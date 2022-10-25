Read full article on original website
'It's the wave of the future': Central Georgians weigh pros, cons as remote jobs triple in just 3 years
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The number of people working from home has tripled in three years. Some say it's the efficiency or the convenience, but the numbers say working remotely may be here to stay. Gemia Frazier-Bonner ditched the commuting, traffic, and demands of a traditional job. "I didn't...
41nbc.com
Manufacturing plant in Macon to expand, grow jobs
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — More jobs are about to become available in Macon now that a manufacturing plant is expanding. Nichiha USA’s Macon plant, which opened in 2006, is about to benefit from a $150 million investment to implement advanced technologies and processes, which will also add an additional 500,000 square feet to the Macon campus. This expansion will help the facility grow to hold 2 plants and a new warehouse once the project has been finished.
Coca-Cola to nearly triple Macon plant; Old Tybee school building to be repurposed
MACON, Ga. — Fifty new jobs are expected in an $80 million expansion as Coca-Cola Bottling United plans to add 260,000 square feet of wholesale warehouse space to its facility in south Bibb County. The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission agreed to rezone more than nine acres currently...
Henry County Daily Herald
NewCold investment to be largest in Henry County's history
Gov. Brian P. Kemp has announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Henry County. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment — the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
'Works really well for us': Custom tiny homes are new, affordable option
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Tiny homes - they're exactly what they sound like. They are homes, 500 square feet or smaller, with everything you'll need in it -- but a fraction of the cost of a regular sized one. Folks at the Southeastern Tiny Homes Festival in Wilkinson County...
City of Perry grows, works to keep quality of life
PERRY, Ga. — As Houston County continues to grow, you may wonder how it might impact your quality of life. Well, Tuesday, Perry held their annual state of the community luncheon and that was one of their main topics. A full house of business partners gathered Tuesday for Perry's...
MWA executive director resigns less than a year on the job
MACON, Ga. — Less than a year after Joey Leverette took the helm of the Macon Water Authority in January, the authority is looking for a new executive director. In a called authority meeting last Thursday, the authority apparently accepted Leverette’s resignation effective that day. No reason was given in the authority’s announcement.
'This is horrible': Future of Central and south Georgia's only clinic for ALS patients uncertain
MACON, Ga. — The future of the only clinic in Central and south Georgia that treats ALS is up in the air. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive nervous system disease that weakens patients' muscles and impacts their physical function-- making therapy at these clinics even more essential.
'Leaving me with a total of $49': Macon Kroger employees claim checks are late and not in full
MACON, Ga. — No money, more problems?. Several Hartley Bridge Road Kroger employers say they have been paid late for weeks, and when the money comes, it doesn't come in full. "It all started October the 6th, that's the first day my check was late, and it all just...
'Frustration': Man says Warner Robins won't 'accept responsibility' after breaking water main cover, pipe 3 years ago
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A former Warner Robins man claims the city made his home unlivable by breaking his water main cover and a pipe in his front yard. The home is located at 214 Madrid Street, just a few miles from Warner Robins City Hall. No one ever...
'Help them bring larger aircraft': Middle Georgia Regional runway expansion ready for takeoff
MACON, Ga. — A massive expansion plan at Middle Georgia Regional Airport is on the tarmac, ready for takeoff. Tuesday, Macon-Bibb commissioners set aside millions for several different projects. "Being around airplanes, I've always loved airplanes, since I was a little kid. And being in aviation, I just kind...
'It just bring tears to your eyes': Dublin Civitan Club builds ramps for those disabled
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dublin Civitan Club has worked to help the community for more than 65 years. One way they do that is by hosting the Dublin fair. But of course all the money they raise helps children with special needs and people with disabilities. The Dublin Civitan...
Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin nurse returns from Hurricane Ian relief
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Atrium Health Navicent is welcoming back one of their nurses with open arms. April Sweatman served 18 years as a nurse, three with Atrium Navicent in Milledgeville. She was assigned to a National Disaster Medical System team in Lee County, Florida. Sweatman says she wanted to...
aarp.org
Macon-Bibb Celebrates 10 Years as an Age-Friendly Community
AARP joined members of the community on Saturday for Macon-Bibb’s 10th anniversary celebration of being an Age-Friendly Community. The celebration took place at Tattnall Square Park in Macon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Macon Mayor Lester Miller was among those in attendance. AARP Georgia State Director Debra Tyler...
Monroe County Schools pushes for ESPLOST to help provide for students, staff, and sports fans
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — As Monroe County voters make their way to the polls, the Board of Education is asking you to remember their students and staff. The Education Special Purpose Local Option Tax is back on the ballot for renewal. The ESPLOST is a one-cent tax collected from...
41nbc.com
School speed camera questions answered
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speed traps. That’s how a lot of people are referring to the photo-enforced school zone cameras now in use in Macon-Bibb County. There’s a lot of misinformation about these cameras including when the cameras are issuing tickets, at what speed and at what time of day.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Houston County, GA
Located at the heart of central Georgia, Houston County welcomes visitors with its rich Southern culture and history. Perry is its county seat and geographical center, though Warner Robins has a larger area and population. Aside from the cities of Perry and Warner Robins, the county also includes Centerville, a...
Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings at Georgia location
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans ... it's real this time. You can actually get bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta. But there's a catch. Starting Oct. 31, bone-in chicken wings will be made available "for a limited time." How long? They say only until Feb. 11. After a viral 11Alive...
'It didn't hurt as much as I thought': Central Georgia schools providing flu shots for students
MACON, Ga. — It's that time of year when the sniffles and coughs come a bit more often because the colder weather is trickling in. That means cases of the flu will rise. According to the CDC, early increases in seasonal influenza activity have been reported in Georgia and other south and southeast states. To prevent students from missing school, Bibb County School Districts partnered with the Macon-Bibb County Health Department to offer flu shots to students and teachers. 13WMAZ went to Sonny Carter Elementary School to see how the process worked.
Jones County under boil water advisory due to chlorine concerns
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County is now under a boil water advisory due to a chlorine problem caused by a faulty chemical metering pump Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Jones County Water Department, the county's water tested with a lower than usual chlorine residual, causing the pump to be replaced.
