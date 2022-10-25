Read full article on original website
Allen County celebrates 101-year old Maynard ‘Colored’ Rosenwald Schoolhouse
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – One 36′ by 23′ schoolhouse is a centennial staple in Scottsville Allen County’s black history. Historian & Allen County Kentucky African American Heritage Council Member Harris D. Overholt said, “The site here, being a school, a church and a cemetery was the center for the community of African Americans in this area east of Scottsville.”
Kentucky Boys and Girls Clubs inducts 2 Hopkinsville volunteers into Hall of Fame
Hopkinsville residents Bill Munday and Ruth Lynch were recently inducted into the inaugural Kentucky Area Council’s Hall of Fame for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The induction occurred during a ceremony in Bowling Green. According to a Facebook post on Monday by the Boys and Girls Clubs...
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Warren County Tennis and Sports Facility
On today’s Sunrise Spotlight interview, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Chad Young. He is the Assistant Manager at the Warren County Tennis & Sports Facility here in Bowling Green. We were able to talk all about how the new tennis facility, located within in Michael Buchanon Park, is booked and busy! With new classes for all ages and a high demand, the facility has already received the U.S.T.A. Kentucky Facility of the Year Award.
WCHS Haunted Hallway to raise money for high school student
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re looking for a Halloween event with a cause, look no further than Warren Central High School. The school’s Aspiring Young Adults club will be hosting a Haunted Hallway Friday, Oct. 28. The event will last from 5 to 7 p.m. at Warren Central High School.
WKU to dedicate building in honor of first Black student to attend and graduate from the school
Western Kentucky University will honor a trailblazer this week, the first African-American student to enroll and graduate from the institution. Logan County native Margaret Munday made history in 1956 as WKU opened its doors to students of color following desegregation. More than 60 years later, the university will dedicate a...
WKU celebrates Homecoming all week long
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s almost Homecoming on the Hill!. Western Kentucky University’s Homecoming is this Saturday. WKU is celebrating the whimsical, family-friendly “Nightmare on Normal Street” theme throughout the week. Later this week, there is a chili and cheese luncheon, a dedication for Munday Hall, the 2022...
WKU building to be dedicated to Logan's Margaret Munday Friday
A retired music teacher who worked 33 years in the Logan County Schools, Margaret Munday holds a special place in WKU's history of diversity as the first African-American undergraduate student to attend classes on the Hill. During a turbulent time for race relations in America, Munday was a pioneer and paved the way for others to follow.
Beautiful Fundraiser Held for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky Man Battling Cancer
David Kelley is a graduate of Daviess County, class of 1989, who now lives in Muhlenberg County. He was recently diagnosed with cancer, and there was a benefit held to help offset medical expenses. Here's a look back at a fun day of fundraising. David has been described as a...
Bowling Green Police officers lose home in house fire
The Spirit Makes the Monster Trick or Treat Event held at the Martens Alumni Center. The event will take place on Sunday, October 30th from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Martens Alumni Center at Western Kentucky University. Med Center Health's Annual Charity Ball Fashion Show is on Nov. 12th!. Updated: 53...
High School students in seven Kentucky counties can get a head start on college
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Western Kentucky University in Glasgow announced the launch of its Early College program. It allows 100 juniors and seniors in seven counties in south central Kentucky to earn up to thirty hours of college credit while fulfilling high school requirements. “In those areas, a lot...
10th annual Med Center Health Heroes Festival returns
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-After a two year hiatus, Med Center Health’s Heroes Festival is back and better than ever!. Kids will get the chance at the 10th annual event to meet our community’s EMS, police officers, and firefighters while also getting to see their ambulances, fire trucks, and police cars! Depending on the weather, they will also bring the helicopter out.
Barren Co. Schools teacher chosen for statewide Innovative Teacher Cohort
BARREN CO., Ky.- A Barren County Elementary School teacher has received statewide recognition. Tina Sharp, a ‘STREAM’ teacher at North Jackson Elementary, has been selected by the Kentucky Department of Education for the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network’s Innovative Teacher Cohort. She is one of 11 teachers chosen...
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve been on Magnolia Street this October, you’ve probably seen the new freakshow in town. The clowns and chaos are all part of Melanie Chaffin’s Halloween house. “We kind of do the cemetery and everything and then in the end, on...
Greenville cafe set to reopen months after downtown fire
A Greenville cafe that was in a downtown building damaged by a fire is reopening at a new site soon.
Henkel identified as a source of Lost River suds, what’s next?
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been months since an investigation began into the mysterious suds at Lost River Cave. “In the last 12 months, the number of incidents and the volume of suds really dramatically increased,” said Lost River Cave Executive Director, Rho Lansden. “All really culminating in July, when we had about eight feet of soapsuds in the entrance of the cave.”
Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an alleged threat made this morning at Franklin-Simpson High School. According to Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson, some graffiti was written on the bathroom wall just a few minutes ago threatening to blow up the school and out of an abundance of caution the building was evacuated.
Disney Trunk or Treat brings Halloween to National Corvette Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This weekend was full of ghosts and ghouls out and about around town. One place you could find many of them was at the National Corvette Museum. Trunk or Treat was expecting a huge crowd – and boy did they get one. Thousands of pirates, cowboys, princesses, aliens and many more characters came out to grab some candy and smiles.
UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police have identified the victim in an overnight shooting on Butler Way. Police said Marcus D. McCathren, 40, of Bowling Green was pronounced dead at the scene of a 100 block of Butler Way Monday morning. “We are aggressively working to locate...
Crime Stoppers: Marcus McCathren Murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say just after midnight on October 24th, 2022 officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Butler Way. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Marcus McCathern with a gunshot wound. Officers secured the scene and began lifesaving...
PET OF THE DAY – Joy
For Thursday’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we had the honor of meeting a super sweet and laid-back tabby named Joy. Joy is seven years old, loves to cuddle, and seems like the perfect couch companion for all your movie watching needs.
