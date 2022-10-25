Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police searching for suspect in Thursday morning attack
REDDING, Calif. - Police are searching for a suspect in a attack near a Redding market Thursday morning. The incident took place near the bridge on South Market Street down the street from the Clear Creek Market. The store manager tells Action News Now that she sat outside of the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man reported missing earlier this month has died
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A Shasta County man authorities said was reported missing earlier this month in Siskiyou and Shasta counties is dead, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Nicholas Cooper was reported missing and was last seen on Oct. 4 by his co-workers and supervisors in the McCloud...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
krcrtv.com
Drug deal stopped, suspected dealer arrested at Windchime Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A local man was arrested with fentanyl after a suspected drug deal was interrupted by police at Windchime Park on Wednesday. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said their TARGET Team was at Windchime Park readying campers in the area for Thursday's enforcement. While in...
actionnewsnow.com
Taco Bell stabbing suspect to go to trial for competency
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in the deadly stabbing outside of a Redding Taco Bell earlier this year was in court on Wednesday. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said the defense was called into question Brent Close’s competency to stand trial and has requested a trial to address that before setting jury trial dates for a murder trial.
L.A. Weekly
Man Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Ivy Street [Chico, CA]
Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash near 3rd Street. Authorities responded to the scene around 11:41 p.m., near West 3rd Street on October 22nd. Investigators say the driver of a vehicle struck a male pedestrian as he was attempting to cross Ivy Street. Police responded to the scene and found...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Happy Valley area stopped
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 1:39 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says it has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Happy Valley area. The fire was reported off the 6200 block of Saddle Trail Road, west of Anderson, Wednesday afternoon. According to CAL FIRE, the Saddle...
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead in Mangrove Avenue restaurant bathroom
CHICO, Calif. - A man was found dead in the 700 block of Mangrove Avenue Tuesday night, Chico Police confirmed. At approximately 7:30 p.m., Chico Police officers responded to a call of suspicious circumstances at the Subway restaurant at 722 Mangrove, a spokesperson from Subway said. When the officers arrived,...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist injured in Glenn County crash Tuesday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 36-year-old man riding a motorcycle was injured in a crash on County Road 200 in Glenn County Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the driver of a 2007 Nissan Altima was attempting to make a left turn into a mobile home park around 3:15 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Addiction on the streets in Redding: Violence, theft, and drug use
REDDING, Calif. - Police along with city and county organizations are still tackling the best way to deal with large transient encampments and people living on the streets in Redding. Action News Now has been following the difference at the Nurpon area, known before as the Henderson Open Space and...
actionnewsnow.com
6,500 pounds of trash removed from Redding drainage ditch
REDDING, Calif. - More than 6,500 pounds of trash was removed from the Rother drainage ditch in Redding on Tuesday. The Redding Police Department said the Community Work Program Officers, the Public Works Liaison, Officer Josh Tracy and a work crew removed the trash that piled up in the drainage ditch near Hartnell Avenue and Bechelli Lane.
actionnewsnow.com
Prescribed burn happening at Burney Falls State Park Thursday
BURNEY, Calif. - A 15-acre prescribed burn is scheduled to take place Thursday at the Burney Falls State Park. The burn will be in the area off Clark Creek Road near the park entrance. CAL FIRE Shasta Trinity Unit said smoke may be visible during the burn and the following...
actionnewsnow.com
Multiple buildings lost in fire along Highway 99W north of Orland
ORLAND, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning near the Glenn-Tehama County line on Highway 99W. The fire chief of the Orland Fire Department told Action News Now multiple buildings and about 20 vehicles burned in the fire. The fire was reported just after...
L.A. Weekly
Savannah Chroman Injured, Jose Guzman Involved in DUI Crash on Tuolumne Road [East Sonora, CA]
DUI Driver Injured in Head-On Collision near Soulsbyville Road. The collision happened around 3:30 a.m., just west of Soulsbyville Road in East Sonora. According to reports, the driver of an eastbound 2007 Toyota Camry crossed into oncoming traffic on Tuolumne Road. As a result, the Camry collided head-on with a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup-truck driven by 40-year-old Guzman, of Tuolumne.
krcrtv.com
Hundreds of pounds of marijuana and guns found at Corning home
CORNING, Calif. — One man faces criminal charges after police say they found 350 pounds of processed marijuana and guns at a home in Corning. According to the Corning Police Department, officers went to a home in the 1400 block of Fig Lane on Oct. 26 after receiving information that there was an illegal marijuana grow on the property.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff's Christmas tree dies after vandalism of irrigation system
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Grinch stole Christmas in the city of Red Bluff. The live Christmas tree at Main and Pine Streets died due to damage to the irrigation system. The public works director told the city council the irrigation system was vandalized and the wires in the control box were altered.
actionnewsnow.com
Former Redding Police Corporal to stand trial on drug charges
REDDING, Calif. - A former Redding police corporal will stand trial in connection with a large scale marijuana operation. Will Williams was arrested in April 2021. A judge in Redding found there's enough evidence for Williams and two others to stand trial. after last week's preliminary hearing. According to the...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Entertainment in the North State: October 26 – November 1
Fall is really here. I miss the outdoor music events. I don’t miss breaking into a sweat while bringing groceries in from the car. Enjoy what’s out there in our local live entertainment scene, drive carefully, and be nice to each other. Wednesday, October 26. Mumblefinger at Enjoy...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of meth found at Red Bluff homeless camp, 2 arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people in a homeless camp in Red Bluff were arrested after probation officers found more than two ounces of methamphetamine on Friday. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted two people at a homeless camp behind Applebee’s in Red Bluff. The probation officers determined one...
actionnewsnow.com
Concow mom pleads not guilty in child overdose case
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The mother of the Concow child who overdosed on fentanyl pled not guilty on Wednesday and is now in a halfway house, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Rasmey said the father, Justin Zedaker, was denied release and his plea was pushed off until Nov. 9.
