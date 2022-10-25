ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Nativity Prep Academy to hold open house for prospective students

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nativity Prep Academy is a private-independent, all-scholarship Catholic middle school and college-preparatory program for young men and women from low-income families who represent the first generation to graduate from college. The school aims to break the cycle of generational poverty by developing their students and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Regional task force begins monthly report on county-wide homeless

SAN DIEGIO (KUSI) – The Regional Task Force on Homelessness followed through with promises to begin submitting monthly reports on the homeless crisis in San Diego the week of Oct. 24. The taskforce launched a new dashboard that reveals monthly reports and updates on the crisis by detailing the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher touts new app designed to prevent homelessness

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County officials Monday unveiled a proposed analytics policy to help prevent homelessness, along with an app-based tool that helps county employees connect unsheltered people to services. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has proposed developing a comprehensive integrated data system that allows county employees to evaluate...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Tommy Hough rags on trash tax in candidacy for District 6 City Council seat

SAN DIEGO (KUSI ) – Tommy Hough is a Democrat from the East Coast running for the District 6 seat in City Council as a nonpartisan candidate. District 6 is a constituency centered around Mira Mesa that encompasses a large portion of East County. His focus is county-wide spending, a practice which he claims has been poorly monitored for years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

The Second Chance Youth Garden in Encanto helps people achieve self sufficiency

ENCANTO (KUSI) – The Second Chance Youth Garden in Encanto serves young people between the ages of 14 and 21 to help them gain a hands-on experience with urban agriculture. The program combines classroom and experiential learning as youth participate in classes such as cooking/nutrition, food justice, financial literacy, job readiness and youth development workshops.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Respiratory virus hitting harder, faster, and earlier than years prior

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cases of RSV respiratory virus is surging across the nation months earlier than normal in traditional U.S. yearly illness trends. Locally, Rady Children’s hospital has been nearly overwhelmed through the month of October with cases of RSV in young children, especially those under the age of 1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Boys to Men Mentoring – 100 Wave Challenge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 100 Wave Challenge will be taking place Sunday with the goal for surfers to attempt to catch 100 waves in a day to raise $1,000 for Boys to Men Mentoring. Boys to Men Mentoring Network was founded in 1996 by Craig McClain, Herb Sigurdson,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

California leaders take part in Binational Event in Mexico City

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a two-year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 100 business, community and government leaders from San Diego and Baja California have arrived in Mexico City to promote U.S.-Mexico relations and binational business issues, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce announced today. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

California Wolf Center rehabilitates and reintegrates wolves into wild

JULIAN (KUSI) – The California Wolf Center was founded in 1977, originally named the Julian Center for Science and Education, by Paul and Judy Kenis. What started with just two North American gray wolves grew into a sanctuary for dozens of the gorgeous wild creatures. Their primary mission is...
JULIAN, CA
kusi.com

Housing prices drop fourth straight month, rentals remain all-time high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Inflation, rising minimum wage, and the FED’s recent interest rate adjustments have combined to sling housing prices through the roof in California, especially in the nation’s greatest city: San Diego. However, the outrageous home prices and global increases in the cost of living...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Soirée to raise funds for SDPD K9 Unit on Saturday, Oct. 29

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The K-9 service dogs in San Diego play a fundamental role in fighting crime and de-escalating violent situations. They also keep the city safe by doing bomb sweeps of major events like Comic-con and the Padres games. The San Diego Police Dept. is holding a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Average San Diego County gas price drops 2.1 cents to $5.671

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday for the 22nd consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.1 cents to $5.671. The average price has dropped 76.4 cents over the past 22 days, including 3.6...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy