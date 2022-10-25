Read full article on original website
Two Communities in Our Region Receive H2OHIO Funding
Approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance was awarded Tuesday to help 53 public water systems take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes. The money will be used to help communities identify and remove lead water lines that remain in their area in an effort to improve the overall health and well-being of Ohioans.
UVCC to host fall community open house
PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center will host an open house at the Willowbrook Environmental Education Center on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m. The afternoon will include guided autumn nature walks through the Willowbrook land lab. Visitors can see first-hand the wide variety of experiences, subjects, and skills that Landscape and Natural Resources students are exposed to throughout the year in this lab.
Parents as Teachers to hold annual quarter auction
TROY — Piqua Parents as Teachers (PAT) will hold its annual quarter auction on Nov. 10 2022, at the Knights of Columbus, located at 204 W. Ash St. in Piqua. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction will be from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are available at Readmore’s Hallmark Shop on North Main Street in Piqua, Piqua Junior High School during school hours, or by calling 937-916-3139.
VAN WERT GRAD DONATES TO THE CEO PROGRAM
Dalton Heppeard, a 2018 graduate of Van Wert High School, spent this past weekend behind a booth, satisfying the sweet tooth of many Apple Festival goers. For the fourth consecutive year, Dalton chose to donate a portion of his proceeds to the CEO Program. His experiences throughout Van Wert High School, including participating in the CEO Program his senior year, continue to leave a positive impact on him today. “Once again, I am honored and humbled with Dalton’s generosity. The money Dalton donates to the CEO Program sponsors our quarterly breakfast meetings for the CEO students,” stated Koontz.
Norcold facilities in Sidney, Gettysburg to be shut down
SIDNEY — UPDATE @ 11:45 a.m.:. Two Norcold facilities in the Miami Valley are set to close in the coming months. Norcold LLC’s Sidney and Gettysburg facilities are both being shut down, a spokesperson for Thetford LLC, Norcold’s parent company, confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday. Thetford...
Bob Evans to offer free meals to veterans
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bob Evans restaurants are serving those who served a free meal on Veterans Day. According to a release by Bob Evans, veterans and active duty members of the military can choose a free meal from a special menu available all day. “We don’t take for granted that the freedom to gather […]
Ribbon cutting taking place for White Castle food manufacturing plant
VANDALIA — A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place today in Vandalia to commemorate White Castle’s recently expanded retail food manufacturing plant. Among those who will be in attendance will Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, according to his spokesperson. >>ORIGINAL STORY: White Castle to expand Vandalia retail manufacturing plant,...
BHS students have food truck wars
Several Bellefontaine High School business students enjoyed a hands-on learning experience this month. The BHS Entrepreneurship students recently completed their “Food Truck Wars” project. They created a new food truck business concept, starting with a business plan that included their target market and pricing strategies. Students then created...
Darke County Law Enforcement and Family Health to hold training exercise this afternoon
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville Police Department are notifying people of a training exercise scheduled for this afternoon, according to Sheriff Mark Whittaker and Chief Eric Roberts. This planned training exercise will occur at Family Health Services on Meeker Road in Greenville, Whittaker and Roberts said in...
2022 Fall Feeding Farmers | Regedanz Farms, Mercer County
Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo joins Mitch Regedanz in the tractor cab (away from the wind) for the final Feeding Farmers in the Field of 2022. The two discuss the family’s harvest progress, raising turkeys, and more.
2022 “Made in Piqua” ornaments available
PIQUA — Piqua’s rich industrial heritage continues to be honored by Mainstreet Piqua as the 16th “Made in Piqua” ornament honors Miami Valley Steel Service. The new collectible ornament features the iconic Miami Valley Steel Service trucks and is brass with blue highlights. The ornaments are packaged in boxes specially produced for the project by Piqua Paper Box Company. The cost per ornament is $15. The new Made in Piqua ornament is available at Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St., Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main St. and Mainstreet Piqua, 326 N. Main St.
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Jay County Schools changes protocol after a rise in fighting
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A rise in fights during the first quarter of the year at Jay County Jr.-Sr. High School caused enough alarm that officials have changed the protocol when addressing physical conflicts between students. A concerned citizen reached out to WANE TV claiming there had been...
Ohio EMS chief dies on duty
WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
Pizza shop known for square-cut pizza is moving in Xenia
Cassano’s Pizza is moving its Xenia location from N. Allison Avenue to the former Rapid Fired Pizza location on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com on Tuesday the reason for moving involves better visibility. Do you love local food news?. Our new Dayton Food...
Lima City Schools treasurer resigns
LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
Foy’s turns Fairborn into Halloween-town
Opening as a five and ten in 1929, Foy's has transformed over the years, expanding to multiple stores. Floor to ceiling, and wall to wall, stores are packed with hundreds of masks, costumes, and novelties.
‘Not safe for citizens;’ Trash, feces and drugs found underneath bridge in Greenville
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Police Department has been working alongside several agencies to help clean up trash in parks throughout the city, according to the Greenville Police Department’s social media page. Two weeks ago, the Darke County Health Department observed trash, human feces, drugs and drug paraphernalia underneath...
Band of Bucc Pride goes to state
COVINGTON – Hard work and determination pays off for the Covington High School’s Band of Bucc Pride as they earn superior ratings at their two latest competitions which earns them a place at the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) State Marching Band Finals. On Oct. 15 at the...
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
