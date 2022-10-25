Wichita deserves a restaurant week of its own, and that’s exactly what the Junior League of Wichita set out to do with their Taste of Wichita. The event, which takes place from November 4 to 13, gives diners the opportunity to visit restaurants over 10 days and purchase meals at a set price. The menus, listed at tasteofwichita.org, feature lunch specials or three-course dinners at either $15 or $30.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO