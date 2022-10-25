Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WUHF
Hocus Pocus the Drag Parody Musical at OFC Creations Center
Eric Vaughn Johnson joins Good Day Rochester to talk about the live production of Hocus Pocus: The Drag Parody Musical at the OFC Creations theatre, written by Nick Brennan, creator of The Golden Girls Musical. Performances of Hocus Pocus: The Drag Parody Musical are:. Oct 28 at 7:30 PM. Oct...
WUHF
Monroe Country Executive details first ever county Veterans Days parade
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Good Day Rochester to talk about the first ever Veterans Day Parade, expected to be held Saturday, Nov. 12. The parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue and proceed to the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial on South Avenue in Gary Beikirch Memorial Park.
WUHF
Evening With a "Vampire Hunter" and the Science of Homo Vampiris
Greg Cunningham, a professor at St. John Fisher University, will be playing the role of Dr. Lachlan MacLeod, a Victorian vampire hunter and scientist who has researched the fictional species homo vampiris. He will be sharing the results of his research and will pull examples from animals in nature to explain how vampire accomplish their deeds.
WUHF
Brighton's Tyler Martinovich earns UR Medicine Sports Medicine Play of the Week
Tyler Martionvich made his best Josh Allen impression on Friday night. As the Brighton QB leapt into the end zone to help his team beat Irondequoit 42-26. with his exciting TD, Martinovich earned the UR Medicine Sports Medicine Play of the Week.
WUHF
Orthodontic advice ahead of Halloween
Karyn Palmer, Wilson Dental Community and Public Relations Manager joined Good Day Rochester to give some orthodontic advice with the upcoming trick-or-treat season. She stated typical visits after Halloween are usually for teeth breakage and an increase in cavities that are seen after October. Some advice;. Brushing teeth twice a...
Comments / 0