Santa Rosa County, FL

Florida man sentenced 25 years prison, deemed 'sexual predator': State Attorney

By Brett Greenberg
 2 days ago

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A man was sentenced to prison for 25 years along with “lifetime sex offender probation,” Tuesday morning following a guilty ruling by a jury on Sept. 15.

Michael Joseph Bouley was deemed a “sexual predator” and was found guilty of one count of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of transmitting materials harmful to minors.

Man poses as police, forces way into woman’s home, assaults her: Loxley Police

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “child molestation,” call on Feb. 18, 2022. Deputies discovered a nine-year-old was shown a pornographic video by Bouley and he “forced the victim to touch him.”

SRCSO conducted the investigation and arrested Bouley. The Assistant State Attorney prosecuted the case.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

