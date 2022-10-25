NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- New research from Bright Data, the industry-leading web data platform, and independent research firm Vanson Bourne reveals how pervasive and crucial web data is to business strategies across the retail, travel and banking sectors. Nearly all 500 respondents (93%) believe that web data is either “very important” or “crucial” to supporting operations and decision-making across their organizations – with an additional 6% ranking it as “somewhat important.” Crucially, 87% of those surveyed believe that the need for web data within their organizations has grown in the last year, and in spite of challenging market conditions 90% report their budget for web data has increased in that time.This comes at a time when companies are reducing budgets and downsizing operations across board to counteract the uncertainties surrounding a fluctuating global economy. However, while most department budgets are shrinking the data acquisition market, which businesses view as essential to their future success, remains unaffected. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005663/en/ Infographic - Bright Data and Vanson Bourne research (Photo: Business Wire)

