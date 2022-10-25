Read full article on original website
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $700 Million Jackpot?
Wednesday's jackpot was worth an estimated $700 million.
Powerball jackpot passes $420 million after 4 people become millionaires in Monday's drawing
Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play.
Powerball jackpot swells to $625 million before tonight’s drawing
Three people across the country won a $1 million Powerball prize recently, including a Long Islander.
Powerball jackpot reaches $625M, among highest ever: Here are Monday’s numbers
The Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $625 million ahead of Monday's drawing, making it one of the largest prizes in the game's history.
The Powerball jackpot climbed to $800 million after no ticket matched all winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing
The Powerball jackpot soared to a whopping $800 million after Wednesday night's drawing yielded no grand prize winning ticket matching all six numbers, the lottery agency said. The jackpot in Wednesday's drawing was $700 million and the winning numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 with a Powerball of 24.
Powerball's largest jackpot this year — $700 million — up for grabs
It has been exactly 12 weeks since a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize. The jackpot grew quite a bit in the meantime, and, after 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, stands at an estimated $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.The anticipated fund is this year's biggest jackpot so far, according to Powerball, which increased the sum from $680 million earlier this week. It is also the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.Powerball's weekly drawings — which happen on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays — have yielded partial wins for players over the last...
$700M Powerball jackpot at stake Wednesday
Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is up to $700 million after no ticket matched all six numbers for the 35th consecutive drawing.
Saturday's Powerball jackpot estimated to be $580 million
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is estimated to be $580 million, lottery officials announced Friday. It marks the tenth-largest Powerball jackpot ever.There have been 33 drawings without a jackpot winner, the lottery said. The last winning ticket, for a then-$206.9 million jackpot, was sold on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. In Wednesday's drawing, a New Jersey ticket won $2 million, while a second New Jersey ticket and a Michigan ticket each won $1 million.The winning numbers will be announced at 11 p.m. ET Saturday. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.In July, a single winning ticket for...
Powerball jackpot reaches $800 million, second-largest in history
Saturday's Powerball jackpot is $800 million, the second-largest in the history of the game. More than 2.1 million tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday's drawing.
No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing an estimated $800M
No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.The numbers drawn were: 19-36-37-46-56-24No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.The lack of a winner reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.The new $800 jackpot amount is for winners who take their...
Powerball jackpot reaches $680M
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $680 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing. The jackpot is the 7th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is about $326 million. According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then,...
