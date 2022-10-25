ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lizzo And Latto Show Off Twerking Skills At Freaknik 2022

By Jessica Bennett
Vibe
 2 days ago
Lizzo and Latto took a break from the road this weekend to attend 21 Savage ’s Freaknik 2022 party, where the “Rumors” artist and the “Big Energy” rapper had a little fun twerking together.

In a clip uploaded by Lizzo, 34, Sunday night, both artists can be seen throwing it back for onlookers, with Latto, 23, appearing to twerk on a bench while the “About Damn Time” artist bends it over in front of a table full of bottles, surely after taking more than a few sips.

Both artists went on to share several snaps from the fun evening out, with Lizzo adding plenty of her crew dancing together as she rocked her own clothing brand, Yitty, along with a matching chain.

Latto’s snaps included several of her own outfit, consisting of a colorful bikini-short set with matching sleeves, door-knocker earrings and a Colt 45 beer to match the night’s 1990’s theme.

Lizzo and Latto are currently on the road together, with the Atlanta artist opening up for the Grammy-winner on her The Special Tour. During a recent show, Latto brought out Stacey Abrams — the Democratic candidate for Governor of Georgia — for a pro-choice performance of “PXSSY,” her response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade .

“I’m not going to interrupt your fun. I just want to remind you if you believe ‘it’s my body, my choice,’ I need your vote,” Abrams told the massive crowd. “You gotta show up. This is our time. This is our choice and this is our year. I need your big energy! Let’s get it done,” she declared.

Hosted by Savage, Freaknik 2022 was also attended by stars like Drake, who will soon be dropping a joint album with his “Jimmy Cooks” collaborator.

Guest
2d ago

It does not matter what size you are, as a female learn to have a little bit more respect for yourself. How you present yourself to the world is how people will look at you. Women have forgotten that you have more to offer the world than just your body.

Angelia Jackson
1d ago

that's the only way they know how to get attention y'all look very nasty no respect for yourselves at all I know they are not called role models please for what the farm.

Kevin Early
22h ago

Who drinks 40 onces anymore. Especially Colt 45! That was a 70s thing. Disrespectful seeing young women carrying around that bottle. Please level up and get a proper education.

