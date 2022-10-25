Read full article on original website
San Diego Unified District C candidate Becca Williams: My opponent will support union policies
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Students in the San Diego Unified School District either meeting or exceeding state standards in English language arts and mathematics declined by 4% and 7.4%, respectively, since 2019, district officials announced earlier this month. The figures come from the California Smarter Balanced Assessments, which reflect...
Nativity Prep Academy to hold open house for prospective students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nativity Prep Academy is a private-independent, all-scholarship Catholic middle school and college-preparatory program for young men and women from low-income families who represent the first generation to graduate from college. The school aims to break the cycle of generational poverty by developing their students and...
San Diego officializes framework for $100 million in opioid settlement funds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County supervisors today unanimously approved a framework in anticipation of an expected $100 million in settlement money from pharmaceutical companies to address the region’s opioid crisis. As proposed by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nathan Fletcher, the strategies include expanding access to medically...
San Diego City Council candidate Kent Lee (D): I support the Trash Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The race for San Diego City Council’s District 6 seat is heating up, as two Democrat candidates campaign to replace Chris Cate, the only Republican councilmember who is now termed out. Kent Lee is a first-generation Asian American, who says he’s driven by a...
Regional task force begins monthly report on county-wide homeless
SAN DIEGIO (KUSI) – The Regional Task Force on Homelessness followed through with promises to begin submitting monthly reports on the homeless crisis in San Diego the week of Oct. 24. The taskforce launched a new dashboard that reveals monthly reports and updates on the crisis by detailing the...
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher touts new app designed to prevent homelessness
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County officials Monday unveiled a proposed analytics policy to help prevent homelessness, along with an app-based tool that helps county employees connect unsheltered people to services. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has proposed developing a comprehensive integrated data system that allows county employees to evaluate...
Matt Gunderson: Catherine Blakespear needs to resign amid SANDAG scandals
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent audit of SANDAG’s spending revealed millions of dollars in funds had been redistributed outside the bounds of original contracts to certain, to potentially favored vendors. Matt Gunderson (R), is running against incumbent Catherine Blakespear for 38th State Senate District, and is calling...
Tommy Hough rags on trash tax in candidacy for District 6 City Council seat
SAN DIEGO (KUSI ) – Tommy Hough is a Democrat from the East Coast running for the District 6 seat in City Council as a nonpartisan candidate. District 6 is a constituency centered around Mira Mesa that encompasses a large portion of East County. His focus is county-wide spending, a practice which he claims has been poorly monitored for years.
The Second Chance Youth Garden in Encanto helps people achieve self sufficiency
ENCANTO (KUSI) – The Second Chance Youth Garden in Encanto serves young people between the ages of 14 and 21 to help them gain a hands-on experience with urban agriculture. The program combines classroom and experiential learning as youth participate in classes such as cooking/nutrition, food justice, financial literacy, job readiness and youth development workshops.
This San Marcos Halloween House is creeping out the neighborhood
SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Halloween is just a few days away and some San Diegans are showing their holiday spirit!. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski took us inside a creepy Halloween House in San Marcos live on Good Evening San Diego to help get you in the Halloween spirit. This...
Respiratory virus hitting harder, faster, and earlier than years prior
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cases of RSV respiratory virus is surging across the nation months earlier than normal in traditional U.S. yearly illness trends. Locally, Rady Children’s hospital has been nearly overwhelmed through the month of October with cases of RSV in young children, especially those under the age of 1.
Boys to Men Mentoring – 100 Wave Challenge
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 100 Wave Challenge will be taking place Sunday with the goal for surfers to attempt to catch 100 waves in a day to raise $1,000 for Boys to Men Mentoring. Boys to Men Mentoring Network was founded in 1996 by Craig McClain, Herb Sigurdson,...
California leaders take part in Binational Event in Mexico City
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a two-year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 100 business, community and government leaders from San Diego and Baja California have arrived in Mexico City to promote U.S.-Mexico relations and binational business issues, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce announced today. The...
California Wolf Center rehabilitates and reintegrates wolves into wild
JULIAN (KUSI) – The California Wolf Center was founded in 1977, originally named the Julian Center for Science and Education, by Paul and Judy Kenis. What started with just two North American gray wolves grew into a sanctuary for dozens of the gorgeous wild creatures. Their primary mission is...
Housing prices drop fourth straight month, rentals remain all-time high
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Inflation, rising minimum wage, and the FED’s recent interest rate adjustments have combined to sling housing prices through the roof in California, especially in the nation’s greatest city: San Diego. However, the outrageous home prices and global increases in the cost of living...
Soirée to raise funds for SDPD K9 Unit on Saturday, Oct. 29
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The K-9 service dogs in San Diego play a fundamental role in fighting crime and de-escalating violent situations. They also keep the city safe by doing bomb sweeps of major events like Comic-con and the Padres games. The San Diego Police Dept. is holding a...
Average San Diego County gas price drops 2.1 cents to $5.671
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday for the 22nd consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.1 cents to $5.671. The average price has dropped 76.4 cents over the past 22 days, including 3.6...
Average San Diego County gas price drops for 20th consecutive day
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday for the 20th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3.2 cents to $5.728, its lowest amount since Sept. 24. The average price has dropped 70.7 cents over...
Two cases of felony animal abuse lead to investigation in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward of up to $1,000 today for information in a felony animal abuse case involving two dogs found at Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside. The two dogs were found by a Public Works employee...
San Diego Halloween décor to blow your mind this spooky season
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Halloween Decor around San Diego is killing it this spooky season!! KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at the “Jack-o-Lantern Factory” to show you some of the best decor this season.
