sweetwaternow.com
Western Board Passes Revised Campus Gun Control Policy
GREEN RIVER —The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees unanimously passed a revised gun control policy measure that’s designed to address the concerns about too-broad language, which the board had previously expressed. During October’s meeting in Green River, the board approved the revised policy after reviewing it...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Political Forum Tonight
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Chamber of Commerce along with Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2, is announcing the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Political Forum on Monday, October 24, 2022. The forum is intended to give all School Board candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves...
sweetwaternow.com
County Receives Update on 2022 Fire Season
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Fire Warden Jim Zimmerman and the local fire chiefs provided an update on the 2022 fire season at the Sweetwater County Commission meeting last week. The Sweetwater County Cooperating Fire Agencies had 94 calls total in 2022. The agencies include Sweetwater County Fire District...
sweetwaternow.com
New Sweetwater County CDC Celebrates First Event Friday
GREEN RIVER — The new Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center is inviting everyone to take part in its Trunk-or-Treat event this Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. The CDC parent/teacher organization is working to build community awareness of the new organization and the services it provides. The PTO also wants to offer support and activities for students and staff of both Rock Springs and Green River Centers.
sweetwaternow.com
Rebecca M. Hall (February 16, 1971 – October 23, 2022)
Rebecca M. Hall, 52, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, WY. She was born on February 16, 1971 on the Yakota Airforce Base in Japan, the daughter of David and Patsy Wagstaff. Rebecca attended schools in Ohama, Nebraska and graduated high school...
Wyoming Sheriff’s Office Nov. 1 Car Auction, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is holding a car auction on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Bids on some vehicles start at $100. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the following vehicles are up for auction:. - 2007 Hyosang 650 GT Motorcycle (starting bid...
sweetwaternow.com
Jacqueline Brown (October 29, 1933 – October 22, 2022 )
Jacqueline Brown, 88, passed away on October 22, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Brown was a resident of Green River for the past four years and a former resident of Myrtle Creek, Oregon. She died following a lengthy illness. She was born October...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for October 10-21, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from October 10-21, 2022. Zachary Allen Jennings, 21, to Whitney Elizabeth Rodabaugh 19, both of Rock Springs. Joshua Timothy Aaron Shafe, 26 to Kaylee Elizabeth Fry, 20, of Green River. Gabriel Ethan Bunderman, 23, to Julian Elizabeth...
sweetwaternow.com
RSHS Band Earns Excellent Rating at State Marching Band Competition
ROCK SPRINGS — As the band moves to the center of the gym, the goal is simple. They want to march in unison to the beat of the music and put on an unforgettable show to stand out above the competition. Any misstep or wrong note could make all the difference in the final rating the band receives. But, no pressure.
sweetwaternow.com
Judith Ann (Judy) Taylor Walker (June 14, 1941 – October 22, 2022)
Judith Ann (Judy) Taylor Walker passed away October 22, 2022 in Rock Springs, WY. She was born June 14, 1941, to Harold W. (Bud) and Joyce H. Taylor. She was quite a little miracle weighing in at only 3 pounds, 7 ½ oz. She came into this life as a tiny baby and left this life as a tiny woman. Judy was little in stature but huge in love and kindness.
sweetwaternow.com
Jayces Blatter to Complete Internship at RS Animal Control Shelter
ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs resident Jayces Blatter will be taking part in a very special internship at the Rock Springs Animal Control Shelter during the next several months. Blatter was selected to complete a Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services (SBOCES) program that will include all aspects of...
sweetwaternow.com
Make-A-Wish Wyoming Grants Puppy Wish for Rock Springs Boy
ROCK SPRINGS — Nothing gives you that warm, fuzzy feeling quite like a dog, or better yet, a puppy. Scientifically proven to improve our mood, health, and happiness, it’s easy to cuddle up next to our furry friends. Wyatt, from Rock Springs, always wanted a dog of his own, and after a year of medical ups and downs, his wish came true.
eastidahonews.com
Missing elderly Utah woman found deceased in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah (KSL.com) — An elderly Millcreek woman with dementia who has been missing for several days was found deceased in Wyoming. Police had been looking for Victoria Acoba, 78, since Wednesday when officers issued a Silver Alert, a public notification to help find senior citizens with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other mental disabilities, who may be at risk and go missing. Her body was found Monday morning somewhere between Granger and Kemmerer, Wyoming, according to Unified police. Police believe Acoba’s vehicle ran out of gas and she began walking before eventually succumbing to the weather.
sweetwaternow.com
Ralph Lamb (August 20, 1936 – October 22, 2022)
Ralph Lamb (Papa) passed away peacefully at his home the morning of October 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Florence Lamb, Brothers Del, Mickey, Frank, Jack, and Dean Lamb, Sisters Emma Hutchinson, Dorothy Harvey, Jesse Monroe, Lula Lamb, Fae Lamb, and Zella White, his son Bill Lamb, brother-in-law Dale Eastman, mother-in-law Anna Laura Eastman and Father In Law Arnold Eastman.
sweetwaternow.com
Pet Portraits on Display at Community Fine Arts Center
ROCK SPRINGS — The sixteenth community exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center focuses on “Pet Portraits” with a large variety of styles in 25 works of art. “Each year we select a theme for this exhibit based on recent interests or something currently going on, such as when we celebrated the CFAC’s 50th anniversary, each piece of artwork had to have the color gold,” said Debora Soulé, CFAC director. “Through the years a variety of themes have included portraits, postcard-sized art, landscapes, trains, and squares. We leave it up to the artists’ interpretation of the theme and it has given artists inspiration to create work specifically for the community exhibit.
wyo4news.com
Early morning fire call in Green River
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 5:06 a.m. this morning, Green River Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in a four-plex type apartment building in Green River. Shortly after the call, Co-Chief Bill Robinson arrived on the scene and found the upstairs apartment to...
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs Finishes Fourth in 4A West Conference Championships
CASPER — Rock Springs High School girls swimming and diving headed to Casper last weekend for the 4A West Conference Championships at Kelly Walsh High School. The Lady Tigers ended up placing fourth overall with a team score of 125. The Tigers will host a last chance meet this...
svinews.com
One suspect in Greys River Assault turns himself in. Arrest Warrant is active for additional suspect.
One of the suspects involved in a fight that put a Jackson man in the hospital has turned himself into police. The second suspect remains at-large. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred told SVI News that Shea Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming turned himself in Wednesday morning. He has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery as well as theft. According to Attorney Allred, an active arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, identified as Jared Olquin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado. Olquin faces the same charges as Sanchez.
sweetwaternow.com
GRFD Responds to Apartment Fire Early Tuesday Morning
GREEN RIVER — At approximately 5:06 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Green River Fire Department (GRFD) was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in a fourplex type apartment building in Green River. Shortly after the call, Co-Chief Bill Robinson arrived on scene and found the upstairs apartment to...
