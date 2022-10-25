Florida man sentenced 25 years prison, deemed ‘sexual predator’: State Attorney

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A man was sentenced to prison for 25 years along with “lifetime sex offender probation,” Tuesday morning following a guilty ruling by a jury on Sept. 15.

Michael Joseph Bouley was deemed a “sexual predator” and was found guilty of one count of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of transmitting materials harmful to minors.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “child molestation,” call on Feb. 18, 2022. Deputies discovered a nine-year-old was shown a pornographic video by Bouley and he “forced the victim to touch him.”

SRCSO conducted the investigation and arrested Bouley. The Assistant State Attorney prosecuted the case.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.