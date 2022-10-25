ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

LIST: 5 North Alabama ghost towns

By Maggie Matteson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uA55L_0ilyI4fx00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Ghosts aren’t just spooks or specters for the Halloween season!

There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.

Lee County woman loves ghost hunting year-round

Bainbridge

Located in Colbert County, Bainbridge was established in 1819 . While little is known about the town, historians do know that it was disestablished after being submerged by Wilson Lake.

Battelle

Once a busy mining town in Dekalb County, Battelle was disestablished in the early 20th century. It is said that after the quality and quantity of mineral deposits decreased, the Lookout Mountain Iron Company, headed by Col. John Gordon Battelle, placed the furnace on standby. The houses were slowly liquidated and in 1905 the furnace was dismantled and sent to India. His son Gordon inherited $4 million when he died, which the younger Battelle willed to the Battelle Memorial Institute of Columbus, Ohio .

Bellefonte

Roughly two miles from Hollywood in Jackson County, Bellefonte is home to the Bellefonte Nuclear Generating Station (BLN). The plant sits abandoned and unfinished. However, there was an attempt to finish the reactors between 2008 and 2021. TVA agreed to sell the reactors to Nuclear Development , but was unsuccessful.

New Christmas tradition coming to Ditto Landing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BuyF0_0ilyI4fx00
Tennessee Valley Authority’s Bellefonte Nuclear Plant site Thursday, June 2, 2011, in Hollywood, Ala. The TVA board of directors is expected to decide in August 2011 whether to move forward with completion of Bellefonte Unit 1. Construction on the plant was started in 1974 but halted in 1988 in response to declining growth in power demand, according to TVA. (AP Photo/Eric Schultz)

Mountain Mills

Established in 1872, the Mountain Mills community was built to house a cotton mill to mass produce thread and cloth. During the Civil War, the Globe Factory in Florence was burned and rebuilt as the Cypress Mill, which closed in 1886. That same year the Mountain Mill Company began operations under the ownership of W. H. Cherry & Co. They produced yarn that was sold in Philidelphia, New York City and Providence. The community contained the mill, a church and a school. In 1893, the mill closed and the machinery was moved to the Cherry Cotton Mill.

Riverton

Located in Colbert County, Riverton was established in the 1840s . The Pickwick Dam was built in the 1930s and operated by TVA. To complete the construction of the dam and reservoir roughly 12,600 acres had to be cleared. So, in the late 1930s, the town of Riverton (and parts of Waterloo, Ala.) was flooded to clear the acreage. The only thing left of the town is the cemetery.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPFFy_0ilyI4fx00
    Plan for the entrance basin and lift lock for the Colbert Shoals Canal on the Tennessee River, designed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (Courtesy, Alabama Department of Archives and History)
  • Entrance basin to the Colbert Shoals lift lock on the Tennessee River near Riverton, Alabama. (Courtesy, Alabama Department of Archives and History)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42IYzB_0ilyI4fx00
    Construction of the Colbert Shoals lift lock on the Tennessee River near Riverton, Alabama. (Courtesy, Alabama Department of Archives and History)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

2 killed, 2 injured in Cullman County wreck

Two Crane Hill residents were killed and two Florence residents were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cullman County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported 71-year-old Charles H. Johnson and 74-year-old Connie C. Johnson were traveling along Alabama 157 when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle carrying two Florence residents.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

Record fish caught in Mississippi

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
AUBURN, AL
April Killian

The Infant Ghost of Colbert County, Alabama

The following is a true southern ghost story, as related to me by my grandmother. Two things that my sweet grandma could serve up best were a good meal and a great story. My grandma was known far and wide for her delicious home cooking and southern hospitality. She definitely loved to cook as much as she loved to talk - and when she shared a story, it was as delicious as her food. People from all walks of life would stop by my grandparents home in rural Colbert County, Alabama, to enjoy a good meal and good company...traveling salesmen, pastors, relatives, old friends, and even the occasional hobo passing through on the nearby railroad. Everyone was welcome there and no one ever left hungry. After the meal, guests enjoyed a slice of my grandma's "secret recipe" coconut cake....and as the feast slowed down, the conversation geared up. Back then, everyone lingered at the dinner table to talk long after the meal was over. That was the best part - when the stories of the "old days" of growing up in the country or the hard times of surviving the Great Depression were spun like golden yarns. As a child, I loved to listen to the grown-ups tell their tales. During the occasional pause in the conversation, I never missed the opportunity to jump right in and make a request for my favorite tale: a spooky ghost story. After a few laughs, someone would usually humor me - and out of all the ghost stories they shared, this one told by my grandma herself was my favorite. Stick with me till the end - there's a big surprise you'll never expect!
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
KFVS12

Water levels rising on Mississippi River

How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Missouri law enforcement leaders want people to know what Amendment 3 means before they vote Nov. 8. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored...
MISSOURI STATE
AL.com

6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama

It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
MOBILE, AL
Magnolia State Live

Alabama armed robbery suspect arrested in Mississippi

A man wanted for armed robbery in Alabama was arrested at a Mississippi hotel Tuesday evening. The Pearl Police Department arrested Douglas York, of Columbiana, Alabama, at the Econolodge in Pearl. Officers found York’s vehicle in the parking lot and determined his room number with the help of the hotel....
PEARL, MS
wvtm13.com

Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 general election

Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot for voters to consider statewide.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: ‘Tripledemic’ affects Mobile hospitals; professionals say this is only the beginning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Center for Disease Control, COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases have been increasing across the nation. Because of the increased amount of cases, health officials are calling this a “tripledemic.” Medical professionals in the Mobile area say the term “tripledemic” is accurate and that this is only the beginning […]
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy