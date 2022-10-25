ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

MDOT to introduce safety patrol program in West Michigan

A new traffic safety service is set to begin in Kent County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will launch a new Safety Service Patrol program for freeways within the county beginning Nov. 1. With a goal to clear roadways as safely and quickly as possible, the service will assist...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Airline kicks off nonstop Florida routes from Kalamazoo

A new airline is debuting in West Michigan this week. Avelo Airlines will take off for the first time Wednesday, Oct. 26, from the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport, heading to Orlando, according to the airline. “Southwest Michiganders love traveling to Florida, and this nonstop service to Orlando is going...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

New Muskegon city manager’s salary, benefits detailed in contract

MUSKEGON, MI – It’s official. Muskegon has a new city manager, and he will start before the end of November. An employment contract with Jonathan Seyferth was approved by the Muskegon City Commission Monday, Oct. 25. The unanimous vote was a show of unity that was absent when the commission agreed to offer Seyferth the job earlier this month.
MUSKEGON, MI
mibiz.com

Grand Rapids movie studio plans move to Walker industrial building

WALKER — A movie studio that formerly operated in downtown Grand Rapids is eyeing a larger industrial space in Walker to accommodate local filmmakers seeking to rent out production space. Black Pigeon Studios LLC first opened in September 2021 at 342 Market Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids, offering...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan presents franchise opportunities

Brigitte Betser is a franchise consultant with FranNet in Grand Rapids and she’s helping more than 270 franchise concepts seeking some Grand Rapids representation. In the past decade, Grand Rapids has welcomed dozens of new companies to town, whether it was the first Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or REI, the growing metropolitan area is putting the region on the map. While those are not necessarily franchise opportunities, those major companies show Grand Rapids is more enticing to major companies than ever before.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Shelby woman dies in US 10-31 crash

AMBER TOWNSHIP (Mason County) — Kathy Ann Owens, 70, of Shelby died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, as a result of a vehicle crash on US 10-31 in Mason County. Owens was the driver of a 2013 Ford Fusion, which had been eastbound on US 10-31 when she attempted to make a left turn into the Watsons Chrysler dealership parking lot, 3632 W. US 10-31. Owens turned into the path of a westbound 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Zachary Scott Martinsen, 29, of Ludington. Following the initial crash, Owens’s vehicle then left the roadway and struck two parked vehicles on display in the dealership lot.
SHELBY, MI
whtc.com

Allegan County Joins Ottawa County in Offering Free Property Fraud Alert Service

ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26,. 2022) – Something that Ottawa County has had for 13 years has finally come to Allegan County. On October 3rd, the Allegan County Register of Deeds office began a free Property Fraud Protection Alert service to notify property owners whether someone is trying to take their land out from under them. County Clerk and Register of Deeds Bob Genetski explained in a recent appearance on “WHTC Talk of the Town:”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Allegan Woman’s Child Care License Suspended by State

LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 27, 2022) – An Allegan woman who operates a group child care home has had her license from the state suspended and may face revocation of that license. On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Child Care Licensing Bureau took this action...
ALLEGAN, MI
103.3 WKFR

Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan

Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
ALLEGAN, MI

