKEGON, MI
WLNS

Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you want to go beach combing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the fall and winter is up to you. But if you want to go, it will require a little extra effort. The National Park Service announced over the weekend that the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A look at what’s coming to Soaring Eagle Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s not even Halloween yet but the staff at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort are making plans for New Year’s Eve! Their calendar continues to fill up with holiday happenings and great shows. For the party to ring in the new year, you can enjoy endless food choices, from prime rib to sinfully delicious desserts. Party with musical guests Liquid Blue, a DJ dance throwdown, plus a bubbly bar and complimentary champagne toast to welcome 2023! On Saturday, November 26th, right after Thanksgiving, it’s their Cocktails, Carvings and Candy Canes in the Entertainment Hall. There are also some great musical acts coming to the Entertainment Hall including Flo Rida on Tuesday, December 27th and Pam Tillis & Lorrie Morgan on Thursday, December 29th.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Removing the anxiety from going to the orthodontist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Trying new things and meeting new people can make some people nervous and that can include scheduling that first appointment with a new orthodontist. Today we have our expert, Dr. Jeff Heinz, in studio with us to talk about how the team at Heinz Orthodontics helps new patients feel at ease. They also offer high technology and a convenient schedule. If you’re worried about cost, they do an insurance verification prior to your visit so you can be sure it’s covered and they also offer flexible payment options.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

US Staffing Agency gives hiring tips for companies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that many businesses today have unfilled job openings for critical positions. If you’ve been to a retail store or driven past a manufacturing plant, you’ve likely seen the “Help Wanted” signs. With us today is US Staffing Agency of West Michigan to talk about why those jobs are going unfilled and some actions business owners can take to help themselves.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Dear Grand Rapids: If You’re Eating Out Please Treat The Staff Better

Unless you've been living under a rock, the past three years have been a bit crazy. The Covid-19 pandemic set off a massive avalanche of chaos for the entire world. One of the biggest things I've noticed (and you probably have as well) is that restaurants and fast food establishments are short-staffed and sometimes out of certain things because of the Great Resignation and supply chain issues.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan

Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
ALLEGAN, MI

