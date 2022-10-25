ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Commercial Observer

Manhattan’s 425 Park Avenue Officially Opens at 85 Percent Leased

Sacred, hallowed, heroic, iconic. These were among the adjectives used to describe Park Avenue by those behind the construction of its newest skyscraper at an Oct. 26 event marking its opening. David Levinson and Robert Lapidus, the partners behind L&L Holding Company, talked about the travails of building 425 Park...
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

Bushwick’s Landmarked Ulmer Brewery Becomes Apartments

The historic, vacant William Ulmer Brewery in Bushwick, Brooklyn, has been the target of a number of development proposals in the last few years — from a new brewery, to office space, to apartments and retail. Architect Jordan Rogove of DXA Studio has shepherded the project through all of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District

An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
MANHATTAN, NY
Beth Torres

Low rent – maybe NO rent – if you win this Brooklyn affordable housing lottery

You might not have to pay rent at all if you qualify for and win this Brooklyn housing lottery. In this NYC Housing Connect lottery, East New York Cluster Apartments is offering 36 affordable apartments in three buildings in Brooklyn. Of the 36 newly constructed units available, just five are being offered with $0 monthly rent to those with qualifying household income and size.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Vornado Had Outsize Role in Penn Station Development, Lawsuit Claims

A lawsuit is trying to throw the Pennsylvania Station megadevelopment off the rails. Community groups and tenants of a building that would be demolished under the project sued Empire State Development (ESD) on Wednesday, accusing ESD of breaking environmental regulations to push the renovation of Penn Station forward. The suit also claims ESD is allowing Vornado Realty Trust, the owner of much of the land slated for development, to improperly influence the redesign’s funding plan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

SFA Agency Inks 9K-SF Lease in 1 Battery Park Plaza

Financial advisors SFA Agency, an affiliate of Northwestern Mutual, has signed an 8,901-square-foot lease at 1 Battery Park Plaza in Lower Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned. SFA plans to move to the 33rd floor of the 35-story building from just up the road at 50 Broad Street, according to landlords...
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican entrepreneur Ingrid Murray makes Inc 5000 list for leading cleaning service business in New York

In August, Jamaican entrepreneur, Ingrid Murray, made the coveted Inc 5000 list for her powerhouse, New York-based business, Prospect Cleaning Service. Each year Inc magazine, a highly revered, long-standing US-based business publication, releases a list of the 5000 fastest growing, private companies in the United States. This year Prospect Cleaning Service came in close to the top of the list at number 1001, with a noteworthy business growth rate of 651 percent over the past three years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

3Thirty3 Residential High-Rise Debuts at 333 Huguenot Street in New Rochelle

The Cappelli Organization was recently joined by local officials to celebrate the completion and grand opening of 3Thirty3, a new high-rise residential tower in New Rochelle. Located at 333 Huguenot Street, the 28-story building features 285 apartments and a collection on indoor-outdoor amenity spaces. Designed by Lessard, the glass-clad tower...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
New York YIMBY

WSFSSH at West 108th Street Supportive Housing Complex Debuts on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Developers and local officials recently celebrated the completion of WSFSSH at West 108th Street, a new supportive housing complex on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The project comprises two buildings at 143-159 West 108th Street and 103 West 108th Street and was developed by the West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing, a non-profit organization that helps sponsor and program new affordable housing properties in the five boroughs.
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

Parking Operator, Wine Shop Ink Deals at New Mott Haven Apartment Building

A wine shop and parking garage operator have signed leases at 310 Grand Concourse, a new mixed-income residential building in the Mott Haven section of the South Bronx. GC Parking signed a 10-year, 18,000-square-foot lease to manage a garage with 102 parking spots for both 310 Grand Concourse and a connected building at 322 Grand Concourse, according to Tri-State Commercial Realty. Asking rent for the space was $18 a square foot.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Property owner fined $2M for violations at Brooklyn building

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn property owner was fined millions of dollars for not making repairs at an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Records show hundreds of violations. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with tenants desperate to know when they'll have the basics like hot water, heat and gas."This is the cooker, and you see the rat traps? Mice, crawling all over the place," one tenant said.Residents at 25 MacDonough St. showed CBS2's Alice Gainer the hot plates they have to use to cook."This is about three years since the gas was turned off," one resident said.He says heat comes and goes.Another resident...
BROOKLYN, NY

