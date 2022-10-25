ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Manufacturing plant in Macon to expand, grow jobs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — More jobs are about to become available in Macon now that a manufacturing plant is expanding. Nichiha USA’s Macon plant, which opened in 2006, is about to benefit from a $150 million investment to implement advanced technologies and processes, which will also add an additional 500,000 square feet to the Macon campus. This expansion will help the facility grow to hold 2 plants and a new warehouse once the project has been finished.
MACON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

NewCold investment to be largest in Henry County's history

Gov. Brian P. Kemp has announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Henry County. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment — the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

City of Perry grows, works to keep quality of life

PERRY, Ga. — As Houston County continues to grow, you may wonder how it might impact your quality of life. Well, Tuesday, Perry held their annual state of the community luncheon and that was one of their main topics. A full house of business partners gathered Tuesday for Perry's...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

MWA executive director resigns less than a year on the job

MACON, Ga. — Less than a year after Joey Leverette took the helm of the Macon Water Authority in January, the authority is looking for a new executive director. In a called authority meeting last Thursday, the authority apparently accepted Leverette’s resignation effective that day. No reason was given in the authority’s announcement.
MACON, GA
aarp.org

Macon-Bibb Celebrates 10 Years as an Age-Friendly Community

AARP joined members of the community on Saturday for Macon-Bibb’s 10th anniversary celebration of being an Age-Friendly Community. The celebration took place at Tattnall Square Park in Macon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Macon Mayor Lester Miller was among those in attendance. AARP Georgia State Director Debra Tyler...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

School speed camera questions answered

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speed traps. That’s how a lot of people are referring to the photo-enforced school zone cameras now in use in Macon-Bibb County. There’s a lot of misinformation about these cameras including when the cameras are issuing tickets, at what speed and at what time of day.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Houston County, GA

Located at the heart of central Georgia, Houston County welcomes visitors with its rich Southern culture and history. Perry is its county seat and geographical center, though Warner Robins has a larger area and population. Aside from the cities of Perry and Warner Robins, the county also includes Centerville, a...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'It didn't hurt as much as I thought': Central Georgia schools providing flu shots for students

MACON, Ga. — It's that time of year when the sniffles and coughs come a bit more often because the colder weather is trickling in. That means cases of the flu will rise. According to the CDC, early increases in seasonal influenza activity have been reported in Georgia and other south and southeast states. To prevent students from missing school, Bibb County School Districts partnered with the Macon-Bibb County Health Department to offer flu shots to students and teachers. 13WMAZ went to Sonny Carter Elementary School to see how the process worked.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Jones County under boil water advisory due to chlorine concerns

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County is now under a boil water advisory due to a chlorine problem caused by a faulty chemical metering pump Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Jones County Water Department, the county's water tested with a lower than usual chlorine residual, causing the pump to be replaced.
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

