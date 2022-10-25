Here’s the sad news, folks: The 7-Eleven in Ship Bottom closed on Sunday. My first question is this: If this is no longer a 7-Eleven, will we still say we are surfing 7-11 (or simply “Sevies,” as we like to dub it)? Like, if you look at any surf map of New Jersey, the Ninth Street beach in Ship Bottom is clearly marked as 7-11.

SHIP BOTTOM, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO