Alan Jackson Has Stars Singing Along to ‘Chattahoochee’ at CMT Artists of the Year Show [Watch]
Alan Jackson took the stage to perform at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year special that aired on Friday night (Oct. 14), wowing the assembled crowd with his performance of "Chattahoochee." The 63-year-old country music icon earned rousing cheers just by walking onto the stage at the event, which...
A Look Back at Leslie Jordan’s Best Country Music Moments [Pictures]
The country music community is mourning the loss of charismatic actor, singer, performer and pop culture personality Leslie Jordan, who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. According to TMZ, the larger-than-life talent was killed after a suspected medical emergency caused his career to veer off the...
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Actor and singer Leslie Jordan has died. The 67-year-old was killed on Monday morning (Oct. 24) when his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood. In breaking the news, TMZ source local law enforcement, who say they suspect that Jordan suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Cody Johnson’s ‘Human’ Video Features His Wife and Daughters [Watch]
Cody Johnson's "Human" is about as vulnerable as a song can get, and the music video follows suit. The Texas native was sure to include some special guest stars: His wife, Brandi, and their two daughters, Clara Mae, 7, and Cori, 5. The video is filled with clips showcasing some...
Elle King Finds Faith in Lively New Song, ‘Try Jesus’ [Listen]
Elle King is offering fans a taste of her upcoming full-length country album, Come Get Your Wife, with the release of a new song, "Try Jesus," on Friday (Oct. 21). In the tune — which King co-wrote with Geoffrey Warburton, Casey Cathleen Smith, Ashley Gorley and Ben Johnson — the singer decries a struggling love life full of less-than-worthy men. After listing some of the dead-end partners she has encountered, she concludes that it may be time to try a different route: one with a little more faith.
Hardy Announces Second Album, ‘The Mockingbird & The Crow,’ Drops Three New Songs
Hardy will braid country and rock genres on his upcoming sophomore album, The Mockingbird & the Crow, which is due out on Jan. 20. He announced the project on Monday (Oct. 10), explaining that its larger scope reflects the full range of his artistic identity. "The Mockingbird & the Crow...
George Strait Announces Six Stadium Concerts for 2023
George Strait concerts are going to be bigger than ever in 2023. The country music legend has just announced six stadium shows, set for May through Aug. 2023. Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will open for him during all six shows. While Strait has been playing one-off stadium shows...
Kelsea Ballerini Thought They Were Cheering, But Her Fly Was Down [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her Kansas City, Mo., Heartfirst Tour stop on Sunday night (Oct. 9), but the singer was already poking fun at the mishap in a reaction post on Instagram the next day. On Monday (Oct. 10), Ballerini revisited the "cringey" moment in a post...
Thomas Rhett’s 10-Year Anniversary Post for Wife Lauren Will Make You Weep [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are celebrating 10 years of marriage on Wednesday (Oct. 12). The country singer took to social media to mark a decade of wedded bliss and celebrate his bride on a special date. The video he shared is a compilation of clips featuring Lauren....
Alan Jackson Pushes Remaining Tour Dates Due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Setback
Alan Jackson has postponed the final two stops on his Last Call Tour until 2023 as he deals with health issues related to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). The silver lining on this announcement is that the Last Call One More for the Road Tour of 2022 will not be his actual "last call," as he's now planning at least two shows for next year. The affected shows are Friday night's (Oct. 7) show in Atlantic City, N.J., and Saturday night's stop Pittsburgh, Pa. No makeup date has been announced for either show.
Carrie Underwood’s Boys Stayed Up Late to See Her Show — Sort Of [Watch]
When Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Saturday night (Oct. 15) in Greenville, S.C., there were a few very special fans in the crowd: Her boys. The superstar's family came out to see the show, and she shared sweet video of her older son, 7-year-old Isaiah, watching attentively as he sat beside her husband, Mike Fisher. The clip was filmed during her performance of "Ghost Story," when Underwood typically puts her stunt skills to good use and flies over the crowd in an aerial hoop. She flew right over Isaiah's head during this performance, and he waved and blew kisses in excitement, cheering "Mommy!" as she sang.
Carrie Underwood Is Going for Fashionable, Not Comfortable, on ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Prepare to be dazzled by Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The vibes surrounding the album have been sparkly, to say the least, and fans can expect to see that same glitz and glamor reflected in her tour outfits. In fact, the country singer is willing to sacrifice her own...
Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]
And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
Blake Shelton Is Retiring From ‘The Voice’ After Season 23
It's the end of an era for Blake Shelton and The Voice. After 22 seasons with the show, the winningest coach in the reality competition's history is stepping away from his swiveling red chair. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me...
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
Join Us Here for The Making of A DIY Crossroads Witch
That's the name of our latest TikTok endeavor, headed your way on Halloween. So what happens when you get artists together for some witchy fun?. TikTok videos are made of course! That's exactly what went down last week at the station and we thought you'd like to be part of the fun by watching us transform into the witches of "Witch, Please" thanks to help from local makeup artist, Devin Evans.
Garth Brooks Reveals the Tattoos — Yes, Multiple — He Got to Honor His Family
Garth Brooks has never been much for tattoos, but now he has some pretty extensive ink, thanks to a deal he made with his daughter. During a recent appearance on Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton, the country megastar shared that he recently got tattooed in honor of his family.
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas.
