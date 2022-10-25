ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Lisa Miles
2d ago

vote yes. All these people disagree with it because it's against their financial interest. It is less dangerous then alcohol and it has numerous medicinal positives. This amendment is set up flawlessly for the average smoker. As well it will stimulate the economy tremendously. It's a win win for all!

Rob Forshy
2d ago

I will give you a good example. when I went to Durango I met a lady from Missouri. she left St Louis where she was raised. she went to Durango when she got there she had a car and $7. she started cleaning houses and businesses and done pretty well. a few years ago she paid $35,000 in taxes. one of the reasons she left Missouri was she likes smoking pot. she's in car rental marijuana is legal and she is a business owner she asked people who works for her and like I said she paid $35,000 in taxes. now if she stayed in Missouri she would get busted maybe go to prison and the state of Missouri would spend $40,000 locking her up for smoking pot. up until 1936 marijuana was legal. so do you believe the taxpayer should have to support someone in prison for $40,000 a year for just smoking pot. or would you rather have someone like her having a business and paying $35,000 in taxes.

Brian Logan
2d ago

Article paid for by big pharma. Sorry the hospitals are not filled with people on pot. Try those pills and fent. Get educated people, it's not the devil.

Related
Missouri Independent

Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows

The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team.  Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.  But this year, each is part of an ideologically scattershot constellation of organizations and elected officials that have come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to urge Missourians […] The post Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Northeast Missouri used to vote Democratic — until national politics overwhelmed the local

Making Sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
MISSOURI STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Records Reveal External Forces That Aided Soros-Funded Prosecutor in Toppling Missouri GOP Governor

A George Soros-bankrolled prosecutor in St. Louis was fed derogatory information in early 2018 from two opponents of Eric Greitens — a special interest group executive and an estranged husband — before she filed and later withdrew criminal charges that toppled the sitting Republican governor of Missouri, according to documents turned over to Just the News under a court order.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

No-excuse absentee voting opens in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At 8 a.m. Tuesday, voters started lining up at the Boone County Clerk’s Office. For the next two weeks, any registered voter can vote early in person before the upcoming election with a no-excuse absentee ballot. State lawmakers passed this change in May. The state will...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

What the recreational weed amendment means for Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. – As November 8 approaches, those debating whether or not Missouri should legalize recreational cannabis are speaking up. KOAM’s Segun Bamidele has the latest. If passed, the constitutional amendment will remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Constitutional amendments would change Missouri's governing document

With much attention focused on high-profile candidates, this November’s ballot also presents voters with five questions concerning our Missouri Constitution. Asking around in recent weeks, many citizens seem to be unaware of this, or maybe have at least heard of the one about marijuana. About opinions in the Missourian:...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Get to know Senate candidate Eric Schmitt

ST. LOUIS – Voters will soon decide whether Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt takes over a new political office. He is the Republican candidate running to fill one of Missouri’s seats in the U.S. Senate for the soon-to-retire Sen. Roy Blunt. Schmitt is running for a seat the...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Law enforcement leaders in Missouri oppose Amendment 3

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri could join the growing number of states legalizing recreational pot on November 8, but law enforcement leaders in the Show Me State call Amendment 3 dangerous for Missouri. Both Missouri Sheriff’s United and the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys have come out in opposition. They want...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No-excuse absentee voting period begins Tuesday in Missouri

COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A new no-excuse absentee voting period will begin in Missouri from Oct. 25-Nov. 7. Any registered voter within Boone County can vote in person at the County Clerk's Office during that period. The office will be open for weekend hours Oct. 29-30 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. On Nov. 5, it will be The post No-excuse absentee voting period begins Tuesday in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri voter guide for Nov. 8 general election

ST. LOUIS – The November general election (colloquially known as “the midterms”) is two weeks away. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can check your voter registration status and polling location on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, October 27th, 2022

(Near Kearney, MO) -- A bridge collapsed Wednesday in the Kansas City area – killing one person and injuring three others. Construction workers were on the structure pouring concrete when the collapse happened. The bridge, in Clay County, had been closed since 2016. The Clay County Highway Department said there were no safety concerns on the project before the collapse. Federal investigators from OSHA have been called to review the collapse. The bridge was set to open early next year.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

