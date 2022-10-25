ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUHF

Hocus Pocus the Drag Parody Musical at OFC Creations Center

Eric Vaughn Johnson joins Good Day Rochester to talk about the live production of Hocus Pocus: The Drag Parody Musical at the OFC Creations theatre, written by Nick Brennan, creator of The Golden Girls Musical. Performances of Hocus Pocus: The Drag Parody Musical are:. Oct 28 at 7:30 PM. Oct...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Evening With a "Vampire Hunter" and the Science of Homo Vampiris

Greg Cunningham, a professor at St. John Fisher University, will be playing the role of Dr. Lachlan MacLeod, a Victorian vampire hunter and scientist who has researched the fictional species homo vampiris. He will be sharing the results of his research and will pull examples from animals in nature to explain how vampire accomplish their deeds.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra to close Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra trumpeter and frequent guest conductor Herb Smith joined Good Day Rochester to talk about the RPO performance he will lead. The RPO will close out Rochester’s Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration (HTBC) with a special Closing HTBC Ceremony on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 2 PM – 3 PM at Church of Love Faith Center. The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.rpo.org/rpo-to-close-harriet-tubman-bicentennial-celebration/.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy