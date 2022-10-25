ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gloucester, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified

PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
GORHAM, ME
wabi.tv

Motorcyclist dead after Gorham school bus crash

GORHAM, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in Gorham involving a motorcycle and a school bus carrying children. It happened around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon on Gray Road. The victim’s name has not been released but police say the rider was trying to make a left hand...
GORHAM, ME
NECN

Teen Stuck in Car Door Dragged Half a Mile in Maine

A teenager is back home and recovering after being dragged approximately half a mile on the outside of a car with his thumb stuck in a door. According to South Portland Police, this happened around 4:00 p.m. on Monday when the boy, who is about 13 or 14, was exiting the car at his home.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
nbcboston.com

Child Driver Crashes Car into Maine Church

A large hole in the side of a church in Westbrook, Maine, is now covered in plywood after a car drove through the walls of a room in that building Sunday. According to Gary Wagner, assistant fire chief for the City of Westbrook, a boy who is roughly 10 years old was behind the wheel of the car at the time.
WESTBROOK, ME
B98.5

Man Dies Following Tragic Fire At Maine Convenience Store

WARNING: The following contains material of a sensitive subject matter. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the state's fire marshal's office is currently investigating a fatal fire at a Maine convenience store. The press release explains that at about 1 AM on Tuesday, October...
POLAND, ME
NECN

Man Dies After Dousing Himself in Gasoline, Lighting Himself on Fire Outside Maine Convenience Store

A 68-year-old man died overnight after he reportedly drove to a Maine convenience store and gas station, doused himself in gasoline and then set himself on fire. The Maine Department of Public Safety said the state Fire Marshal's Office was contacted around 1 a.m. Tuesday by the Poland Fire Department and asked to respond to a fire at the Big Apple Convenience Store at 1510 Maine St. in their town.
POLAND, ME
WMTW

New details released about deadly Maine plane crash

ARUNDEL, Maine — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its preliminary report about a deadly plane crash in Arundel. A small Beechcraft A36 plane crashed just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2022. The pilot and passenger, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and 55-year-old Paul Koziell from Scarborough, both died. Morrison was the CEO of CPM Constructors and Koziell was the company's president. The men were returning from a business trip to Presque Isle and were headed for the Biddeford Municipal Airport.
ARUNDEL, ME

