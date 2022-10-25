Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Rain brings a little relief, but not enough: Wildfire dangers remain for Asheville area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina has been dealing with a dry October, and fire crews remain on high alert, despite the rain that fell overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The rain was much needed, but it wasn’t enough to put a damper on wildfire concerns, fire officials...
WLOS.com
Wildfire fears build as abnormally dry season continues heading into colder winter months
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to the North Carolina State Climate Office, a moderate drought has made its way to the mountains, and Buncombe and neighboring counties have begun to see the effects of the lack of rain. Some counties have been labeled abnormally dry and others have...
North Carolina fall foliage update
No doubt you've seen the trees in your backyard or favorite park start to change color, but just how close are we to peak colors here in central North Carolina?
wkml.com
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday
Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
WLOS.com
Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
WLOS.com
2 WNC towns help fictional place come to life in Amazon series 'The Peripheral'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new Amazon series features some familiar sights in Western North Carolina. "The Peripheral" debuted Friday. The science fiction thriller is set in London and the fictional mountain town of Clanton, North Carolina. The series was shot in Marshall and Burnsville. The NAPA Auto Parts...
WYFF4.com
Bibles thrown around, pumpkins smashed inside North Carolina church, pictures show
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina church is cleaning up and trying to figure out who vandalized its sanctuary. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the Halls Chapel Baptist Church was vandalized Monday night. Pictures of the damage show a pumpkin smashed in a doorway, Bibles and...
Bear breaks into locked holiday cabin and mauls man near Great Smoky Mountains
The bear broke in during the middle of the night, likely in search of food
WLOS.com
Viewer Photos: Fall color in all its glory
ASHEVILLE, N..C — Fall in Western North Carolina did not disappoint in 2022. Viewers from all over the area sent in hundreds of photos featuring nature's color show. Experts say the best weeks to get out and enjoy the fall foliage are the second and third weeks of October. During the second week, you need to go up into the higher elevations. In the third week, leaves are usually peaking in mid-elevations.
WLOS.com
How is Western North Carolina faring with COVID, RSV and flu cases?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina’s mountain counties continue seeing an uptick in cases of respiratory illness. While some cases of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu have been severe, local hospitals have been able to manage the increases to date. “Today (Tuesday, October 25, 2022)...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Fabulous fall smoothies offer variety of health benefits
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Smoothies! If the word makes you think of icy, berry-filled summer drinks, think again. Fall is here, and Consumer Reports nutritionists share some tips to help you get a healthy boost from autumn apples, pumpkins and the warm spices that go with them. What’s so...
WLOS.com
Students get a tasty lesson in growing and harvesting during 'Apple Crunch Day'
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Weaverville Primary School recently took part in "Apple Crunch Day!" Students throughout Asheville and Buncombe County celebrated at their respective schools. Those at Weaverville Primary took a field trip to an apple orchard and learned all about how to grow and harvest apples,...
WLOS.com
Ingles Markets project in South Asheville put on hold
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Ingles Market project has been put on hold in South Asheville. The project would have demolished the older market at South Forest Shopping Center and replaced it with a new one. The plan included three parcels with three different owners, and it would have...
ourstate.com
Old Made New in Polk County
In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
This SC Town Was Named One of the Best Small Towns in America
This SC town was named one of the "best small towns" in America.Vogue. A national publication just published a list of the "Best Small Towns in America". This list consisted of 16 towns across the country and one small town in South Carolina made the list! A few small towns in South Carolina have made similar lists made by several national publications, however, this SC town often gets overlooked! Let's take a look at the SC town that made the list as well as a few other small towns that made the cut.
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Halloween face paint could be toxic
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Around Halloween, many parents worry about trick-or-treating safety, sugar crashes and ruined bedtimes. But here’s something you might not be thinking about but should be – toxic ingredients in your kids’ face paints and powders. Halloween is a time for spooky thrills,...
my40.tv
The Farm owners left with memories, wedding photos after fire destroys Candler home
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — The owners of a popular Candler event venue are opening up after a fire destroyed their home on Saturday, Oct. 22. For nearly six hours Saturday night, firefighters from 10 departments fought to put out a blaze that engulfed a two-story home on Justice Ridge Road.
carolinacoastonline.com
Beach commission gets briefing on planned offshore wind energy project that could impact county
EMERALD ISLE — The Carteret County Beach Commission, which advises the county shore protection office, received a briefing Monday on Kitty Hawk Wind, a major wind energy project that could impact the county in the future, in ways both positive and unknown. Amanda Mayhew of Avangrid Renewables, a major...
WLOS.com
Asheville Red Cross storage container damaged in fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire damaged a storage container at the Red Cross off Edgewood Road about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Asheville Fire Department officials said no injuries were reported and no other buildings were damaged. Red Cross officials said they were aware of the fire but would not make...
