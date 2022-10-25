ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAAY-TV

Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween

Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Buc-ee’s opening new location in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in Athens on Nov. 21. The new location will open at 6:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and other city officials will be in attendance for the grand opening.
ATHENS, AL
doppleronline.ca

Main Street Dental’s expansion complete

It’s amazing to see the work Dr. Chris Pearce has done to the old Huntsville Forester building as part of the expansion of his dental practice. Dr. Pearce purchased the building from Torstar in August 2021, after it had sat empty for two years. He undertook significant renovations which were completed this June. The interior is modern, bright, and airy with beautiful wooden accents, state-of-the-art technology, and fully accessible with an elevator off the building’s rear parking area.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

The hostess with the mostest deserves a guest with the best

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - So you have a party or event lined up, but do you have a gift for the host? If you’re a guest at the party, bringing a little something to show your gratitude never goes out of style. But what do you bring?...
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Huntsville would limit medical cannabis to certain districts under zoning amendment

Medical cannabis dispensaries would be restricted to Huntsville’s medical districts under a zoning amendment passed by the Planning Commission on Tuesday. The zoning amendment would come before the Huntsville City Council in November should the city council pass an ordinance at its meeting on tonight authorizing medical cannabis dispensaries to operate within city limits, according to Henry Thornton, the city’s external relations officer.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Multiple storm sirens out of service in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are multiple storm sirens in Huntsville that are out of service Tuesday while they await repairs. According to the City of Huntsville, three sirens in Huntsville will not be operational Tuesday and residents should have other ways to receive warnings. The three sirens that are...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano says goodbye to politics

Photo: Outgoing Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano is pictured above at a Huntsville Council meeting held in Port Sydney when she was Deputy Mayor in 2017. Mayor Karin Terziano reflects on her 12 years of service to the Town of Huntsville. Terziano served on municipal council for three terms. She was Deputy Mayor when former Mayor Scott Aitchison resigned from the role in 2019 in order to serve as Member of Parliament for Parry Sound—Muskoka.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
apr.org

No Stone Unturned-- Part 4 "...what happened in the South, happened in the North."

Alabama voters head to the polls for the November midterm election next month. One issue on the ballot would do away with slavery. It’s still allowed in the state constitution. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into one lingering aspect of the slave trade. APR’s focus is on finding and preserving slave cemeteries in the state. By the time of the Civil War, an estimated four hundred thousand people were held as slaves in Alabama. Some accounts put the number throughout the South at closer to four million. That would appear to make the issue of slave cemetery preservation a southern issue. But, that doesn't appear to be the case. Here’s part four of our series we call “No Stone Unturned.”
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options. On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

4 injured in Madison County deck collapse

Four people were injured Tuesday when a deck collapsed at a home in Owens Cross Roads. Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the incident. Webster said one person was seriously injured, while another was critically injured. The other two suffered minor injuries, Webster said. He said...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
