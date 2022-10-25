Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Disney World, delighting parkgoers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Guests at Walt Disney World Resort were treated to an extra dose of magic on Thursday when the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performed a flyover at Magic Kingdom!. Parkgoers standing near Cinderella Castle shared videos and photos of the Thunderbirds, who passed over the park twice during...
mynews13.com
ICON Park to offer Halloween-themed activities
ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park will have a variety of Halloween-themed entertainment offerings this weekend, including a light show on The Wheel. The lineup will include a light show on The Wheel and trick-or-treating at select venues. ICON Park is also offering a deal on tickets for The Wheel.
I live in Orlando, but I can't afford to take my kids to Disney World all the time. Here's how we spend a cheap but entertaining day in Disney Springs instead.
Buying an annual pass for the theme parks isn't in our budget, but there are lots of free activities at the shopping, dining, and entertainment area.
fox35orlando.com
Another family on Disney vacation gets car stolen at I-Drive resort lot
Orlando - A Mom from Syracuse, NY was really excited to bring her kids to Disney World, but on the second day of their vacation, their car rental was stolen from the resort lot. "We had a day at Magic Kingdom and then our next supposed park day, we went...
piratesandprincesses.net
When Did Ohana Get So Popular?
Acquiring an advance dining reservation at Walt Disney World stresses out many a would-be diner. With the current 60 day in advance policy (with additional days for on-site hotel guests) for dining reservations, waking up at 5:45am Florida time 60 days in advance to acquire that perfect dining reservation plagues many visitors to Lake Buena Vista, FL. For some reason ‘Ohana is one of the hardest reservations to get.
playgroundmagazine.com
New Venue for Night of a Million Lights 2022
Give Kids the World will be moving their annual event to Island H2O Water Park in 2022. Night of a Million Lights is back in a spectacular new venue – with more pizzaz, sparkle and excitement than ever before! Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland from November 11, 2022, through January 1, 2023, featuring millions of lights, luminous displays, festive family activities and live entertainment for a one-of-a-kind fully immersive holiday experience.
mynews13.com
DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side
DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
click orlando
🎃Halloween 2022: Adult-only events that you cannot miss
ORLANDO, Fla. – Spooky time is here, which means it’s time to dress up and enjoy the Halloween fun that Orlando has to offer for those 21+ trick-or-treaters! Here we have a selection of events in the City Beautiful that even the ghosts will not want to miss:
click orlando
Airport board votes to start sale for new Melbourne Crystal Lagoons project
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne officials voted Wednesday to bring another Caribbean-style lagoon to Central Florida — the work of Crystal Lagoons — right off of NASA Boulevard. The Melbourne Airport Authority approved the $8.9 million sale of 55 acres of land for the project, which is space...
WESH
Project to develop apartment-retail aquatic resort complex in Melbourne moves forward
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne could soon be home to white-sand beaches, but they won’t be on the Atlantic or the Indian River Lagoon. A huge development project is marching forward in Melbourne that will include a human-made lagoon and beaches that will be accessible to the public. The...
click orlando
Air show taking flight over Orlando Sanford International Airport this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and more take to the sky this weekend in Seminole County. The AirDotShowLive Tour returns to Central Florida on Oct. 29-30 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board...
Filipino-owned food truck OverRice opening brick-and-mortar restaurant in Orlando
This food truck is turning its wheels into a restaurant
Increased chance of rain on a warm Thursday in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have an increased chance of scattered rain in the afternoon. A few showers are possible later Thursday with rain chances around 40% for our area. There is an old front nearby that will bring a few showers later. Thursday will also be a...
bungalower
SunRail running special train for Kissimmee’s Boo! on Broadway Halloween event
Kissimmee Main Street (Facebook | Website) will be hosting its annual free Halloween street party, Boo! on Broadway on Friday, October 28th, and they are partnering with SunRail to help ease any transportation headaches this year. SunRail (Facebook | Website) will be offering an additional northbound pickup train at 9...
Avelo Airlines debuting introductory $49 flights between Orlando, Michigan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Avelo Airlines is debuting exclusive nonstop service from Orlando to two destinations in Michigan, with fares starting at $49. The airline said it is offering introductory one-way fares between Orlando International Airport and Kalamazoo or Lansing for $49. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Viral punks the Chats set to take DeLand by storm on Thursday
It’s been a little while since there’s been a punk show this exciting. And while this is the kind of bill you’d expect to be burning in the grittiest bowels of Mills 50, it’s happening out in the charming heart of DeLand at one of the area’s most picturesque venues. Well, good for them.
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
click orlando
Halloween 2022: Here’s a look at 8 spooktacular family-friendly events in Orlando.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but that doesn’t mean we don’t celebrate the entire weekend before that. Here we have a selection of family-friendly activities to celebrate this spooky time of the year in the City Beautiful:. [TRENDING: East River High School...
New Developments: Lakoona Beach coming soon to the Melbourne area
MELBOURNE, Fla. — More than 56 acres of land will be transformed into a multiuse development with residential apartments, shops and more. Co-chairman and founder of Adelon Capital Jonathan Cohen said the property will be built around crystal lagoons, which are artificial lagoons with artificial beaches. The property is...
Grand opening: Paris Baguette set to open in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A taste of Paris is coming to Winter Park. Paris Baguette, a bakery café known for its irresistible baked and brewed treats, will open its first Florida location on Oct. 26. Mayor Buddy Dyer and other city officials will be on hand for the...
