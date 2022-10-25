ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Harrison County Fire Rescue responds to two fires overnight. Here’s what we know.

By Mona Moore
Biloxi Sun Herald
 2 days ago

Two Saucier residents safely escaped a house fire after smoke alarms sounded off at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The fire occurred at a home off Saucier-Lizana Road.

The responding Harrison County firefighters said the alarms’ early warning not only saved the residents, but allowed firefighters to contain the fire to one room of the house, according to a release from Harrison County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters also responded to a house fire discovered at 11 p.m. Monday by a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol.

The Bethel Road home was destroyed, but there were no injuries. Responders said no one was in the house at the time of the incident.

The fire department is investigating both fires to determine the causes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFNCC_0ilyFXTg00
The Bethel Road fire was a total loss, but had no injuries. Firefighters said the home was empty. Screenshot courtesy of Pat Sullivan, Harrison County Fire Rescue.

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
