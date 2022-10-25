ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

News4Jax.com

Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history

OMAHA, Neb. – Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to...
NEBRASKA STATE
News4Jax.com

Mississippi ex-Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized after wreck

JACKSON, Miss. – Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized Wednesday after wrecking his SUV while swerving to avoid a dog on a rural road, law enforcement officials said. Barbour, 75, had the wreck near Wolf Lake outside Yazoo City, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Jackson. Barbour...
YAZOO CITY, MS
News4Jax.com

Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin amid lawsuits

MADISON, Wis. – In-person early voting began Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week...
WISCONSIN STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Is St. Johns Youth Academy shut down?

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – News4Jax received a tip from a viewer Wednesday morning that St. Johns Youth Academy in St. Augustine shut down and the kids were being shipped out. News4JAX has not been able to confirm if the St Johns Youth Academy shut down after multiple calls to the facility, the Department of Juvenile Justice Communications Office, and even the St. Johns County sheriff’s office.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Elderly man killed, woman in serious condition after crash in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An 84-year-old man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in St. Johns County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. when the 84-year-old driver was traveling east on Creekside Drive. A woman driver, 81, was traveling south in her car on US-1 when the man failed to yield the right of way to her vehicle and crashed.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

