Lizzo And Latto Show Off Twerking Skills At Freaknik 2022

Lizzo and Latto took a break from the road this weekend to attend 21 Savage ’s Freaknik 2022 party, where the “Rumors” artist and the “Big Energy” rapper had a little fun twerking together.

In a clip uploaded by Lizzo, 34, Sunday night, both artists can be seen throwing it back for onlookers, with Latto, 23, appearing to twerk on a bench while the “About Damn Time” artist bends it over in front of a table full of bottles, surely after taking more than a few sips.

Both artists went on to share several snaps from the fun evening out, with Lizzo adding plenty of her crew dancing together as she rocked her own clothing brand, Yitty, along with a matching chain.

Latto’s snaps included several of her own outfit, consisting of a colorful bikini-short set with matching sleeves, door-knocker earrings and a Colt 45 beer to match the night’s 1990’s theme.

Lizzo and Latto are currently on the road together, with the Atlanta artist opening up for the Grammy-winner on her The Special Tour. During a recent show, Latto brought out Stacey Abrams — the Democratic candidate for Governor of Georgia — for a pro-choice performance of “PXSSY,” her response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade .

“I’m not going to interrupt your fun. I just want to remind you if you believe ‘it’s my body, my choice,’ I need your vote,” Abrams told the massive crowd. “You gotta show up. This is our time. This is our choice and this is our year. I need your big energy! Let’s get it done,” she declared.

Hosted by Savage, Freaknik 2022 was also attended by stars like Drake, who will soon be dropping a joint album with his “Jimmy Cooks” collaborator.