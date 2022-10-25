Harrison County Fire Rescue responds to two fires overnight. Here’s what we know.

Two Saucier residents safely escaped a house fire after smoke alarms sounded off at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The fire occurred at a home off Saucier-Lizana Road.

The responding Harrison County firefighters said the alarms’ early warning not only saved the residents, but allowed firefighters to contain the fire to one room of the house, according to a release from Harrison County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters also responded to a house fire discovered at 11 p.m. Monday by a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol.

The Bethel Road home was destroyed, but there were no injuries. Responders said no one was in the house at the time of the incident.

The fire department is investigating both fires to determine the causes.