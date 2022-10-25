Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wallstreetwindow.com
Reidsville 13th Annual Business Expo & Job Fair To Be Held Thursday October 27, 2022 In Rockingham County, NC
The 13th Annual Business Expo & Job Fair will be held in Reidsville from 2 PM to 7PM at the Covington Wesleyan Church. The event is put on by the Reisville Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Tri-State Steel. The church is located at 3218 Vance Street Extension. You can find more info on the Facebook event page for this event here.
wallstreetwindow.com
Can The Pittsylvania County Political Clown Show Please Come To An End? – Mike Swanson
Yes that screen shot picture is real. I went to last week’s Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting and thought Westover Supervisor Ronald Scearce was wearing one of his vacation shirts. That’s what it looked like from where I was sitting, but I found out the next day that he was wearing a clown shirt.
wallstreetwindow.com
Watch: Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Meet, Fail To Agree On Bannister Interim Position – Mike Swanson
Today at 5:00 PM the Pittsyvlania County Board Of Supervisors met for a called meeting to discuss the applicants for the interim Bannister seat. They had a discussion before going into a closed session to hear from the different applicants, after which they failed to agree on any candidate, thereby passing the decision on to the circuit court judge, who is expected to rule by Thursday.
Comments / 0