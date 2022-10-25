Read full article on original website
City: Fall for Greenville 2022 a success with record crowds
"Typically, on a normal festival year, we plan for 150,000 people over the course of three days," explained Hawk. "I think we were probably on the high end of that, maybe close to 180,000 or 200,000 if we’re really lucky."
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
FOX Carolina
NC church vandalized
Deputies are searching for a suspect after the Halls Chapel Baptist Church was vandalized on the night of Tuesday, October 25. A mother threw a surprise birthday party for her daughter in her first year on the color guard since her father's passing. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:47 PM...
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
gsabusiness.com
Brewing company moves ahead with downtown Greenville project
A new brewing company is set to move forward on city-approved plans for the renovation of an iconic cigar warehouse in downtown Greenville. The New Realm Brewing Co. Greenville facility will be the brewery’s fourth location. The development of the brewery and restaurant will include an outdoor dining pavilion...
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg city officials give Halloween safety tips
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department held a press conference to discuss Halloween safety tips during upcoming trick-or-treating and other festivities. The press conference took place in front of Spartanburg City Hall at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Major Art Littlejohn was joined by Penny Shaw, program coordinator...
FOX Carolina
Firehouse Subs offering free sandwiches to Greenville first responders
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday is National First Responders Day and to honor it, Firehouse Subs is offering free sandwiches to heroes in the Greenville area. Firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs in uniform or with valid ID will get a free medium sub with any purchase at Greenville Firehouse restaurants on Friday.
FOX Carolina
Fire at Rent-A-Center in Greenville
Find out how gardening could be the key to staying calm and living long. It's a mission to keep kids off drugs. How Upstate students are taking action. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 414. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Taking a look at a Greenville...
Nighttime homeless shelter to close in Spartanburg
City Leaders in Spartanburg have decided to close a nighttime homeless shelter.
FOX Carolina
Officials say Confederate flagpole along I-85 needs to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
Autoweek.com
John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races
John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
FOX Carolina
Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash
A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.
gsabusiness.com
Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works
A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
wccbcharlotte.com
Escaped SC Inmate Taken Into Custody in Shelby
YORK, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Shoemaker was taken into custody in Shelby, North Carolina Wednesday morning. Shoemaker escaped from Cherokee County Detention Center on Monday night between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Guards says it appears he used a blanket to cover the...
my40.tv
Manufactured, mobile home ordinance changes approved by Asheville leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A request to amend Asheville's ordinance on manufactured or mobile homes was unanimously approved by city council members Tuesday. The amendment would allow the replacement of mobile homes with other manufactured housing on sites where they previously existed within city limits after six months of vacancy.
Cherokee Co. escaped inmate captured in NC
An inmate that escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center was captured Wednesday morning in North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Recognizing the victims of racial ‘terror lynchings’ in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Between 1877 and 1950 more than 4,400 Blacks were victims of terror lynchings. They were killed by White lynch mobs who historians say resented the end of slavery, Black advancement and equality. South Carolina was one of twelve of the most active states, and in...
