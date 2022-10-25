Dalton Heppeard, a 2018 graduate of Van Wert High School, spent this past weekend behind a booth, satisfying the sweet tooth of many Apple Festival goers. For the fourth consecutive year, Dalton chose to donate a portion of his proceeds to the CEO Program. His experiences throughout Van Wert High School, including participating in the CEO Program his senior year, continue to leave a positive impact on him today. “Once again, I am honored and humbled with Dalton’s generosity. The money Dalton donates to the CEO Program sponsors our quarterly breakfast meetings for the CEO students,” stated Koontz.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO