2022 World Cup watch parties return to Power and Light District
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is a month away and fans are invited to take part in a Kansas City soccer tradition in the KC Live! Block.
All throughout the World Cup, United States and Mexico matches will be broadcast live on the 40-foot-wide and 18-foot-high screen in the KC Live! Block and other nations will be broadcast inside No Other Pub.
USA/Mexico Watch Party Schedule
- USA vs Wales – November 21 – 1 p.m.
- Mexico vs Poland – November 22 – 10 a.m.
- USA vs England – November 25 – 1 p.m.
- Mexico vs Argentina – November 26 – 1 p.m.
- USA vs Iran – November 29 – 1 p.m.
- Mexico vs Saudi Arabia – November 30 – 1 p.m.
All Mexico games will be broadcast in Spanish.Excitement building as KC Current heads to first championship match in only second season
No Other Pub will open for knockout rounds of the tournament that start after 9 a.m.
The Sporting KC-themed restaurant and bar will have food and drinks specials available throughout the entirety of the tournament.
Fans must reserve tickets online , but they do not guarantee entry into a watch party. Entry is first-come, first-served.
