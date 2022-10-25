Read full article on original website
dmcityview.com
Did you guess who’s behind the mask?
DES MOINES, Iowa. (October 24, 2022) – Did you guess who is behind the mask? On October 22nd at Hoyt Sherman Place, Lou Sipolt hosted the first ever Unmasking The Singer event in Des Moines and it was a HUGE success, raising over $30,000, and thecontest is not over yet! All contestant kettles are open through October 29th at noon and you can still vote for your favorites now that you know who they are.
The Festive Iowa Village Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
Another holiday season is just about upon us. Once November starts, it's game over for fall, and hello yuletide season. Stores and shops blaring Christmas music, businesses offering deals galore, and holiday lights going up on storefronts and apartments everywhere. It's really hard to not like the holiday season, isn't...
Iowa State Daily
Student activists spread awareness about shelter animals
Students have created their own service project and campaign, “Adopt Don’t Shop,” as a part of the learning and leadership sciences minor. The minor encourages students to build on their leadership skills while also focusing on what they can contribute to society. Under this minor, students are required to complete a service learning project that will help educate and support the community.
Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
New Jethro’s coming to downtown Des Moines, original location to stay closed
DES MOINES, Iowa — A longtime Drake neighborhood restaurant is planning to pull up its roots and move. The original Jethro’s BBQ on Forest Avenue has been closed for months with owner Bruce Gerleman saying he planned to renovate and re-open. But now, the decision has been made to move to a new location near […]
Which Are the Best Christmas Towns in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
Ready or not, Christmas is just two months from today. You no doubt have some traditional things you'll be doing once again this holiday season, but if you're looking to switch things up a little this year, why not check out a new destination to start some new traditions?. Reader’s...
ourquadcities.com
John Deere, Iowa State launch demonstration farm
Deere & Company announced a partnership Wednesday with Iowa State University to establish a demonstration site consisting of four different fields and processes that will enable Deere to test sustainable solutions for large grain production systems. “Farmers are working in constantly changing environments where every decision will impact their end...
ourquadcities.com
Woman hospitalized after trailer fire at Adventureland Campground
ALTOONA, Iowa – A woman is in serious condition after being rescued from a burning trailer at the Adventureland Campground Tuesday in Altoona. Firefighters with the Altoona Fire Department were dispatched to 2600 Adventureland Drive around 5:00 p.m. on a report of a vehicle fire, a news release from the city of Altoona said. Crews arrived on the scene just minutes after the 911 call and saw flames and smoke coming from the windows of a travel trailer.
Health officials: Fall booster campaign not going as planned
DES MOINES, Iowa — The bivalent COVID-19 booster hasn't been available for long, but Dr. Ravi Vemuri with MercyOne shared the fall booster campaign is not going as well as the infectious disease world would like. "Boosters have been available for almost two months now, and the uptake has...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KIMT
Pediatric hospital in Iowa full of RSV patients
A common respiratory virus known as RSV is spreading at unusually high levels in the US and is overwhelming children's hospitals. One of those facilities is Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines. Right now they are technically full, but they're making adjustments to take in new patients. According to the...
iheart.com
Woman Rescued From Burning Camper In Altoona, IA
(Altoona, IA) -- A woman's recovering after being rescued from a burning camper in Altoona. Crews were called to the Adventureland campground yesterday (Tuesday) around 5 p.m. and found a camper on fire with smoke coming from the windows. Crews put out the fire quickly. The woman was treated on scene by paramedics and taken to a local hospital. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly. An investigation into how the fire started continues.
Police Say Mountain Lion in Central Iowa Outside of Des Moines is Headed East
Mountain lions aren't supposed to be in our area. Meaning, if you see one then it's far away from home. Many times these rogue cougars come from Nebraska, South Dakota, or Wyoming and are searching for food. It's generally not a concern, but when one is spotted within city limits...
KCCI.com
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten by customer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines nail salon owner was assaulted on the job. Her attacker left her bruised and bloodied. "I'm so scared. Scared of everything. At night, I cannot sleep,” said Mau Deng, owner of Rachael’s Nails and Spa. Deng is scared...
ourquadcities.com
‘It was a shock for me’: Football players ‘race-baited’ after game in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Hoover Huskies head football coach Theo Evans says a road game defeat to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School quickly turned dangerous and divisive for his student-athletes during the handshake line. “It was a shock for me,” said Evans who graduated from Hoover...
Iowa doctors see ‘concerning’ rise in RSV cases
DES MOINES, IOWA — The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is common for infants and young children, and local doctors say it is increasing in central Iowa and across the country. “Both inpatient and in the clinics we have seen a pretty significant increase in RSV cases,” said Chloe Butler, the Medical Director of inpatient pediatric […]
cbs2iowa.com
Select Hy-Vee stores now offering over-the-counter hearing aids
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced over-the-counter hearing aids are now available at select Hy-Vee stores with no exam or prescription necessary. In an effort to make hearing aids more accessible and affordable, the FDA recently ruled that individuals ages 18 and older with...
Agriculture Online
Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek
A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa mom & son choose bench trials in January 6th capitol attack
WASHINGTON — Two Iowans charged in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol will not be tried in front of a jury. Deborah Sandoval and her son Salvador Sandoval Jr. will instead receive a bench trial for their actions on January 6th. That means a judge will decide the verdict in the case, not a jury.
