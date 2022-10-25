ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

wkml.com

Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday

Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Viewer Photos: Fall color in all its glory

ASHEVILLE, N..C — Fall in Western North Carolina did not disappoint in 2022. Viewers from all over the area sent in hundreds of photos featuring nature's color show. Experts say the best weeks to get out and enjoy the fall foliage are the second and third weeks of October. During the second week, you need to go up into the higher elevations. In the third week, leaves are usually peaking in mid-elevations.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

How is Western North Carolina faring with COVID, RSV and flu cases?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina’s mountain counties continue seeing an uptick in cases of respiratory illness. While some cases of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu have been severe, local hospitals have been able to manage the increases to date. “Today (Tuesday, October 25, 2022)...
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
VIRGINIA STATE
WLOS.com

Ingles Markets project in South Asheville put on hold

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Ingles Market project has been put on hold in South Asheville. The project would have demolished the older market at South Forest Shopping Center and replaced it with a new one. The plan included three parcels with three different owners, and it would have...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

Old Made New in Polk County

In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Was Named One of the Best Small Towns in America

This SC town was named one of the "best small towns" in America.Vogue. A national publication just published a list of the "Best Small Towns in America". This list consisted of 16 towns across the country and one small town in South Carolina made the list! A few small towns in South Carolina have made similar lists made by several national publications, however, this SC town often gets overlooked! Let's take a look at the SC town that made the list as well as a few other small towns that made the cut.
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Halloween face paint could be toxic

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Around Halloween, many parents worry about trick-or-treating safety, sugar crashes and ruined bedtimes. But here’s something you might not be thinking about but should be – toxic ingredients in your kids’ face paints and powders. Halloween is a time for spooky thrills,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville Red Cross storage container damaged in fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire damaged a storage container at the Red Cross off Edgewood Road about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Asheville Fire Department officials said no injuries were reported and no other buildings were damaged. Red Cross officials said they were aware of the fire but would not make...
ASHEVILLE, NC

