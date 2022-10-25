Read full article on original website
Construction getting underway for $110 million Anthem House in Huntsville
Construction is getting underway on the $110 million Anthem House mixed-use community. The city of Huntsville issued five permits last week totaling $66.5 million for the community being built at 945 MidCity near Trader Joe’s, Top Golf and the Orion Amphitheater on University Drive. It was the most expensive...
Homebuilders, realtors frustrated by cluster mailbox policy
Local guidelines are causing headaches for both homebuilders and realtors who claim they are unaware of a new mandate from the United States Postal Service (USPS) that now requires cluster mailboxes for all new construction.
Buc-ee’s announces Nov. 21 opening for newest Alabama location
The long-awaited opening of Buc-ee’s first north Alabama location now has a date. The doors of the Bucc-ee’s in Athens will open 6 a.m. on Nov. 21, the company announced Wednesday. Buc-ee’s Athens will feature more than 53,470 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside the...
Historic building at Marshall Space Flight Center to come down this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Building 4200, Marshall’s administrative headquarters' from 1963 until 2020, is scheduled for demolition on Oct. 29, helping to make way for a series of new, state-of-the-art facilities tailored to help NASA map out the next century’s worth of discoveries in space. More importantly, say...
Huntsville Utilities announces gas rate hike
Huntsville Utilities says customers will soon see an increase in their natural gas bill.
Auburn University expands its footprint into Huntsville
The university opened a new facility called 'The Research and Innovation Campus'. The nine-acre property is located on 345 Voyager Way.
Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween
Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
Buc-ee’s opening new location in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in Athens on Nov. 21. The new location will open at 6:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and other city officials will be in attendance for the grand opening.
Main Street Dental’s expansion complete
It’s amazing to see the work Dr. Chris Pearce has done to the old Huntsville Forester building as part of the expansion of his dental practice. Dr. Pearce purchased the building from Torstar in August 2021, after it had sat empty for two years. He undertook significant renovations which were completed this June. The interior is modern, bright, and airy with beautiful wooden accents, state-of-the-art technology, and fully accessible with an elevator off the building’s rear parking area.
The hostess with the mostest deserves a guest with the best
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - So you have a party or event lined up, but do you have a gift for the host? If you’re a guest at the party, bringing a little something to show your gratitude never goes out of style. But what do you bring?...
U.S. Space & Rocket Center debuts Boeing and ULA artifacts
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is set to debut two new artifacts in its "Dare to Explore Frontiers of Space" exhibit.
Huntsville would limit medical cannabis to certain districts under zoning amendment
Medical cannabis dispensaries would be restricted to Huntsville’s medical districts under a zoning amendment passed by the Planning Commission on Tuesday. The zoning amendment would come before the Huntsville City Council in November should the city council pass an ordinance at its meeting on tonight authorizing medical cannabis dispensaries to operate within city limits, according to Henry Thornton, the city’s external relations officer.
Developers of ‘luxury housing’ on Monte Sano seek to dismiss ‘frivolous’ lawsuit
Echoing claims made by the city of Huntsville earlier this month, a developer of a planned upscale subdivision at Monte Sano has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to stop the project. See Forever Development Partners filed its motion Tuesday in Madison County circuit court, describing the lawsuit...
Multiple storm sirens out of service in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are multiple storm sirens in Huntsville that are out of service Tuesday while they await repairs. According to the City of Huntsville, three sirens in Huntsville will not be operational Tuesday and residents should have other ways to receive warnings. The three sirens that are...
Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano says goodbye to politics
Photo: Outgoing Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano is pictured above at a Huntsville Council meeting held in Port Sydney when she was Deputy Mayor in 2017. Mayor Karin Terziano reflects on her 12 years of service to the Town of Huntsville. Terziano served on municipal council for three terms. She was Deputy Mayor when former Mayor Scott Aitchison resigned from the role in 2019 in order to serve as Member of Parliament for Parry Sound—Muskoka.
No Stone Unturned-- Part 4 "...what happened in the South, happened in the North."
Alabama voters head to the polls for the November midterm election next month. One issue on the ballot would do away with slavery. It’s still allowed in the state constitution. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into one lingering aspect of the slave trade. APR’s focus is on finding and preserving slave cemeteries in the state. By the time of the Civil War, an estimated four hundred thousand people were held as slaves in Alabama. Some accounts put the number throughout the South at closer to four million. That would appear to make the issue of slave cemetery preservation a southern issue. But, that doesn't appear to be the case. Here’s part four of our series we call “No Stone Unturned.”
Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options. On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.
Overnight fire destroys Huntsville two-story home
One home is considered a "50% loss" after an overnight fire destroys the roof, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue officials.
Firefighters investigating 2 fires within 2 days at South Huntsville home
Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at a South Huntsville home twice in two days. Crews were called out to Argent Circle about 4 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the homeowners are out of town, so no one was inside when the fire started. The home is a total loss.
4 injured in Madison County deck collapse
Four people were injured Tuesday when a deck collapsed at a home in Owens Cross Roads. Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the incident. Webster said one person was seriously injured, while another was critically injured. The other two suffered minor injuries, Webster said. He said...
