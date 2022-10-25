ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Grand jury to probe shooting death of Colorado man in crisis

DENVER (AP) — A grand jury is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Colorado man who was shot by police after calling 911 for roadside assistance and while experiencing what his mother described as a mental health crisis. The parents of Christian Glass last month called for accountability, saying...
COLORADO STATE
Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public

HOUSTON — Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an ATM in Houston. Instead, he...
TEXAS STATE
West Texas natural gas prices go negative for first time in two years

(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in West Texas dipped below zero for the first time since 2020 as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, trapping supplies in the region. Gas for next-day delivery at the Waha hub in the prolific Permian Basin fell to around negative $2 per million British thermal...
TEXAS STATE
Get Lost in the 10 Best (And Most Complex) Corn Mazes in Texas

Fall brings cooler weather, football and colorful foliage to Texas, which are all great reasons to get outdoors. But it’s also the season for corn mazes, when farms across the state create intricate, multi-acre labyrinths that will test your mettle and your sense of direction. Fortunately, some of the best operations complete the experience with cold beers, hot cider and lawn games.
TEXAS STATE

