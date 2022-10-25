ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Related
WITN

Two arrested in Edgecombe Co. on drug & gun charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing a license checkpoint on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run when they searched a black Nissan with Jermaine Hewitt and Jaylem Jones inside.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Persons of interest wanted in assault of Aurora business owner

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people of interest are wanted by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after a business owner was robbed and assaulted on Monday. Officials said the incident happened during the early-morning hours at Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant. The owner, a 75-year-old man, was robbed and assaulted as he arrived to open the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

New cameras lead to break in case for Roanoke Rapids police

While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers are tools for public safety and are not intended not to spy on anyone. While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WNCT

Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot. Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting. It happened in the parking lot of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Martin County deputies seize 5 kilos of cocaine

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say they seized five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop on Friday. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says at about 1 p.m., deputies stopped a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche on North Main Street in Robersonville. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Hugo Lopez-Carreon, Jr., of Kansas City.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston child honored for saving brother’s life in fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One local youth in Kinston was honored in a ceremony Wednesday for her lifesaving actions when faced with a deadly fire. Zsakiyah Sutton’s courage is why the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, Mike Causey, recognized her with a special commissioner’s award for heroism. Causey said Sutton deserved the […]
KINSTON, NC

