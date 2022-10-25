Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra trumpeter and frequent guest conductor Herb Smith joined Good Day Rochester to talk about the RPO performance he will lead. The RPO will close out Rochester’s Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration (HTBC) with a special Closing HTBC Ceremony on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 2 PM – 3 PM at Church of Love Faith Center. The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.rpo.org/rpo-to-close-harriet-tubman-bicentennial-celebration/.
