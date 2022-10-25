Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
98.1 KHAK
Old Dominion Presale
Old Dominion is returning to Cedar Rapids this winter and since you're signed up for Concert/Event alerts on the KHAK app, YOU get the chance to buy your tickets before anyone else!. Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday (October 27), you will have access to an exclusive presale for the Saturday,...
Comedian Bert Kreischer is Headed Back to Cedar Rapids
Just yesterday (October 26th), the Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena announced that comedian Bert Kreischer is headed back to Cedar Rapids next year! Bert will be bringing his Tops Off World Tour to the arena on Thursday, February 23rd at 7 p.m. If you're not familiar with Bert Kreischer, the CR...
Cedar Rapids Haunted House Has Your Favorite Price, FREE
*The featured image is not the haunted house in this story*. As we near the start of Halloween weekend, haunted houses will be in full force all over Eastern Iowa. You can check out this guide for any haunted houses you may want to stop by and visit before November 1st comes. There is a lot of work that goes into creating a haunted house and each location is hoping to give patrons the best Halloween experience possible.
KCRG.com
Fluffy’s Funhouse: A look at the preparation of the free haunted house
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Haunted houses are a staple of Halloween... and one on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids is looking to scare as many people as they can. Christin Maiers, better known as ‘Fluffy,’ has been putting together her haunted backyard since 2007. It includes...
Beloved Unique Cedar Rapids Pizza Joint Permanently Closing Soon
There is shocking and sad news for patrons and fans of a beloved NewBo pizza joint that has been open since 2018. According to KCRG, the owners of Fong's Pizza, who also own the business in Des Moines, say they will close on November 5. In a statement to KCRG they said:
Brain & Courtlin Reveal Their Final Listener Lunch Spot of 2022
Yesterday, Brain and I wrapped up our final October Listener Lunch at Chrome Horse Saloon in Cedar Rapids. Although we're sad to say goodbye, we're also excited to announce what restaurant we'll be eating at in November. November is the last month of the year that we do Listener Lunch, so we're going out on a high note! The next five Tuesdays, we will be eating at...
Corydon Times-Republican
Photos: Home Halloween decorations in Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Deceased, jailed Iowans received $238K in unemployment benefits, audit says. Erroneous payments were made during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic when unemployment claims surged as businesses closed.
Halloween Events Coming Up This Weekend in the Corridor [LIST]
Looking for something spooky and fun to do with the family or some friends this weekend? No problem! Here are some of the great Halloween events happening in the Corridor this Friday through Sunday:. Friday, October 28th at 6:50 p.m. NewBo City Market. "Movies begin at sunset, remember to bring...
Canceled Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Will Take Off Next Week
The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight program takes veterans from right here in Iowa to Washington D.C. It allows them to be honored for their service and see monuments and other important sights in our nation's capital. All in the span of a single day. It is an amazing program that gives these wonderful men and women the attention and honor they deserve. Back on October 18th, honor flight #45 was all set to depart when the event had to be canceled due to mechanical issues on the plane. The flight now has a new departure date.
Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]
One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
Country Stars Might’ve Changed Fan’s Life At Cedar Rapids Show
One young fan was in for an amazing surprise at the Cedar Rapids stop on the 'Glad You're Here' tour. Walker Hayes and Parmalee dropped by Eastern Iowa on Friday, October 21st for a sold-out show at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse. The Cedar Rapids show had the North Carolina natives...
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has a New Name and New Menu
Earlier this year, we found out that Vito's on 42nd, located at 4100 River Ridge Dr NE in Cedar Rapids, was being taken over by new owners. Those new owners, Jeff Beer and Kevin Flanagan, got to work updating the restaurant and reopened it as Flano's on 42nd this past spring. Just a few months later, the restaurant is being rebranded again, this time as The Pines Pizza & Pub.
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
The Most Delicious Way You Can Help Iowa Veterans
Breakfast food is something you can eat at any point during the day. How many times have you said, "let's have breakfast for dinner?" My fiance and I love breakfast food so much that we're actually serving various breakfast foods for dinner at our wedding. You can combine your favorite breakfast food while supporting local Iowa veterans with the Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight Pancake Breakfast.
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Walker Hayes Celebrates Major Personal Milestone In Cedar Rapids
It's been a long-hard journey for one music superstar, and he celebrated the huge accomplishment at his sold-out show in Cedar Rapids. On Friday, October 21st, Walker Hayes brought his 'Glad You're Here' tour to Eastern Iowa. The singer had AMA nominees Parmalee open the show. "I wish I had...
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
littlevillagemag.com
Street closures for the University of Iowa’s Homecoming Parade start Friday afternoon
“No Parking” signs will start going up downtown at noon on Friday, as Iowa City gets ready for the University of Iowa’s Homecoming Parade. Street closures for the event will begin at 4 p.m. The city crews will block off the streets in three stages. 4 p.m. street...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids, Marion Gets Over $11 Million To Develop Multifamily Housing
Fifteen Cedar Rapids area projects are getting funds from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The state of Iowa is investing more than 11 million dollars to develop more multifamily housing in the area. The projects will bring more than 500 multifamily units to Cedar Rapids, Marion and Hiawatha, from studio...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
