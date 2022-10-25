ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tmpresale.com

Jurassic World Live Tour in Newark, NJ – presale passcode

The Jurassic World Live Tour pre-sale code is now available!! While this official presale opportunity exists, you’ll have the chance to buy tickets for Jurassic World Live Tour before the public. Do not miss this incredible date to see Jurassic World Live Tour’s show in Newark, NJ!. Jurassic...
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thecoaster.net

A Look Back At Sandy

Pieces of the Asbury Park boardwalk were thrown onto Kingsley Street by the storm. The Jersey Shore took a direct hit from Superstorm Sandy 10 years ago on Oct. 29, 2012 when it roared ashore with up to 73 mph winds toppling trees, flooding streets and dumping tons of sand all along the beachfronts.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey

A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
PARAMUS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
PARAMUS, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Another Island Landmark Gone, Boardriders Converge, Uncooperative Winds

Here’s the sad news, folks: The 7-Eleven in Ship Bottom closed on Sunday. My first question is this: If this is no longer a 7-Eleven, will we still say we are surfing 7-11 (or simply “Sevies,” as we like to dub it)? Like, if you look at any surf map of New Jersey, the Ninth Street beach in Ship Bottom is clearly marked as 7-11.
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket Wins $200K

OCEAN COUNTY – A lucky lottery ticket purchased in Ocean County matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn winning $200,000. The ticket was purchased with Power Play, which multiplied the $50,000 second-tier prize to $200,000. The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

2-Foot-Tall Hawk Trapped In Jersey Shore Library: Report

A hawk with a 4-foot wingspan is caught inside the Ocean County Library but hasn't bothered patrons or workers, NJ Advance Media reports. He’s healthy and walking around in the ceiling tiles, library spokesperson Sherri Taliercio told the outlet. The red-tailed hawk, which measures about 22 inches tall, entered...
TOMS RIVER, NJ

