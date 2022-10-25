vote yes. All these people disagree with it because it's against their financial interest. It is less dangerous then alcohol and it has numerous medicinal positives. This amendment is set up flawlessly for the average smoker. As well it will stimulate the economy tremendously. It's a win win for all!
I will give you a good example. when I went to Durango I met a lady from Missouri. she left St Louis where she was raised. she went to Durango when she got there she had a car and $7. she started cleaning houses and businesses and done pretty well. a few years ago she paid $35,000 in taxes. one of the reasons she left Missouri was she likes smoking pot. she's in car rental marijuana is legal and she is a business owner she asked people who works for her and like I said she paid $35,000 in taxes. now if she stayed in Missouri she would get busted maybe go to prison and the state of Missouri would spend $40,000 locking her up for smoking pot. up until 1936 marijuana was legal. so do you believe the taxpayer should have to support someone in prison for $40,000 a year for just smoking pot. or would you rather have someone like her having a business and paying $35,000 in taxes.
Article paid for by big pharma. Sorry the hospitals are not filled with people on pot. Try those pills and fent. Get educated people, it's not the devil.
