Read full article on original website
Related
Four arrested on weapon of mass destruction charges in NC
Upon arrival, a modified handgun was found that allowed the gun to have a drum magazine that holds up to 100 rounds. Numerous rounds of ammunition were also found inside the vehicle, along with several other magazines.
cbs17
Juveniles jumped man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, stole firearm, Zebulon police say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
WITN
Two arrested in Edgecombe Co. on drug & gun charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing a license checkpoint on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run when they searched a black Nissan with Jermaine Hewitt and Jaylem Jones inside.
Persons of interest wanted in assault of Aurora business owner
AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people of interest are wanted by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after a business owner was robbed and assaulted on Monday. Officials said the incident happened during the early-morning hours at Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant. The owner, a 75-year-old man, was robbed and assaulted as he arrived to open the […]
cbs17
$25K reward offered for information on Halifax County double murder, Gov. Cooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the State is offering a reward for information about the murder of a man and a woman in Halifax County. Anyone who gives information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible can receive up to...
cbs17
BUSTED: 2 found with drugs, guns, 116 rounds in Edgecombe County, deputies say
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies say two men were arrested after a license checkpoint led to a drug bust. Deputies said they held a license checkpoint Friday on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run, when they saw a black Nissan with two men inside. They...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man wanted after he and other driver were driving, shooting guns at each other
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are searching for a man they say was driving across the county with another driver shooting shots at each other. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says it has felony charges out for Kendric Knight, of Conetoe, who was driving a Dodge Charger. Deputies...
New cameras help Roanoke Rapids police make arrest in U-Haul theft
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — Police in Roanoke Rapids say automated license plate reading cameras are helping them solve crimes, including an arrest made this week for a stolen U-Haul truck. While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers are...
Police: Man facing charges in deadly Raleigh crash
Raleigh police say one man is in custody after a crash killed a man walking on the side of a street and seriously injured someone else.
WRAL
New cameras lead to break in case for Roanoke Rapids police
While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers are tools for public safety and are not intended not to spy on anyone. While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers...
Who killed Ja’Zari? A family seeks justice after Dudley High School senior killed in shooting
17-year-old Ja’Zari will never get a chance to go to his prom, walk across the stage or fulfill his dreams like many high school seniors plan to do. Ja’Zari was a senior at Dudley High School in Greensboro who will never get the chance to go to his prom or walk across the stage at the coliseum like many of his peers will do in the Spring.
Man already in jail is charged in NC mom’s death, deputies say
Samantha Coppola, 39, who was found dead a week ago in her home, leaves behind a young son.
Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
'I saw him breathing': NC woman wants answers after claiming first responders wrongfully declared stepfather dead twice
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina family is searching for answers after a 62-year-old man who was pronounced dead by first responders was later seen breathing with cardiac activity. Yuwanda Matthewson said she believes first responders could have done more to save her stepfather James Purvis. Purvis was found...
WITN
Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot. Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting. It happened in the parking lot of...
Man left with serious injuries after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Police say the shooting took place at The Village at Washington Terrace apartments on June Lane.
WITN
Martin County deputies seize 5 kilos of cocaine
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say they seized five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop on Friday. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says at about 1 p.m., deputies stopped a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche on North Main Street in Robersonville. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Hugo Lopez-Carreon, Jr., of Kansas City.
cbs17
Barbershop party leads to man shot in Rocky Mount; suspect arrested, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Sunday night party left a man in critical condition, police said. Police responded to a shots-fired call at Wade’s Barber Shop in the 200 block of Middle Street. Officers eventually found a man suffering from multiple gunshots in the barbershop parking lot, police said.
Kinston child honored for saving brother’s life in fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One local youth in Kinston was honored in a ceremony Wednesday for her lifesaving actions when faced with a deadly fire. Zsakiyah Sutton’s courage is why the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, Mike Causey, recognized her with a special commissioner’s award for heroism. Causey said Sutton deserved the […]
cbs17
1 dead after shooting in Edgecombe County, hours after first shooting: deputies
CONETOE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday evening, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday around 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a “shots fired” call on Thigpen Road in Conetoe. After arriving, deputies found two males with gunshot wounds. One of the males succumbed from his injuries.
Comments / 1