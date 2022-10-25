Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers
ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Has Demonstrated That He Is Definitely Not Interested In Being WR1 in Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Miami Dolphins 16-10 in South Florida on Sunday night, and they fell to 2-5 on the season. The Steelers’ offense let down the team in a winnable game which has been the script for most of the 2022 campaign. The popular targets on offense are Matt Canada, Mitch Trubisky and a now-growing Twitter faction that wants to give up on Kenny Pickett after two and a half games. Chase Claypool is another popular target for Steelers fans and was the subject of trade rumors last week.
Wichita Eagle
Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn't getting any better. This week, they'll shut down the opportunity for Calvin Austin to return and look to change something - anything - to find a spark before the bye week. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't feel like there's a major issue with this group...
Steelers Fans Are Furious With Today's Wide Receiver News
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had some good news and bad news to share with their fans. For starters, T.J. Watt returned to practice. He has been out since Week 1 due to a pectoral injury. Despite returning to the field, he remains on injured reserve. The bad news for...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Steelers-Eagles, pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) face the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) in an in-state rivalry in Week 8. The Steelers come into this game off a 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, while the Eagles are well rested after a bye week. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL...
Do Steelers Have What it Takes to Hand Eagles Their First Loss?
It doesn't appear likely, but here's a closer look at Sunday's Week 8 matchup
FOX Sports
Steelers QB Pickett wants to go deep, but at the right time
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett wants to throw the ball deep in an effort to get the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense going. The rookie quarterback, however, isn't going to do it just to do it. Pickett said Wednesday there are different ways to create the sort of “splash” plays the...
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts Presents "Awesome Challenge" for Steelers
Mike Tomlin isn't used to losing. This is Tomlin's 16th season as the head coach in Pittsburgh, which is the NFL's definition of continuity. Since Chuck Noll showed up to take over the Steelers in 1969, the organization has only had three head coaches and all of them have won Super Bowls. Tomlin, who hasn't had a losing campaign in his first 15 tries, is almost sure to join Noll and Bill Cowher in the Pro Football Hall of Fame down the road.
Steelers open as 10.5-point underdogs to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 6-0, the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL and have a strong case they are the best all-around team in the league. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-5 and are one of the worst teams in the NFL. These two teams square off on Sunday and as expected, Philadelphia is a huge home favorite according to Tipico Sportsbook.
Pittsburgh Steelers LB TJ Watt Returns to Practice
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt is inching closer to making his return this season. Watt returned to practice Wednesday — two days after the Steelers opened the 21-day practice window for last season’s AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Watt, 28, suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the Steelers’ 23-20 Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He has been on injured reserve since. His return was further delayed after he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this month to clean up a lingering preseason injury.
Comments / 0