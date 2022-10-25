ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2022 World Cup watch parties return to Power and Light District

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irLH7_0ilyGa8m00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is a month away and fans are invited to take part in a Kansas City soccer tradition in the KC Live! Block.

All throughout the World Cup, United States and Mexico matches will be broadcast live on the 40-foot-wide and 18-foot-high screen in the KC Live! Block and other nations will be broadcast inside No Other Pub.

USA/Mexico Watch Party Schedule

  • USA vs Wales – November 21 – 1 p.m.
  • Mexico vs Poland – November 22 – 10 a.m.
  • USA vs England – November 25 – 1 p.m.
  • Mexico vs Argentina – November 26 – 1 p.m.
  • USA vs Iran – November 29 – 1 p.m.
  • Mexico vs Saudi Arabia – November 30 – 1 p.m.

All Mexico games will be broadcast in Spanish.

Excitement building as KC Current heads to first championship match in only second season

No Other Pub will open for knockout rounds of the tournament that start after 9 a.m.

The Sporting KC-themed restaurant and bar will have food and drinks specials available throughout the entirety of the tournament.

Fans must reserve tickets online , but they do not guarantee entry into a watch party. Entry is first-come, first-served.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy