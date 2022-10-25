ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

ICON Park to offer Halloween-themed activities

ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park will have a variety of Halloween-themed entertainment offerings this weekend, including a light show on The Wheel. The lineup will include a light show on The Wheel and trick-or-treating at select venues. ICON Park is also offering a deal on tickets for The Wheel.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

When Did Ohana Get So Popular?

Acquiring an advance dining reservation at Walt Disney World stresses out many a would-be diner. With the current 60 day in advance policy (with additional days for on-site hotel guests) for dining reservations, waking up at 5:45am Florida time 60 days in advance to acquire that perfect dining reservation plagues many visitors to Lake Buena Vista, FL. For some reason ‘Ohana is one of the hardest reservations to get.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
playgroundmagazine.com

New Venue for Night of a Million Lights 2022

Give Kids the World will be moving their annual event to Island H2O Water Park in 2022. Night of a Million Lights is back in a spectacular new venue – with more pizzaz, sparkle and excitement than ever before! Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland from November 11, 2022, through January 1, 2023, featuring millions of lights, luminous displays, festive family activities and live entertainment for a one-of-a-kind fully immersive holiday experience.
KISSIMMEE, FL
mynews13.com

DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side

DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

🎃Halloween 2022: Adult-only events that you cannot miss

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spooky time is here, which means it’s time to dress up and enjoy the Halloween fun that Orlando has to offer for those 21+ trick-or-treaters! Here we have a selection of events in the City Beautiful that even the ghosts will not want to miss:
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?

We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
DADE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy