Healthcare Payments: 3 Ways to Make the Experience Better for Patients and Providers Alike

Resilience Lab Joins Aetna In-Network for Mental Health
– Resilience Lab, a mental health provider enabling communities of clinicians to improve outcomes and access announced that it has joined Aetna as an in-network mental healthcare provider. – Resilience now has in-network partnerships with three of the nation’s largest health insurance carriers, including Aetnea, United Healthcare and Humana, allowing...
MEDITECH Taps Innovaccer to Advance Its Population Health Capabilities
– MEDITECH today announced it is extending its population health management offering with Expanse Population Insight, powered by the Innovaccer Data Platform. – Population Insight leverages the power of the Expanse platform for providing care delivery and data analytics with proven expertise in data aggregation and curation. Expanse Population Features.
The Case for Incorporating Patient Perspectives into Clinical Decision Support
A recent report from the Leapfrog Group found that patient experience scores at hospitals declined during the pandemic. This should be no surprise. Hospitals faced an incredible crucible during COVID-19, with many still experiencing high levels of stress in their systems. In addition to increasing demands on caregivers, the pandemic created a fundamental change in how patients are treated. The drive to telehealth was rapidly accelerated, transforming traditional in-person interactions between clinician and patient to a virtual format. This created an entirely new dimension to the patient-provider dynamic, essentially overnight.
Mitigating Healthcare Cyber Risk Through Vendor Management
Look to these best practices to enhance your organization’s vendor risk management program. Vendor partnerships are critically important in today’s business world, especially as the pandemic accelerated many organizations’ digital transformation and the shift to remote operations, cloud adoption, and virtual services, such as those through telehealth, medical apps, and other healthcare technology and communication platforms continues to expand. This increased reliance on third parties also comes with a price: added exposure to cyber risks and vulnerabilities.
Can the Adoption of Healthcare Technology Keep Up With the Pace of Innovation?
The disruption of the healthcare industry is continuing at a frenetic pace. As reported in a World Economic Forum article, $44 billion was pumped into medical innovations in 2021. Experts expect this influx to continue, all with the hopes of bringing machine learning, artificial intelligence, telehealth, and other technological and digital advancements and processes to both medical professionals and the people they serve.
Health IT for Emerging “Payviders”
Though doubts about the benefits of the “payvider” model certainly exist, the success of recent payer-provider partnerships showcases the potential of these programs to improve the patient and provider experience. A study of Aetna’s integrated program, for example, found that plan members could realize significant savings for high-cost chronic conditions and experience fewer hospital admissions. A similar report from Cigna echoed these conclusions, finding that integrated benefit plans resulted in increased patient engagement. Synthesizing data from payers and providers increases visibility into the patient, giving healthcare professionals the context they need to improve health outcomes and streamline care.
Heal Launches Full Service Personal Healthcare Assistant, Renee
– Renee, the first-ever healthcare assistant that combines human support with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to alleviate the burdens of healthcare, today announced the nationwide rollout of its platform. – Heal, Renee unifies the healthcare experience in a long overdue effort to give Americans, especially the aging population, the help...
3 Tips for Securing Private Healthcare Data
Technology is a dominant force in healthcare. During the pandemic, healthcare systems relied on technology to swiftly move to virtual care, remote work, and more collaborative communication and data management systems – and that will accelerate. As organizations speed up their digital transformation initiatives and increase their reliance on digital applications, growing concerns about data privacy arise.
Growing Surgical Revenue, OR Automation Named Top Priority for Health Systems
– Increasing surgical services revenue is a top priority for healthcare systems, with automation seen as a way to accomplish it, according to a new survey of healthcare executives conducted by The Health Management Academy. – Seventy-six percent of respondents named increasing surgical services revenue as a top priority, while...
Gradient AI Acquires Healthcare Analytics Business Unit from Prognos Health ￼
– Gradient AI, a leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the insurance industry, recently announced that it has acquired Prognos Health’s analytics business underwriting unit to leverage data from the company’s large collection of integrated medical records and lab data via its real-world data marketplace.
Memora, Luma Partner to Offer Health Systems a Wholesale Digital Front Door
– Today, Memora Health announced a partnership with Luma Health to offer health systems a combined wholesale digital front door and patient engagement tool – which have traditionally been separate offerings. – Together the digital health companies will offer a tool that streamlines patient communication, increases access, and ensures...
KLAS-Bain: Post-Pandemic Investment Priorities for Healthcare Providers
– Competition in the provider IT space shows no signs of abating: Early-stage capital, big tech, and scale EMR players continue crowding into more segments. This has significant implications for providers as they transition into a new disruptive period, for software players as they fine-tune go-to-market models for the current environment, and for private equity investors as they look to invest behind winning themes.
Why Data is at the Heart of Value-Based Care Success
The saying “you cannot manage what you cannot measure” applies to all aspects of healthcare delivery, but it is especially true in value-based care. After all, payers, providers, and the patients they care for need to know what high-value care looks like at an individual level – and how it can be applied at the population level.
Quality vs. Quantity: The Case for Clinician-Centric Technology
Care providers continue to face mounting pressures – from increasing staffing shortages to balancing patient needs across in-person and virtual settings and managing pent-up patient demand. Rather than navigating through fragmented digital solutions that feed care providers disparate data, more and more clinicians now rely on connected technology to access the care context, i.e. the right patient data translated into reliable actionable insights at the right point in their workflow.
Walmart Now Offering Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids
– Today, Walmart announced it will begin offering over-the counter (OTC) hearing aids* at Walmart.com and Walmart Vision Centers in CO, MI, MO, OH, PA, TN and TX, and will soon be available at additional Walmart Vision Centers nationwide. – Walmart’s new offerings include an assortment of top brands like...
GRAIL, Carrum Health Partners to Help Employers Address Cancer Care
– GRAIL and Carrum Health announce a partnership to help self-insured employers improve care outcomes for their employees while also reigning in the rising cost of healthcare spending for this group: CANCER. – This product integration will enable employers who offer Carrum Health benefits to provide eligible employees the Galleri...
Moving The Focus of Healthcare to Building Healthy Habits That Last
Without addressing root causes through sustained behavior modification, all results are temporary. The most effective approach to preventing and treating chronic disease today focuses on the creation of healthy habits that fundamentally change behavior in a sustainable way. Smart solutions involve personalized programs based on genetic testing, nutrition, exercise, mental well-being and 1:1 personal health coaching. This combination has achieved remarkable success in both warding off chronic disease before it arrives and slowing and reversing disease where it appears.
Beyond DocuSign: How to Upgrade Specialty Drug Patients to a First-Class Experience
Imagine booking a luxury international vacation. A dedicated concierge arranges your hotels, your travel arrangements, and your daily itinerary. You barely lift a finger. From the outset, however, you realize something unusual. You have been booked on a discount airline with seats in the back of the coach section. You must wait at the airport to be picked up by a cramped, dilapidated taxi. Your “luxury” hotel is actually a two-star property in a bad part of town. Why pay for a luxury concierge only to have them book such shoddy amenities?
Humana Taps Cohere Health to Streamline Prior Authorizations for Cardiovascular & Surgical Specialties
– Health insurer Humana has expanded its partnership with Cohere Health to streamline the prior authorization process for cardiovascular care and surgical specialties. Both these care pathways are clinically complex, involving multiple exchanges between primary care physicians and specialists, which can contribute to costly and unnecessary variations in care. –...
AtlantiCare Deploys Orbita’s Healthcare Virtual Assistants
– Healthcare system AtlantiCare selected Orbita’s virtual assistant and conversational AI technology to improve patients’ care access and engagement while automating workloads internally. – AtlantiCare is rolling out the Orbita platform in phases, beginning with web-based digital front door, which went live in September 2022. In 2023, AtlantiCare...
