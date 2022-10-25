If you're a dog owner you know they need lots of exercise. That may mean running, walking, playing, with your dog. You know the old saying, a tired dog is a happy dog. But, okay, now I'm tired just thinking about all of that. So, if you haven't been doing this already, how about taking your dog to a Dog Park? Now you're talking about a good workout!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO