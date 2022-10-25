Read full article on original website
Is There Anything Cozy About Michigan in the Winter? Lots of Places!
Wintertime can be one of the coziest times of the year. Here in Michigan we certainly have a lot of cozy time to enjoy, that is if you just enjoy. I know, the cold, the clouds, and the lack of sunshine can really put a damper on the winter season, but you have to make the most of what we have. And, according to the website My Dating Advisor, we're lucky to have some of the coziest small towns in America!
New 58-Mile Trail Makes it Possible for Michiganders to Bike All The Way to Chicago
Both cycling and outdoor advocates alike are pushing for an already partially-finished greenway trail to move on to the final stages of completion. Original plans for the Marquette Greenway trail date all the way back to 2003. Now nearly 20 years later cyclists across Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan hope to make this dream become a reality.
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
Southwest Michigan Students Will Soon Be Shuttled To School By Electric Buses
The future is now! I can't even imagine what it's like to be a student nowadays. From Chromebooks and Kindles to classes via Zoom, it's a whole different ballgame than when we were students. As part of the current administration's initiatives to bring green energy solutions to communities across the...
A Photo Gallery of Political Campaigning in Michigan: 1839-1960s
Okay, so what has changed over the last few centuries when it comes to politics? Well, there’s…..and then there’s…..and don’t forget…uh…okay, not much has changed. Politicians still stump, still promise, still pose with kids & babies, still put on blue jeans or overalls...
Are Digital License Plates Making Their Way To Michigan?
Everything in the world around us is slowly becoming digital, it's almost to the point where we're closer to being completely digital than we are to the beginning of the digital takeover. From credit cards, to work meetings, to even school, we have figured out a way to make everything...
South Haven’s Art Scene is Blossoming Thanks to New Street Art Initiative
West Michigan got lucky this past weekend when we saw temperatures in the low to mid-70s. There was absolutely no way I could stay indoors all weekend so I decided to take a little day trip to South Haven. Having lived out of state for the last seven years I couldn't even tell you the last time I visited that area. I was surprised to see what had changed-- and what hadn't!
Have You Tried These 5 Michigan Made Pops That Aren’t Faygo or Vernors?
We all love a pop, soda, or a cold drink...whatever name you call it, there's something special about a sugary treat with your meal or on the go. When it comes to refreshments, you also have a multitude of options. Possibly you're sick of the same national soda brands that you see in every restaurant and convenience store. Or maybe you just want to support a more local business - either way, Michigan has a multitude of pops that you can drink that are from right here in the mitten.
Oh, Michigan, These Five Weather Memes Are So You
When all else fails, we can talk about everyone's favorite subject: The weather. Here in Michigan, we love to talk about it - and complain about it - almost as much as we do the damn roads. Just for fun, we found the five best weather memes that are floating...
This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Savory Fried Food
Certain foods are better during a particular season in Michigan, but lucky for Michiganders, the state's favorite savory fried food is delicious any time of the year. Think about it. A hot dog and a scoop of cold potato salad always taste better during the summer months. A bowl of tomato soup and a grilled cheese is a perfect winter lunch and a fresh salad is a popular choice when spring hits the Great Lakes State. Let's not forget about fall, when almost everyone craves anything and everything pumpkin spice or pumpkin flavored.
A ‘Giant Dinosaur’ Is Bringing The Cold Back To Michigan
It's not the cold front itself, but what the cold front looks like that is really scary. The Big Cold Front Will Return Seasonal Temps To The State. The bad news is the warm weather we've been enjoying throughout the state is going away. The good news is that the sunshine will be back for the weekend, albeit without the summer like warmth.
The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo
Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
West Michiganders React to Proposed New Casino in Fruitport Township
The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians has announced that they plan to submit a new application for a casino in Fruitport Township after the United States Department of Interior's latest decision. Back in June, Governor Gretchen Whitmer disapproved of the original proposal for the casino because there was a...
Yes, An Elephant Really Did Get Trapped in a Plainwell, MI Basement
Bizarre things happen when the circus comes to town! For one West Michigan community fact is stranger than fiction with regard to an infamous visit from a traveling circus in 1916. Though I grew up in nearby Allegan I must admit, I don't spend nearly as much time in Plainwell...
1950’s Michigan Soldier Lost At War in North Korea
Going to war is one of the scariest things for the soldier and their family to endure. Soldiers leave their families not knowing how or if they'll ever return. Meanwhile, their family is wondering all of the same things, knowing there's nothing they can do but wait. It's not common...
Michiganese: Ten More Words as Pronounced by Michiganders
Every time there is a list like this, someone usually complains about it:. ...and on and on and on... In these manic and stressful times, we really need to lighten up and have fun – especially with ourselves. We can't take ourselves too seriously...if we did, there wouldn't be any fun to have.
Florida Man Threatens Michigan 911 Operator, Gets Time In Prison
A Florida man calling himself a "Yankee Patriot" is going to prison for threatening a Michigan 911 operator. There are rules in place for those who choose to abuse the 911 emergency system in the state of Michigan. In Michigan, it's a misdemeanor for any person to willfully use the...
Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?
Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
Why Are There Random Greek Pillars on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo?
If you've driven around Kalamazoo, specifically on Stadium Drive, you've most likely noticed a couple of colosseum-like pillars standing tall on the corner of Lovell Street and Oakland Drive. I've personally driven by them dozens of times and have never thought twice about them. But, they do seem a bit...
Old Michigan (and other) Trading Posts: 1875-1952
The online dictionary describes a trading post as “a store or small settlement established for trading, typically in a remote place.”. If you've seen any western movies, you can picture that image in your head...especially if you saw Clint Eastwood's “The Outlaw Josey Wales” where he comes across a trading post exactly as described above. A trading post was so-named because of the trappers that would stop at these lonely outposts, trading their pelts for goods like food, boots, guns & ammo, dried meats, and clothing. Call it a market or a store, but the term 'trading post' is where its soul lies.....and it was usually no more than a grubby, slipshod, one-room shack out in the wilderness.
