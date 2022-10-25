Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal
MDOT to introduce safety patrol program in West Michigan
A new traffic safety service is set to begin in Kent County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will launch a new Safety Service Patrol program for freeways within the county beginning Nov. 1. With a goal to clear roadways as safely and quickly as possible, the service will assist...
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Airline kicks off nonstop Florida routes from Kalamazoo
A new airline is debuting in West Michigan this week. Avelo Airlines will take off for the first time Wednesday, Oct. 26, from the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport, heading to Orlando, according to the airline. “Southwest Michiganders love traveling to Florida, and this nonstop service to Orlando is going...
Power restored to thousands in GR, Walker, Tallmadge Twp.
More than 5,000 Consumers Energy customers in Walker and Tallmadge Township are without power Wednesday morning.
Feds reopen door for casino near Muskegon
After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer refused to sign off on plans to create a tribal casino near Muskegon in June, the casino may now have a second chance.
Storage space is making all the difference at Mel Trotter's newest location
Mel Trotter Ministries and Grand Rapids have started doing something new. 194 bins are used for daytime storage for those experiencing homelessness, more to come.
Allegan County childcare facility owner has license suspended
LARA claims the owner bit a 4-year-old to cause a bruise in response to that child biting another child.
New Muskegon city manager’s salary, benefits detailed in contract
MUSKEGON, MI – It’s official. Muskegon has a new city manager, and he will start before the end of November. An employment contract with Jonathan Seyferth was approved by the Muskegon City Commission Monday, Oct. 25. The unanimous vote was a show of unity that was absent when the commission agreed to offer Seyferth the job earlier this month.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Couple wins $100,000 from Airbnb to build recycled tire house in Southwest Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS — A couple from Chicago will put their passion for recycling and DIY design to use as they build an Airbnb rental out of old tires on their property south of Grand Rapids. Kim Sullivan and Clayton Brown last week received $100,000 from a $10 million contest...
mibiz.com
Grand Rapids movie studio plans move to Walker industrial building
WALKER — A movie studio that formerly operated in downtown Grand Rapids is eyeing a larger industrial space in Walker to accommodate local filmmakers seeking to rent out production space. Black Pigeon Studios LLC first opened in September 2021 at 342 Market Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids, offering...
So When Exactly Will They Be Finished ‘Fixing The Damn Roads’ This Fall?
One of the biggest campaign promises that current Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made was the pledge to 'fix the damn roads'. A promise that a majority of Michigan was begging for as we swerved and dodged potholes on our daily commutes. But, that promise of fixing the roads comes with...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan presents franchise opportunities
Brigitte Betser is a franchise consultant with FranNet in Grand Rapids and she’s helping more than 270 franchise concepts seeking some Grand Rapids representation. In the past decade, Grand Rapids has welcomed dozens of new companies to town, whether it was the first Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or REI, the growing metropolitan area is putting the region on the map. While those are not necessarily franchise opportunities, those major companies show Grand Rapids is more enticing to major companies than ever before.
oceanacountypress.com
Shelby woman dies in US 10-31 crash
AMBER TOWNSHIP (Mason County) — Kathy Ann Owens, 70, of Shelby died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, as a result of a vehicle crash on US 10-31 in Mason County. Owens was the driver of a 2013 Ford Fusion, which had been eastbound on US 10-31 when she attempted to make a left turn into the Watsons Chrysler dealership parking lot, 3632 W. US 10-31. Owens turned into the path of a westbound 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Zachary Scott Martinsen, 29, of Ludington. Following the initial crash, Owens’s vehicle then left the roadway and struck two parked vehicles on display in the dealership lot.
Grand Rapids Has a Great Newly Renovated Dog Park for You and Your Dog
If you're a dog owner you know they need lots of exercise. That may mean running, walking, playing, with your dog. You know the old saying, a tired dog is a happy dog. But, okay, now I'm tired just thinking about all of that. So, if you haven't been doing this already, how about taking your dog to a Dog Park? Now you're talking about a good workout!
Trinity Health Saint Mary’s eyes large housing, retail redevelopment in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Trinity Health Saint Mary’s wants to construct a nine-story building containing housing, retail space, a grocery store, and offices for community service providers on what’s now 10 parking lots across from its hospital on Jefferson Avenue SE. The building, part of what Saint...
whtc.com
Allegan County Joins Ottawa County in Offering Free Property Fraud Alert Service
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26,. 2022) – Something that Ottawa County has had for 13 years has finally come to Allegan County. On October 3rd, the Allegan County Register of Deeds office began a free Property Fraud Protection Alert service to notify property owners whether someone is trying to take their land out from under them. County Clerk and Register of Deeds Bob Genetski explained in a recent appearance on “WHTC Talk of the Town:”
whtc.com
Allegan Woman’s Child Care License Suspended by State
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 27, 2022) – An Allegan woman who operates a group child care home has had her license from the state suspended and may face revocation of that license. On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Child Care Licensing Bureau took this action...
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan
Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
Residents challenge Wolverine CEO's leadership award
"I don't think this is what a good corporate citizen would look like. Actually, this is rewarding bad behavior," said Sandy Wynn-Stelt, an activist and impacted resident.
Comments / 0