The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
A Winning $200K Lottery Ticket Was Sold Last Week in Southern Ocean County, NJ
We all buy lottery tickets and put them in our purses or wallet and never look at them. It's time to pull out your tickets if you bought Powerball tickets for October 24th's drawing and bought your ticket in Beach Haven, you could be a big winner. The New Jersey...
One of the Coolest Hotels in America Can Be Found Here at the Jersey Shore
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
A Look Back At Sandy
Pieces of the Asbury Park boardwalk were thrown onto Kingsley Street by the storm. The Jersey Shore took a direct hit from Superstorm Sandy 10 years ago on Oct. 29, 2012 when it roared ashore with up to 73 mph winds toppling trees, flooding streets and dumping tons of sand all along the beachfronts.
Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey
A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Operation BBQ Relief to Serve 1,000 Hot Meals to Needy Residents in Toms River
Operation Barbeque Relief will be in Toms River Saturday, November 5, to serve 1,000 hot meals to residents who need it. The meals will be served at The Hope Center parking lot, 253 Chestnut Street, Toms River, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event was coordinated through the Hope...
Brick, NJ Zoning Board Says No to Popular Fast Food Spots
We've asked you numerous times what kind of restaurants you'd like to see in Ocean County. And last month, there was a beacon of hope that one of the most popular responses, Shack Shack, would be coming to Brick. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but according to...
We Have a Winner! Where’s the Best Pie in Ocean County, NJ
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we all know how essential pies are for dessert. I was talking to Linda from Brick in BJ's in Toms River and we were talking about pies. I thought this would be a great article. Where are the "best" pies in Ocean County?
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
Another Island Landmark Gone, Boardriders Converge, Uncooperative Winds
Here’s the sad news, folks: The 7-Eleven in Ship Bottom closed on Sunday. My first question is this: If this is no longer a 7-Eleven, will we still say we are surfing 7-11 (or simply “Sevies,” as we like to dub it)? Like, if you look at any surf map of New Jersey, the Ninth Street beach in Ship Bottom is clearly marked as 7-11.
Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello Film In Ocean County
LAVALLETTE – Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Joe Manganiello enjoyed local summer as they filmed the final scenes of 2023’s “The Kill Room” at the Jersey shore on October 7. The description on IMDB.com summarizes: “A hitman, his boss, an art dealer and a money-laundering scheme...
Top 4 places in New Jersey to get the best hot dog
Whether you prefer ketchup, mustard, relish, raw onions, sauerkraut, melted cheese, pickles, or some combination of these toppings, we can at least agree that the hot dog has its place among iconic American foods. It's the go-to for backyard barbeques and baseball games or just for a snack in the...
Ocean County Lottery Ticket Wins $200K
OCEAN COUNTY – A lucky lottery ticket purchased in Ocean County matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn winning $200,000. The ticket was purchased with Power Play, which multiplied the $50,000 second-tier prize to $200,000. The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store...
2-Foot-Tall Hawk Trapped In Jersey Shore Library: Report
A hawk with a 4-foot wingspan is caught inside the Ocean County Library but hasn't bothered patrons or workers, NJ Advance Media reports. He’s healthy and walking around in the ceiling tiles, library spokesperson Sherri Taliercio told the outlet. The red-tailed hawk, which measures about 22 inches tall, entered...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
