Windham High School bringing in crisis counselors after motorcycle crashes into school bus
GORHAM (WGME) - Police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a school bus in Gorham Tuesday. Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m., shutting down Route 202 near Libby Avenue. "The motorcycle struck the school bus, bounced off the school bus and struck the car that was...
Three students taken to hospital as precaution following New Gloucester crash
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Three students were taken to Maine Medical Center as a precaution following a crash in New Gloucester Tuesday morning. Authorities were called to a crash involving an Auburn School Department vehicle and a Morrison Center of Scarborough vehicle around 8:15 a.m. on Lewiston Road and Gloucester Hill.
Maine motorcyclist killed following crash with school bus in Gorham identified
GORHAM (WGME) -- Police have identified the 18-year-old motorcyclist who was killed after crashing into a school bus in Gorham on Tuesday. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Route 202 near Libby Road. Police say the school bus was making a left turn when a motorcycle, operated by 18-year-old...
Student got thumb stuck in car before he was dragged 1/2 mile in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A South Portland student is out of the hospital after he was dragged for a half-mile by a car Monday. Police say the middle school-aged boy was being dropped off at home by his classmate’s sister. When the car drove off, the boy’s thumb was...
Police respond to crash involving two vehicles carrying students in New Gloucester
No one was seriously injured when two vehicles carrying students crashed in New Gloucester. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Lewiston Road at Gloucester Hill Road around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. 77-year-old Norman Davis of Poland was behind the wheel of an Auburn School Department vehicle...
Two vehicles carrying students collide in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Two vehicles carrying students collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning, resulting in three students being taken to Maine Medical Center as a precaution. It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lewiston Road and Gloucester Hill Road, Cumberland County Sheriff Kerry Joyce said in...
Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
Motorcyclist dead after Gorham school bus crash
GORHAM, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in Gorham involving a motorcycle and a school bus carrying children. It happened around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon on Gray Road. The victim’s name has not been released but police say the rider was trying to make a left hand...
Teen Stuck in Car Door Dragged Half a Mile in Maine
A teenager is back home and recovering after being dragged approximately half a mile on the outside of a car with his thumb stuck in a door. According to South Portland Police, this happened around 4:00 p.m. on Monday when the boy, who is about 13 or 14, was exiting the car at his home.
Deteriorating Maine bridge undergoing final day of inspection, expect traffic delays
TOPSHAM/BRUNSWICK (WGME) - A deteriorating Midcoast bridge is undergoing its final day of inspection on Thursday. Crews are looking over the Frank J. Wood Bridge in Brunswick and Topsham. The bridge, which was built in 1931, is in such poor condition, inspection is held every six months instead of the standard two years.
Child Driver Crashes Car into Maine Church
A large hole in the side of a church in Westbrook, Maine, is now covered in plywood after a car drove through the walls of a room in that building Sunday. According to Gary Wagner, assistant fire chief for the City of Westbrook, a boy who is roughly 10 years old was behind the wheel of the car at the time.
Driver accused of OUI after car found submerged in Peabody Pond
SEBAGO, Maine — Sebago Fire Department responded to a call of a submerged car at the Peabody Pond boat launch around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to Sebago Fire Chief Phil Strike, one person was out of the water when first responders arrived. Steve Gorham, patrol sergeant with the Cumberland...
Buxton man charged with terrorizing after allegedly threatening OOB middle school
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- A Buxton man is accused of threatening a middle school in Old Orchard Beach. Police say they responded to Loranger Memorial School just after 10 a.m. because a man was threatening the school over the phone. Officers placed all Old Orchard Beach schools on lockdown...
Man Dies Following Tragic Fire At Maine Convenience Store
WARNING: The following contains material of a sensitive subject matter. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the state's fire marshal's office is currently investigating a fatal fire at a Maine convenience store. The press release explains that at about 1 AM on Tuesday, October...
19-Year-Old Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash in North Berwick, Maine
A 19-year-old man died early Monday morning after his car went off the road in the southern Maine town of North Berwick. North Berwick Police say Xavier Skidds of Lebanon was driving on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill Road when his Ford Focus left the roadway and struck several trees.
19-Year-Old Mainer Killed in Monday Crash After Vehicle Leaves Roadway, Strikes Several Trees
WGME News 13 is reporting that a 19-year-old Maine teen is dead following an apparent single-vehicle crash that occurred in Southern Maine on Monday. The news stations is reporting that the crash happened in the town of North Berwick on Monday on Beech Ridge Road at about 4:45 in the morning, well before sunrise.
Man Dies After Dousing Himself in Gasoline, Lighting Himself on Fire Outside Maine Convenience Store
A 68-year-old man died overnight after he reportedly drove to a Maine convenience store and gas station, doused himself in gasoline and then set himself on fire. The Maine Department of Public Safety said the state Fire Marshal's Office was contacted around 1 a.m. Tuesday by the Poland Fire Department and asked to respond to a fire at the Big Apple Convenience Store at 1510 Maine St. in their town.
New details released about deadly Maine plane crash
ARUNDEL, Maine — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its preliminary report about a deadly plane crash in Arundel. A small Beechcraft A36 plane crashed just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2022. The pilot and passenger, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and 55-year-old Paul Koziell from Scarborough, both died. Morrison was the CEO of CPM Constructors and Koziell was the company's president. The men were returning from a business trip to Presque Isle and were headed for the Biddeford Municipal Airport.
Bus driver shortage forces Maine school districts to get creative with recruitment tactics
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some Maine school districts are desperate for bus drivers. This is forcing them to get creative. Incentives, bonuses, radio ads, and signs are some of the new attempts to recruit more bus drivers. There is a sign in the Best Western parking lot in South Portland...
This Boulder That Ended Up in the Road in Biddeford, Maine is Thick With Irony
Ashley Richardson of Biddeford was driving on Route 111 when she suddenly noticed something odd sitting in the middle lane at the traffic light near Walmart. There, almost smack dab in the middle of that lane like it was waiting for a green light, was a big boulder. Ashley of...
