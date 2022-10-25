ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two dogs found abandoned near shipping container

By Sir Milo Loftin
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Officials are seeking public help to find those responsible for abandoning two dogs who were found near a shipping container in a lagoon, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday.

On Oct. 18, two dogs were found by a public works employee at the Buena Vista Lagoon near the area of Jefferson Street and Lagoon View Drive.

The two dogs were believed to have been abandoned in a shipping container and were extremely emaciated when they were found, SDHS spokesperson Nina Thompson said in a news release.

Both dogs, roughly one-year-old shepherd mixes, were found huddled together underneath some shrubs near a soft shipping container.

SDHS officers rushed the two dogs to their Oceanside campus for emergency care, but the condition the dogs were found in was ultimately too dire.

One dog, a black and white female, died in the arms of an officer while being carried into the animal care facility, Thompson said. The other dog, a tan and black male, was humanely euthanized by the SDHS medical team because of how much it was suffering.

“These dogs were without proper nutrition for a very long time to reach such an emaciated state,” said a quote attributed to the SDHS Law Enforcement Chief Bill Ganley. “The fact that they were next to a shipping container leads us to believe they were intentionally dumped by the lagoon. We could really use the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for this.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this felony animal cruelty case. You can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Anyone who would like to report a suspect case of animal cruelty or neglect is asked to call the San Diego Humane Society at 619-299-7012 and press 1 o report animal abuse.

Comments / 7

Lynn Anson
2d ago

that's so sad and terrible..I hope that they find the sc who did this...I know a million people who would have taken these dogs..they didn't deserve this...I know that the people responsible for this will be punished...even if there not caught by humans...there punishment will last for an eternity. and it will be ten times worse and go on daily for eternity..

Carmen Jones
2d ago

poor fur angels! those monsters who abandoned them shield suffer the same fate.i hate that!

