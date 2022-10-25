Man, 63, critical after hit-and-run on South Side

CHICAGO — A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday on the 4600 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police said a white sedan was traveling northbound on Ashland when it struck a parked vehicle, which shifted onto the curb and hit the man who was standing next to the vehicle.

The sedan continued to hit two other parked vehicles before coming to a complete stop. The driver of the sedan then fled the scene on foot, police said.

According to police, the 63-year-old sustained trauma to the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

