Related
Ex-St. Marys soldier accused in murder plot against serviceman who turned him in for using marijuana
A 29-year-old former U.S. Army sergeant has admitted he stabbed a soldier to death in Georiga in a murder plot that also involved a 21-year-old ex-soldier from St. Marys. The body of Specialist Austin J. Hawk, 21, was found in his Fort Stewart barracks room in June 2020. Hawk had...
Inmate, 18, at St. Johns Youth Academy accused of assaulting staffer; he says he was defending himself
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – An 18-year-old inmate is accused of attacking a staffer, who the inmate claimed was having sex with other inmates, this week at St. Johns Youth Academy, according to reports from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. The disturbance led to the Department of Juvenile...
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
OMAHA, Neb. – Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to...
Mississippi ex-Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized after wreck
JACKSON, Miss. – Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized Wednesday after wrecking his SUV while swerving to avoid a dog on a rural road, law enforcement officials said. Barbour, 75, had the wreck near Wolf Lake outside Yazoo City, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Jackson. Barbour...
Florida lawmaker sues campaign manager over ‘unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate’ text messages
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo --- a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis --- of sending her “unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images.”
Gov. DeSantis, Charlie Crist go head-to-head on pressing issues in first, only debate before midterm election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic nominee Charlie Crist faced off Monday night in a debate that focused on a lot of issues from hurricane recovery and COVID-19 response to criminal justice. News4JAX was at a couple of watch parties in Jacksonville hearing from Republican and...
Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin amid lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. – In-person early voting began Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week...
Amendment 3 would increase home tax exemption, save teachers, police $550 a year but cost Duval $38M in tax revenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has been breaking down each of the amendment proposals on this year’s ballot as early voting begins in Florida this week. Now News4JAX is looking at Amendment 3, which if approved, would increase the homestead exemption for teachers, law enforcement officers and active-duty military.
Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
Safety a priority for Georgia-Florida game, but fans asked to not let their guard down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While there will be heavy police presence around TIAA Bank Field and inside RV city now through Saturday night for the Georgia-Florida game, officials are encouraging those attending the game and tailgating parties to not let their guard down when they venture away. Security is a...
Fiancée: ‘No justice’ for National Guard doctor killed in bike crash as driver faces traffic citation
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – It’s been a year and a half since National Guard Captain and doctor was hit and killed while riding his bicycle in St. Johns County and his loved ones say they haven’t gotten any justice. They’re upset the driver who hit him...
Is St. Johns Youth Academy shut down?
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – News4Jax received a tip from a viewer Wednesday morning that St. Johns Youth Academy in St. Augustine shut down and the kids were being shipped out. News4JAX has not been able to confirm if the St Johns Youth Academy shut down after multiple calls to the facility, the Department of Juvenile Justice Communications Office, and even the St. Johns County sheriff’s office.
St. Johns County hosts first town hall to discuss 1-cent sales tax referendum
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County hosted the first of three educational town halls on Tuesday to have a conversation and provide the community with facts about the 1-cent sales tax referendum on the November ballot. According to the county, the town halls are not to advocate...
Elderly man killed, woman in serious condition after crash in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An 84-year-old man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in St. Johns County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. when the 84-year-old driver was traveling east on Creekside Drive. A woman driver, 81, was traveling south in her car on US-1 when the man failed to yield the right of way to her vehicle and crashed.
