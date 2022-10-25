Today at 5:00 PM the Pittsyvlania County Board Of Supervisors met for a called meeting to discuss the applicants for the interim Bannister seat. They had a discussion before going into a closed session to hear from the different applicants, after which they failed to agree on any candidate, thereby passing the decision on to the circuit court judge, who is expected to rule by Thursday.

